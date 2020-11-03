 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Deutsche Bank to cut ties with Deutsche Bag   (cnbc.com) divider line
    More: Giggity  
•       •       •

spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they think Trump is losing and want to get ahead of the investigations
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline made me laugh out loud. Startled the corgi.

Bravo subby.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Talk about a delayed reaction
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CTRL+F "kennedy"

Not found
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.


Nah. Foreclose on everything he owns. Get back some of that money
 
djrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.


The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments

The bank has over the years lent Trump more than $2 billion, one of the officials said.

Come again?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ginnungagap42: That headline made me laugh out loud. Startled the corgi.

Bravo subby.


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djrfark: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments

The bank has over the years lent Trump more than $2 billion, one of the officials said.

Come again?


"current on payments"? Now we know where all those donations to his campaign went.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djrfark: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments

The bank has over the years lent Trump more than $2 billion, one of the officials said.

Come again?


No, mayonnaise.
 
TomDooley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how stupid that bank is: "If Trump wins a second term, Deutsche Bank executives feel their options would be fewer, the three bank officials said. The bank wouldn't want the negative publicity inherent with seizing assets"

They think seizing assets from Trump would result in negative publicity.   Anyone with two brain cells would consider that a positive and out-right hilarious thing.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
subbie was close and probably didn't realize it... Dusch Bag would have  actually been correct. ( well, duschtasche)
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djrfark: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments

The bank has over the years lent Trump more than $2 billion, one of the officials said.

Come again?


Current on payments on the interest, not the principal (which doesn't come due until 2023 and 2024). I can imagine him trying to come up with the principal payments by taking out loans from some other bank and seeing the other bankers laughing him out of their bank.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TDWCom29: Talk about a delayed reaction


No kidding. I thought for sure they had already thrown that particular orange floatation device overboard, back when the subpoenas started.
 
TDWCom29
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TomDooley: This is how stupid that bank is: "If Trump wins a second term, Deutsche Bank executives feel their options would be fewer, the three bank officials said. The bank wouldn't want the negative publicity inherent with seizing assets"

They think seizing assets from Trump would result in negative publicity.   Anyone with two brain cells would consider that a positive and out-right hilarious thing.


Well, I mean they aren't inherently wrong. Whether we like it or not the guy is popular
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djrfark: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments

The bank has over the years lent Trump more than $2 billion, one of the officials said.

Come again?


Well you don't expect them to state they allowed Trump to money launder $2 billion for the Russian mob do you?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

Nah. Foreclose on everything he owns. Get back some of that money


I would love to see Trump living in Jarod and Ivanaka's  guest house because he couldn't afford rent in Trump Tower(under new mangement)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

Nah. Foreclose on everything he owns. Get back some of that money


Of course, the tax man gets his cut first, but stripping D2S of his gold-plated shoe-lifts, etc would be a delightful end to this sad chapter in US history.
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfect headline.  Thanks for that subby.  And both of those entities deserve each other.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

anuran: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

Nah. Foreclose on everything he owns. Get back some of that money


Difficulty: does he actually own anything?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

spongeboob: anuran: MrBallou: Just let the $340 million go, DB. You're never going to get paid back anyway, and getting rid of Trump is a bargain at twice the price.

Nah. Foreclose on everything he owns. Get back some of that money

I would love to see Trump living in Jarod and Ivanaka's  guest house because he couldn't afford rent in Trump Tower(under new mangement)


Dear, Jared can only afford to pay the vig on his own loans by offering up people to be dismembered alive by a hacksaw-wielding Saudi.  If they no longer have access to the US government to provide them with new victims, Jared and Ivanka aren't going to have a guest house to stuff Donnie in.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's the scene in "Patton" has the Generals are burning files while the bunker shakes from the artillery blasts.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
FTA: The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments and personally guaranteed by the president, according to two bank officials.


That's a nice title there, bank official. Be a shame to lose it for publicly stating a personal guarantee was all apparently no one on Earth but Trump is requested to submit for a loan.

Easy Living (2017) starring Caroline Dhavernas
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What happens when you work with petty dictators.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm not talking about your damn word, Jerry.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Bloomberg should buy the loans then show zero compassion when foreclosing or forcing the dolt into bankruptcy.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buravirgil: FTA: The three loans, which are against Trump properties and start coming due in two years, are current on payments and personally guaranteed by the president, according to two bank officials.


That's a nice title there, bank official. Be a shame to lose it for publicly stating a personal guarantee was all apparently no one on Earth but Trump is requested to submit for a loan.

Easy Living (2017) starring Caroline Dhavernas
[Fark user image 720x384]


That's not what that means.  It means that Trump put his own ass up as collateral, not his company's property.  It actually means the bank doesn't trust him at all.  If they did, they would take one of his hotels as collateral.  They are saying they want a stripe directly off his ass if he fails to pay, rather than play footsie with a corporate bankruptcy lawyer.  If he fails to pay, they can basically methodically loot his own loot and then camp his ass in case he ever makes any more money.  Sure, he may only be rich on paper, but the bank can make that paper worth less than nothing.  It is basically a lien on Trump himself.  Trump has methodically worked to always defer his liabilities to his corporation, or foundation, or family.  Since DB knows exactly how rich he isn't, they didn't trust him and made the terms personal.
 
Danack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

limeyfellow: djrfark: Come again?

Well you don't expect them to state they allowed Trump to money launder $2 billion for the Russian mob do you?


It's a lot more than $2 billion. That number is just the amount that Trump has been allowed to have control over. The actual amount of money that's flowed through Deutsche Bank from state level mafia in both Russia and some Middle Eastern countries is going to be a much higher number than that.
 
