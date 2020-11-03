 Skip to content
(Marketwatch)   'It's not a natural disaster. It's an election'   (marketwatch.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It's not a natural disaster. It's an election in a first world nation that is a democracy."

And yet we're stockpiling supplies.

I hope 3000 rounds of 7.62x39 is enough to last me and the crew.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wall Street seems to be relieved the election is about over.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand the prediction of violence.

Who is going to be violent and why?

Is it an extrapolation from the response to cops murdering people with no recourse for the public?

Is it people believing the RWNJ militia fantasies?

What is the impetus for the violence?
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's keep the fear mongering going!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "It's not a natural disaster. It's an election in a first world nation that is a democracy."

And yet we're stockpiling supplies.

I hope 3000 rounds of 7.62x39 is enough to last me and the crew.


Parts of America are first world democracies.

Other parts are intent on ending that.

//Stocked up on beer, TP, and ammo
//Voted Biden.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Good Soldier
Youtube v0LCxwjIc_o
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last one was both!
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...
...it's an unnatural disaster?
 
don't understand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a natural disaster.

It's a national disaster.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: I don't understand the prediction of violence.

Who is going to be violent and why?

Is it an extrapolation from the response to cops murdering people with no recourse for the public?

Is it people believing the RWNJ militia fantasies?

What is the impetus for the violence?


Hi.

Welcome to 2020.

You must have just woken from a coma. I can understand that things seem a little confusing right now.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once they're right.

It's a very unnatural disaster, created by the stupidity of humanity.  A disaster it still is, but it's not natural.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given the Trumper quote in that article I think we're pretty well doomed. Probably not today but it's only going to take a few more cycles.
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Agreed. Nothing natural about this farking disaster.
 
China White Tea
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


Then you should get to your rooftop and vote.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


You live in a different bubble than I do.

We're stocking up because we think we're going to be subjected to lockdowns after peaceful protests get fired upon by police and RW militias.
 
cfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


I'm pretty sure the Trump supporters will riot just as they have been and most of the "law enforcement" will stand idly by if not participate.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW, only thing I did today is top off my car's fuel tank this morning.

I don't think there's going to be any issues near me, but just in case I needed to take an alternate route home, I figured it would be better to have a nearly full tank than less than a quarter of a tank.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


What planet do you live on? Heck, we had a couple dozen of them, fully armed, invade the Capitol building and threatened to shoot state congressmen because we asked them to wear masks. The police, as expected, did nothing.

I'm actually expecting a shootout between our police and national guard as a worst case.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought two jug handles of Tito's yesterday. Either way, that should last me until Thursday.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned with moving to higher ground since the real danger of Biden winning is the 1000 foot tsunami of whiny pussy republican crybaby tears.

The tantrum on the horizon is big enough to see from space.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been carrying more cash than usual since lockdown. I was really paranoid at first and the toilet paper nonsense that continues doesn't help.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a couple thousand rounds of .303 british, an elevated apartment, and I'm pretty good at the Mad minute.

I'll be fine.
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Uh huh...
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I've been carrying more cash than usual since lockdown. I was really paranoid at first and the toilet paper nonsense that continues doesn't help.


I've found that singles can work in a pinch, but to be honest cash as toilet paper is a bit scratchy and doesn't gather as much material as one would hope.
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


hilarious.

I for one am much more concerned about the armed to the teeth trumpers deciding to go out with a hail of bullets because they're a bunch of sore losers and won't go quietly into the night.

some jackasses looting a target are the least of my worries.
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Axeofjudgement: Let's keep the fear mongering going!


Let's be honest. There is stupidity on both sides. 
Push It To The Limit (scarface)
Youtube 9D-QD_HIfjA
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


Allow me to retort:

https://m.startribune.com/police-umbr​e​lla-man-was-a-white-supremacist-trying​-to-incite-floyd-rioting/571932272/
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


Trump supporters:  tacticool-wearing, open-carrying everywhere, because they live in constant fear and want to be ready to shoot black people if the situation arises; surrounding a campaign bus and ramming a Biden vehicle, etc.
BLM/Antifa/Leftists: the people Trump supporters think own NO firearms; no reports of Trump campaign folks/vehicles being harassed by ARMED leftists.

But, yeah, the Leftists are the dangerous people.


/When you put on your shoes and socks, you likely do it in that order.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got my TP, I'm all set!
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.


Exactly. You've been marinating in your own fabricated paranoia for so long that right-wingers can literally drive though crowds of demonstrators and Conservative pundits will praise it as pre-emptive strikes.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sim Tree: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

What planet do you live on? Heck, we had a couple dozen of them, fully armed, invade the Capitol building and threatened to shoot state congressmen because we asked them to wear masks. The police, as expected, did nothing.

I'm actually expecting a shootout between our police and national guard as a worst case.


Wasn't that just Idaho where they went in to the capital whereas protesting/rioting  and urban occupation was far more widespread and costly to the American tax payer.
 
Bazolar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever since we've been back in IL, I buy toilet paper almost every time I'm grocery shopping or even if I just have a few items.  We never ran out during the shortage earlier in the year, but I would have to go to the Dollar General in NC on the morning when their truck came to stand in line to get TP when we'd get close to running out.  I'm not doing that again, not for TP.  If I end up with a fort of TP in my garage, so be it.  It'll all get flushed eventually.  Hopefully, we do the same to the Tangerine Turkey Turd.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

What planet do you live on? Heck, we had a couple dozen of them, fully armed, invade the Capitol building and threatened to shoot state congressmen because we asked them to wear masks. The police, as expected, did nothing.

I'm actually expecting a shootout between our police and national guard as a worst case.


How many stores did they loot? Stores aren't boarding up because they are worried about MAGA people not wearing masks. They are boarding up so that peaceful protesters don't smash the windows out and steal or destroy everything they can get their hands on. Head on over to Youtube there are videos up of stores after the peaceful protests and those protesters don't leave anything behind except smashed shelving, graffiti, and books.
 
DerAppie [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sim Tree: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

What planet do you live on? Heck, we had a couple dozen of them, fully armed, invade the Capitol building and threatened to shoot state congressmen because we asked them to wear masks. The police, as expected, did nothing.

I'm actually expecting a shootout between our police and national guard as a worst case.

How many stores did they loot? Stores aren't boarding up because they are worried about MAGA people not wearing masks. They are boarding up so that peaceful protesters don't smash the windows out and steal or destroy everything they can get their hands on. Head on over to Youtube there are videos up of stores after the peaceful protests and those protesters don't leave anything behind except smashed shelving, graffiti, and books.


As I learned in the other thread, it wasn't the fault of the protesters. Every single one of them only did that because of provocateurs doing it and mob mentality kicking in (for multiple days straight)
 
Devo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

indy_kid: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

Trump supporters:  tacticool-wearing, open-carrying everywhere, because they live in constant fear and want to be ready to shoot black people if the situation arises; surrounding a campaign bus and ramming a Biden vehicle, etc.
BLM/Antifa/Leftists: the people Trump supporters think own NO firearms; no reports of Trump campaign folks/vehicles being harassed by ARMED leftists.

But, yeah, the Leftists are the dangerous people.


/When you put on your shoes and socks, you likely do it in that order.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GORDON
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: I don't understand the prediction of violence.

Who is going to be violent and why?

Is it an extrapolation from the response to cops murdering people with no recourse for the public?

Is it people believing the RWNJ militia fantasies?

What is the impetus for the violence?


Liberals will just continue rioting, except they'll blame their real violence on trump's perceived violence.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

hilarious.

I for one am much more concerned about the armed to the teeth trumpers deciding to go out with a hail of bullets because they're a bunch of sore losers and won't go quietly into the night.

some jackasses looting a target are the least of my worries.


Interesting... We knew that Obama was a lying bullshaitter, but we accepted him because he was duly elected.. you folks did not accept Trump, who was also duly elected....who are the sore losers ?  and FTR, antifa and their ilk have announced that they are going to riot no matter who wins.... On you, Lefties..   of course, you get your news from the MSM, so you don't have a clue what truth is....
 
rue_in_winter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Factional anxiety(inflammatory rhetoric) + elevated baseline anxiety(plague)(financial insecurity) + expectation(historical comparison) = emergence of behaviour more extreme than is typical

"You can't defeat democracy with your gradualist tyranny, you Nazi!"
"Sir, this is an Arby's."

"It's not a natural disaster. It's an election in a first world nation that is a democracy."

Enh, you set the right infrastructure on fire, the difference becomes far less measurable and relevant.
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: I don't understand the prediction of violence.

Who is going to be violent and why?

Is it an extrapolation from the response to cops murdering people with no recourse for the public?

Is it people believing the RWNJ militia fantasies?

What is the impetus for the violence?


"Conservative" mythology this season is all about a pandemic of liberal violence sweeping the country.

It's this year's ebola.
 
stuffy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Sore losers
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: "It's not a natural disaster. It's an election in a first world nation that is a democracy."

And yet we're stockpiling supplies.

I hope 3000 rounds of 7.62x39 is enough to last me and the crew.


The Gang That Couldn't Shoot Straight
 
DRTFA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: I'm more concerned with moving to higher ground since the real danger of Biden winning is the 1000 foot tsunami of whiny pussy republican crybaby tears.

The tantrum on the horizon is big enough to see from space.


The Hillary whiners have been epic for 4 years.
 
El Uno Magnifico
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

OlderGuy: Lumber Jack Off: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

hilarious.

I for one am much more concerned about the armed to the teeth trumpers deciding to go out with a hail of bullets because they're a bunch of sore losers and won't go quietly into the night.

some jackasses looting a target are the least of my worries.

Interesting... We knew that Obama was a lying bullshaitter, but we accepted him because he was duly elected.. you folks did not accept Trump, who was also duly elected....who are the sore losers ?  and FTR, antifa and their ilk have announced that they are going to riot no matter who wins.... On you, Lefties..   of course, you get your news from the MSM, so you don't have a clue what truth is....


Name checks out
 
cleek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Sim Tree: dittybopper: No one is stocking up/boarding up because they think Trump supporters are going to riot.

They're stocking up because they think BLM/Antifa/Leftists are going to riot.

What planet do you live on? Heck, we had a couple dozen of them, fully armed, invade the Capitol building and threatened to shoot state congressmen because we asked them to wear masks. The police, as expected, did nothing.

I'm actually expecting a shootout between our police and national guard as a worst case.

How many stores did they loot? Stores aren't boarding up because they are worried about MAGA people not wearing masks. They are boarding up so that peaceful protesters don't smash the windows out and steal or destroy everything they can get their hands on. Head on over to Youtube there are videos up of stores after the peaceful protests and those protesters don't leave anything behind except smashed shelving, graffiti, and books.


Stores are boarding up because they are afraid of the violence that happens when truckloads of right-wing paramilitary yahoos go looking for black people and hippies to punch.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bazolar: Ever since we've been back in IL, I buy toilet paper almost every time I'm grocery shopping or even if I just have a few items.


Same here.  In the early stages of the pandemic, my wife and I heard the stories of hoarding in the news.  We talked and thought there was no need for us to worry.  Then we went to the grocery store that weekend and saw the devastation.  Produce -- gone.  Meat -- gone.  Dairy, eggs, paper towels/toilet paper -- gone.  Most of the canned goods and dry pasta were also gone, as was the flour.  Had I not already been shopping for years like my dad did (born to two eastern European immigrant parents in the heart of the Great Depression), we would have been completely screwed.  Like he did, I shopped for groceries before we needed them, and usually in quantities that would last us a few weeks, so in that first weekend, we were pretty much okay.  We still had meats in the freezer, and an unopened package of TP, plus various canned goods.  We had to get by without a couple of things, but hey -- it could have been worse.

But going forward, my wife and I agreed it was prudent to stock up on necessities.  Not hoarding in the sense that some people were doing, buying hundreds of rolls of toilet paper at a time, but like you we'd buy a small package of TP every weekend they had it in stock.  A two-pack of paper towels.  A couple packages of dry pasta.  And so on and so on.

We also started supporting our local farmers directly, and they were more than happy to sell.  And even though we're not huge meat eaters (maybe two pounds per week distributed across three people), we've accumulated around 100 pounds of locally raised beef/pork/chicken to last us through the winter, until the market opens again in the spring.
 
