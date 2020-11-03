 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 4 KC)   Vandals spray paint KC WWI memorial with anti-voting message, suspiciously neat hammer and sickle   (fox4kc.com) divider line
23
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

639 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 10:16 AM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And that it's spelled correctly.  Even got the apostrophe usage correct in don't.

These are literate anti-voting communists.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What if I was planning to vote Communist?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.


No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Workers of the world, unite!  You have nothing to lose but your stencils!
 
SavageWombat
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Mztlplx: And that it's spelled correctly.  Even got the apostrophe usage correct in don't.

These are literate anti-voting communists.


Can't be a false flag - Trumpers would have drawn it backwards or something.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeah them commies sure are causing problems this time around, I think they even surrounded the Biden bus in Texas.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.


Do you know why they call it a "moral victory?"

To distinguish it from an actual victory.

Ballots first, but know that bricks may be necessary.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So don't put the picture in the article, link the Twitter account picture and pump the traffic.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.


This.

It's soup cans, remember?
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.

Do you know why they call it a "moral victory?"

To distinguish it from an actual victory.

Ballots first, but know that bricks may be necessary.


Remember, elections are only legitimate when you win.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.


Well, Republicans and cops burning stuff and abusing people gets a lot of attention, but I wouldn't say it gets their voice heard, exactly.
 
Snort
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn Russians meddling in US politics again.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boogaloo Bois again.

But Joe Rogan had a guest that said that ACKSHUALLY the Proud Boys are a hilarious ironic joke so when they commit crimes and you notice then you've totally been trolled LOLOLOL.

Joe agreed with the guest, and Joe doesn't agree with just anyone.  He's a critical thinker.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.


Maybe they were kidding. Tongue in cheek.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.


Yeah.

Bricks don't do anywhere near enough damage to fascists.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Petey4335
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The heck? How far have we have come from Anarchy Burger?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

groppet: Yeah them commies sure are causing problems this time around, I think they even surrounded the Biden bus in Texas.


They vandalized the Democratic party HQ in Houston, too.  Horrible people, those Tankies.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Boogaloo Bois again.

But Joe Rogan had a guest that said that ACKSHUALLY the Proud Boys are a hilarious ironic joke so when they commit crimes and you notice then you've totally been trolled LOLOLOL.

Joe agreed with the guest, and Joe doesn't agree with just anyone.  He's a critical thinker.


I always take my political cues from people who got famous eating dog turds on a game show.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.

Yeah.

Bricks don't do anywhere near enough damage to fascists.


It's cans of tuna fish!  You say "Oh, I was just going home to make tuna fish hot dish.  It's the official state meal of Minnesota!"
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Fabric_Man: sprgrss: MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.

No, don't throw bricks.

You and people like you, are no better than the people you claim to despise.

Do you know why they call it a "moral victory?"

To distinguish it from an actual victory.

Ballots first, but know that bricks may be necessary.


Yeah, because that lady down the street running a cupcake shop had it coming to her!  Idiot.
 
hej
‘’ 1 minute ago  

MattytheMouse: Vote, but keep throwing bricks. Because if this last summer should've taught anybody anything, it's that our democracy is an illusion in which burning down a Wendy's gets our voices heard even more than casting a ballot.


I'd be curious to know what you feel burning down a Wendy's accomplished.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.