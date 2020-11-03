 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Zoom has the happiest employees of 2020, pants down   (cnbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

206 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 03 Nov 2020 at 6:05 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I should hope so, they all became millionaires in a month.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
* based on employee data submitted to the workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HLOTY?
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I hate all video conferencing.

all of it
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Pants are for the weak.
 
ladyfortuna
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I hate all video conferencing.

all of it


Right there with you. I'm lucky my job actually prohibits video/recording sessions and calls. But there's that damn weekly team meeting...
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Submitter, I can't read your headline, you're on mute.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.