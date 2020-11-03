 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reader's Digest)   8 things you shouldn't wear on a plane. Strangely absent: bomb vest   (rd.com) divider line
29
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

1024 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 9:50 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A friend once tried to wear his flight helmet as a passenger on a commercial airliner. (He is weird.)  The flight attendants would not allow it.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This seems like a list that should be in Teen emagazine or on Fox media. Excepting attention whoring are there adults that haven't figured this shiat out?

As regards helmets, it's been a while but there was quite the coterie of farkers that used to insist that anyone they thought should be wearing a helmet should be wearing a helmet. Imagine the savings in lives and silver of all the heads that might still be intact all these years later. Your friend should be commended for his conservative/libertarian impulse, even if it's effect might be to stampede the cattle.
 
freetomato
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
TIL that skin tight, low cut leopard print bodysuits will get you kicked off a SWA flight.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jesus was this list made for old people..... wait only old people read Readers Digest so carry on.
 
Kirzania [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Uncomfortable bra"

Some fine journalism going on here.
1. You shouldn't be wearing an uncomfortable bra, regardless of travel.
2. This is COVID. Are we still wearing bras? I thought that stopped in April.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nocrash: A friend once tried to wear his flight helmet as a passenger on a commercial airliner. (He is weird.)  The flight attendants would not allow it.


User name sorta checks out?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A parachute?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
LBE, M-16, steel pot
Flew from the big island to Oahu on Hawaiian Air in 1981.  Security checked to make sure the M-16 was unloaded but didn't check the ammo pouches.  Walked through the metal detector and a very loud alarm sounded.  Of course I wasn't packing any ammo.

Two weeks later, they Hawaiian Air flew a whole company of grunts back guns and gear.  They got dumped off on the Hickam side.  I had to walk through the terminal and call for a ride.  Thought about taking the bus up to Schofield.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A coworker once got a blood clot in his leg on a long flight back from another country. Get up and move around. Compression socks only help so much.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My ex-wife once wore hooker boots and they made us climb down the snowy stairs on a regional jet in Cincinatti and she fell down the stairs and I laughed at her.  This is one of the many reasons we are divorced.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't wear perfume, ever.  Bathe regularly.  Wash your clothes.  Wash your bed sheets.  Don't subject other people to what you think smells good.  Seriously.  I don't want to taste how you smell and get a migraine in the process.
 
MBooda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Parachute?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/when my passengers ask "where's the parachute?" I point straight up
//jesus isn't a copilot on a seaplane; he's a pontoon
 
Cleffer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Don't wear perfume, ever.  Bathe regularly.  Wash your clothes.  Wash your bed sheets.  Don't subject other people to what you think smells good.  Seriously.  I don't want to taste how you smell and get a migraine in the process.


farking old woman are FAMOUS for bathing in shiatty perfume. Sometimes it's so bad it leaves a taste in your mouth. UGH.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Don't wear perfume, ever.  Bathe regularly.  Wash your clothes.  Wash your bed sheets.  Don't subject other people to what you think smells good.  Seriously.  I don't want to taste how you smell and get a migraine in the process.


Don't bark orders at people. Seriously. You're not the boss of me.
 
Cleffer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
AND LEAVE YOUR farkING SHOES ON!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The first time I violated the flip-flop rule, I felt weird.  I had never been a flip-flop wearer but I had just came back from an excruciating back-country climb.  My feet were killing me and in desperation, I caught this outdoor store in Jackson, Wy having an end of summer sale.  They had Reef - Phantoms on sale for like $10 or something.  Those things were amazing and I own multiple pairs now.

I've only did the flip-flop thing a few times and always after a climb.  It was damn comfortable but I know it makes other people uncomfortable so I stopped.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A parachute?


It has to be checked as baggage.  If you tell them. Hand thrown chutes for hang gliders weighed 12 lbs about 30 years ago.

/it's my purse ma'am.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
realistic list

things you shouldn't wear while flying (in america):
turban
shirts with political stances
any hairstyle that requires spray or gel or other product
76 layers of clothing b/c your luggage was too heavy
your concealed carry firearm
clothing that can be mistaken for swimwear

if you've ever thought to yourself "i hate having to dress up to go to target"...dress up for your flight.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jewelry or bulky accessories

One day I was approaching the scanner lines at ORD and spotted a South Asian family. The women and girls were wearing hundreds of bangles among them. The family jingled as they walked. I picked a different line instead of staying behind them.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

morg: A coworker once got a blood clot in his leg on a long flight back from another country. Get up and move around. Compression socks only help so much.


That happened to a coworker of mine after a flight from Seattle to Hong Kong, but he died.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nocrash: vudukungfu: A parachute?

It has to be checked as baggage.  If you tell them. Hand thrown chutes for hang gliders weighed 12 lbs about 30 years ago.

/it's my purse ma'am.


the problem isnt getting a parachute onto the plane.  its convincing them to let you use it.  the pilots all "i got this remain calm" all the way down.  you're screaming I HAVE A PARACHUTE but no.  they just wont ever let you open a door.
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: A parachute?


MY son used to skydive. He brought his chute as a carryon several times.
 
Pert [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The skin of your vanquished foe?
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That article was as Readers Digesty as it gets.
I lol'd at the compression socks finisher
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Kirzania: FTFA: "Uncomfortable bra"

Some fine journalism going on here.
1. You shouldn't be wearing an uncomfortable bra, regardless of travel.
2. This is COVID. Are we still wearing bras? I thought that stopped in April.


My job (in office) never stopped. Outside traffic and face-to-face appointments did, so the dress code relaxed. Hoodies and jeans relaxed.

Sometimes I wear the 'slightly uncomfortable but bearable and makes the girls stand up and do a proper day's work' bra just to have something to look forward to when I get home.
 
freetomato
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

morg: A coworker once got a blood clot in his leg on a long flight back from another country. Get up and move around. Compression socks only help so much.


I am friends with several Federal Air Marshals. That is a big problem for them, as well.  It's surprising how hard 40+ hours a week in the air can be on a body.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Interesting they didn't mention a backpack leaf blower.  I guess that's still okay.  :)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Don't wear perfume, ever.  Bathe regularly.  Wash your clothes.  Wash your bed sheets.  Don't subject other people to what you think smells good.  Seriously.  I don't want to taste how you smell and get a migraine in the process.


migraine?
Next, you'll say unicorns and flying pigs are real.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Urmuf Hamer: This seems like a list that should be in Teen emagazine or on Fox media. Excepting attention whoring are there adults that haven't figured this shiat out?

As regards helmets, it's been a while but there was quite the coterie of farkers that used to insist that anyone they thought should be wearing a helmet should be wearing a helmet. Imagine the savings in lives and silver of all the heads that might still be intact all these years later. Your friend should be commended for his conservative/libertarian impulse, even if it's effect might be to stampede the cattle.


honestly i don't understand why 'muricans don't wear teeth protection, helmets and goggles while in an automobile. your life is at serious risk in travel.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.