(Reuters)   So long, and thanks for all the fish   (reuters.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail  
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Details don't matter. Nigel's already moved on to helping spread COVID.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long and thanks for all the fish - Hitchhiker's Guide (HD)
Youtube N_dUmDBfp6k
 
Devout_Follower_of_Fark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So long, and thanks for all the fish & chips
 
yomrfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devout_Follower_of_Fark: So long, and thanks for all the fish & chips


Ivar's has Salmon fish and chips, looks good. Anyone ever tried it?
 
Gollie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
LiveDemo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joshudan: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/N_dUmDBf​p6k?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=25&enablejsa​pi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com​&widgetid=1]


Thank you. If I'm going to have a song stuck in my head today, this is a good one! Douglas Adams was my favorite author and he shuffled off this mortal coil much too early.
 
buntz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew!  I thought Douglas Adams had died!!!

Don't scare me like that!!!!!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would help if Britain started to realize they've been screwed by a rich berk pretending to be the common man's savior.  The Brits were able to deal with Mosley and his Black Shirts 80 years ago, but it took the Nazi Blitz to turn people hostile to Sir Oswald.  I hope we can deal with these GOP Red Hats in the same way that the BUF was, but not as a result of war with Russia.
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buntz: Whew!  I thought Douglas Adams had died!!!

Don't scare me like that!!!!!



No, but he did return to his planet.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess one small cheerful thought is that with the total incompetency shown by both the UK and the United States governments, life can still go on and democracy isn't quite dead yet. But I can't imagine a bigger pair of blithering idiots than Trump and Boris Johnson. If we can survive them, we can probably survive anything. And I would suggest that anyone who didn't vote today stop posting on Fark. No matter whom you voted for.
 
THX 1138
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


You didn't go in there and say "I want a salmon, I want a cod?"  You just said "Gimme a fish"?
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Let Uncle Maynard expand on it for you:

A Perfect Circle - So Long, and Thanks For All the Fish (Lyrics) [HQ]
Youtube HhbQ7AhwFdU
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Has the EU capitulated to all of Britain's demands yet?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Has the EU capitulated to all of Britain's demands yet?


Oh, yes, They are cowering in fear... Cowering, I tell you!
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I thought this was going to be about Funghi the Dolphin.
 
turboke
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Belgian fishers have tried to invoke the 1666 Bruges Privileges.

http://dcubrexitinstitute.eu/2020/10/​p​ost-brexit-fisheries-access-and-the-16​66-bruges-privileges-a-curiosity-witho​ut-legal-significance/
 
