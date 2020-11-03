 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   If you're a massive snake and you've lost a jacket, there's good news (possible nsfw content on page)
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What I would do if I owned a boa constrictor: After it sheds, leave the skin by the side of the road to freak people out.

saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: What I would do if I owned a boa constrictor: After it sheds, leave the skin by the side of the road to freak people out.

Your newsletter- I wish to subscribe.
 
alicechaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
only 5'  ?
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alicechaos: only 5'  ?


Found the size queen
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tunnel Snakes rule!
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
BS it won't eat your cat or child.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
With a smirk like that, you just know she doesn't need any jokes explained to her.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What I would do if I owned a boa constrictor: After it sheds, leave the skin by the side of the road to freak people out.

/why, yes, I am a juvenile jerk


That would be hiss-terical!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wait for them to blow by a cop?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Need some topical political and giant snake humor?

/secret service name for POTUS = Mastadon
//asks to see one at zoo
 
Stratohead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Simone: Do you have any dreams?
Pee-wee: Yeah, I'm all alone. I'm rolling a big doughnut and this snake wearing a vest...
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

bughunter: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x823]

With a smirk like that, you just know she doesn't need any jokes explained to her.


The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Stratohead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: [Fark user image 650x373]


Wild at Heart - Snakeskin Jacket
Youtube w85NLPB2wjQ
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

bughunter: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x823]

With a smirk like that, you just know she doesn't need any jokes explained to her.


"Daddy, why were you googling 'penile degloving'?"
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

alicechaos: only 5'  ?


Compared to the ten-footer someone found in their engine compartment?
Bonus, that article was from a reliable source IIRC.

/used to have an anaconda skin
//it might resurface if we ever go through the really old stuff
///was already cracked at that time. Maybe 3 decades ago.
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
