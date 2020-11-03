 Skip to content
 
(NYPost)   Commission based business that hasn't turned a profit in over 15 years doesn't want to focus on high effort, low revenue sales   (nypost.com) divider line
19
    More: Obvious  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was assured we were in post-racial America.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Volume.  They'll make it up in volume.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I shiat on the New York Post. Not even going to bother, Drew.
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Repo man works on commission, it's better than bein' paid"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Those poor, downtrodden real estate developers just can't catch a break...

The estimated Net Worth of Glenn Kelman is at least $83.6 Million dollars as of 10 August 2020. Mr. Kelman owns over 60,000 units of Redfin stock worth over $74,737,194 and over the last 2 years he sold RDFN stock worth over $7,782,900. In addition, he makes $1,082,280 as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director at Redfin.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i demand every business operate in every sector and like it.
 
Northern
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: I was assured we were in post-racial America.


They can't make money at 3% to 6% commission?  Even though they only provide services in higher end markets?
Next you'll tell me that most internet companies aren't profitable.
Hey SoftBank!  We have a young, energetic, disruptive startup you can invest in!!
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I was assured we were in post-racial America.


As I type this, realtor.com lists 61 houses for sale in the city of Milwaukee for $5000 or less, 13 of which are available at $2500. Actual freestanding houses, on a private piece of land, with backyards.

What's the commission for selling a $2500 house, and how many hours would you have to work to earn it?

If you want to make a point about WHY those houses are offered for just $2500 and can't sell at even that price, then fine. But Redfin does have a point.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I mean... yeah?

If you're going to offer different grades of service based on literally anything other than how much you're being directly paid for the service, the burden is on you to ensure that your criteria do not map to farking with a legally defined protected class, or at least that if they do that's acknowledged, part of the plan, and justified to the satisfaction of at least your own legal team.

If you don't have a legal team (for this among other purposes) and your business deals in enough raw cash to regularly buy and sell real estate... you should not have a business.  Give it up, you're neither competent nor smart enough for whatever you're doing.  You're only going to harm yourself, your investors, and your employees with your level of bumbling failure.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Redfin will only act as a real estate broker for homes if they're above a minimum price that varies for each housing market.

I think this is the problem, subby.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Do people actually use redfin to conduct their sales instead of just using redfin to find what is available on the market without having to use the webcancerous real estate agent sites?
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The US housing industry isn't designed to provide housing to people that need it, its designed to sell houses to people that don't need them.

/the rent is too damn high
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Those poor, downtrodden real estate developers just can't catch a break...

The estimated Net Worth of Glenn Kelman is at least $83.6 Million dollars as of 10 August 2020. Mr. Kelman owns over 60,000 units of Redfin stock worth over $74,737,194 and over the last 2 years he sold RDFN stock worth over $7,782,900. In addition, he makes $1,082,280 as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director at Redfin.


That's why the corporation as a whole doesn't make money. It's constantly being looted.
 
Jim_Callahan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
To be clear, my above post wasn't a statement about the morality of this in any fashion.  It's about implementing the most basic, bare minimum, "haven't even finished my associates in businessing from Arizona State" level common-sense due diligence in managing your business.

I mean, Redfin is evil and intentionally being racist here among other ways, but that's not what I'm complaining about.  I'm complaining about people apparently less financially savvy than my two-year-old niece negotiating for more cheerios are being allowed to play stupid games with millions of dollars of other people's money for some reason.

// Frankly this is more or less the typical level of evil/racist for every level of that industry from the top to the bottom, which is why I don't work in it any more... but also kind of makes singling the one company out for it a bit pointless.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I shiat on the New York Post. Not even going to bother, Drew.


Poor baby
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

pdieten: edmo: I was assured we were in post-racial America.

As I type this, realtor.com lists 61 houses for sale in the city of Milwaukee for $5000 or less, 13 of which are available at $2500. Actual freestanding houses, on a private piece of land, with backyards.

What's the commission for selling a $2500 house, and how many hours would you have to work to earn it?

If you want to make a point about WHY those houses are offered for just $2500 and can't sell at even that price, then fine. But Redfin does have a point.


The individual agent would earn $37.50 based on best case numbers.

Just the paperwork alone means that the agent wouldn't be clearing $15/hour.
 
Moriel [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So let me get this straight.

- Decades ago there was redlining, which was deliberate, overt racism to keep black people confined to certain neighborhoods and prevent them from having good home values.
- Even though redlining is gone now, Redfin decided that they would still not do business in Black neighborhoods, because the house prices werre too low as a lasting result of the overt racism of previous years.
- By refusing to work in these neighborhoods, the prices are kept low artificially, even though there is no overt racism any more.

This, my friends, is what we call "systemic racism".
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pdieten: edmo: I was assured we were in post-racial America.

As I type this, realtor.com lists 61 houses for sale in the city of Milwaukee for $5000 or less, 13 of which are available at $2500. Actual freestanding houses, on a private piece of land, with backyards.

What's the commission for selling a $2500 house, and how many hours would you have to work to earn it?

If you want to make a point about WHY those houses are offered for just $2500 and can't sell at even that price, then fine. But Redfin does have a point.


The asking price may be $2500, but what are the back taxes to be paid?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Moriel: So let me get this straight.

- Decades ago there was redlining, which was deliberate, overt racism to keep black people confined to certain neighborhoods and prevent them from having good home values.
- Even though redlining is gone now, Redfin decided that they would still not do business in Black neighborhoods, because the house prices werre too low as a lasting result of the overt racism of previous years.
- By refusing to work in these neighborhoods, the prices are kept low artificially, even though there is no overt racism any more.

This, my friends, is what we call "systemic racism".


For all the farkers complaining that the rent is too high, and that homes are too expensive, it's very strange...

They could move into some of these communities, and get a screaming deal on homes that are irrationally under-priced because the neighborhood is predominantly African-American.

And yet they don't. Because reasons.
 
