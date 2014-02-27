 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   A man tries to rob a bank with a meat cleaver as the teller laughs at him   (danceswithlulz.com) divider line
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And maybe stay off the phone and the big guy won't be able to sneak up behind you and take you down so easily.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is from like 10 years ago, isn't it?
 
skyotter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This is from like 10 years ago, isn't it?


Feb 27, 2014
 
Callous [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This is from like 10 years ago, isn't it?


The video was posted to YouTube Feb 27, 2014.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is from like Feb 27, 2014, isn't it?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He was probably just actualizing a retirement plan because I doubt his sincerity.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I wonder who he's talking to on the phone, is it the bank robbery instructor from the Learning Annex?

"Yeah I'm at the bank. Yeah I've got a weapon. No, she's just laughing at me. Hang on this guy wants to talk to me."
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That was a very good year
 
retrobruce
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
And he was such a prolific organ donor!
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hey, did anyone notice that this is an older video?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is why I don't work at a bank.  Well, one of many reasons.  But I'd laugh my ass off at stupid criminals and probably get everyone killed.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Take the Money and Run - I Have a Gub, Apt Natural
Youtube 4VdMdboymT8
 
