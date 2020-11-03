 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Jeffrey Epstein's mansion to be demolished by a local real-estate developer. "Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it's gone"   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

843 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's great, but can we do Mar-a-Lago next?
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That's great, but can we do Mar-a-Lago next?


Wait for everyone to be inside first.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it's gone" ... and no more evidence can be ever be retrieved.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Literally burying the evidence.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: That's great, but can we do Mar-a-Lago next?


You'd need a hi-cal developer for that.
 
JAGUART
‘’ 1 hour ago  
d32dm0rphc51dk.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It took me a minute.  This one's the child prostitute guy, right?

There are so many high profile bad actors now that I'm having trouble keeping even the big ones straight.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They did the same thing to Ed Gein's house
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spokesman for Palm Beach residents, post-demolition...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Glaser wouldn't tell the newspaper how much he and his partners paid for the late financier's property, but he said they received a discount."

Because real estate sales and tax records aren't available online to the public. /s

https://www.pbcgov.org/papa/Asps/Prop​e​rtyDetail/PropertyDetail.aspx?parcel=5​0434327060000391

It should be updated within the next few weeks.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: This one's the child prostitute guy, right?


Still doesn't narrow it down.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like they give a moral fark. They're probably fighting over the property
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheeseaholic: This one's the child prostitute guy, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size


That's the one!
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joe Peanut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in NYC, his other house is for sale.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: "Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it's gone" ... and no more evidence can be ever be retrieved.


Demolition might expose more evidence, like hidden underground rooms and such.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why aren't R's complaining that they are getting rid of their heritage?
 
Two16
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Literally burying the evidence.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Yattering
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I thought the story was it demolished itself
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Same thing as happened with O.J.'s house.

/ Nuke it from orbit
// It's the only way to be sure
/// Have one of his girls push the blunger
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: brainlordmesomorph: "Palm Beach is going to be very happy that it's gone" ... and no more evidence can be ever be retrieved.

Demolition might expose more evidence, like hidden underground rooms and such.


I wonder if the FBI ever ran GPR out there.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Yattering: I thought the story was it demolished itself

It didn't collapse in on itself, like in Poltergeist?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh that's nice, isn't it?   Now Palm Beach, the "cream of society", can pretend that something liked that ever happened in their world.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: The Yattering: I thought the story was it demolished itself
It didn't collapse in on itself, like in Poltergeist?


You dog! I was just about to pull up the picture of the house imploding so I could be the cool guy for once.
No I hate you, and I hope Trump wins. So there.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Knocking it down to look for hidden kompromat.
 
oukewldave
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Godscrack: cheeseaholic: This one's the child prostitute guy, right?

[Fark user image 768x462]

That's the one!


I wonder how much he had to pay for some alone time with Ivanka?
 
lenfromak [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fasces Breaker: Why aren't R's complaining that they are getting rid of their heritage?


So the Ds are complaining, then?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Godscrack: cheeseaholic: This one's the child prostitute guy, right?

[Fark user image 768x462]

That's the one!


Counterpoint:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Godscrack: cheeseaholic: This one's the child prostitute guy, right?

[Fark user image 768x462]

That's the one!

Counterpoint:
[Fark user image 850x566]


LOL Who cares? F Clinton too.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.