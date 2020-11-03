 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 30 Fresno)   Priest removed from church over photos and allegations of sex, drugs, guns and gang affiliation. How many Hail Mary's is that going to cost?   (abc30.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 12:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I find his lack of faith disturbing.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh that's going to take at least one novena.

https://www.dictionary.com/browse/nov​e​na

/ Fark threw away the wiki link
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"You don't expect a priest to be packed, to have those type of weapons,"

Sucking little kids dicks, butt farking them, etc, yeah sure, but not guns.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Probably about as many licks as it takes to get to the center of a Tootsie Roll TootsiePop™?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It's Fresno - he was fitting in just fine. Need to know the devil before you can fight it?


Know thy self, know thy enemy. A thousand battles, a thousand victories. Grape or grain, but never the twain.
Sun Tzu-Pac
 
ongbok
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Whatever you do, take God with you
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Priest Life.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As far as it goes the Diocese of Fresno is a rather unique gang name
 
gbv23
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's the only meat a priest can eat on Friday?

Nun
 
darkman2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
6 months "counseling" and he'll be in a new assignment somewhere else
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Version 1.0 of the criminal priest
Pastor Troy - Vica Versa
Youtube 4hmn4cNXBdY
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Punk Priest is the name of the a cappella metal band that the kids formed in my cartoon sitcom, "Medieval Turd Farmers," with an ensemble cast of teenagers who aren't kings.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mr. Eko was his name.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many Hail Mary's what?
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Oh, subby. Never, never use an apostrophe to form a plural.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You don't expect a priest to be packed, to have those type of weapons," said legal analyst Ralph Torres.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes you can. Especially if he's a big fan of Machete movies.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foosball64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My home town made Fark.

Let me read the link. Well dang.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dependant on Mary
Youtube _G0X_Um28lA
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Might be time for an inquisition.
 
rogue49
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
WWJD???

Well, certainly not that.
Y'gotta work on it a bit more...
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
parasol
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Huh.

I wonder what the Boy Scouts of America are up to these days.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
well, he sounds a lot more fun than most of the other priests I've ever met.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
horseandman.comView Full Size

Will cut you.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

parasol: Huh.

I wonder what the Boy Scouts of America are up to these days.


Like the Catholic Church dealing with a sh*t-ton of lawsuits. I swear cable TV in the morning is nothing but infomercials about crepey skin starring Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, some other skin product from Cindy Crawford and Dr. Meredith Grey and were you abused as a Scout, call now to get in on the lawsuit.
 
6655321
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ten Hail Donald's and a trip to Mar-A-Largo might get him a presidental pardon.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.