(Daily Mail)   Vienna shooter had been released from prison because of his age and being judged incapable of a terrorist attack. Fark: he was 20   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Skail
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...challenge accepted?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oops
 
rfenster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He checks out just fine, good call releasing him after the shooting:

FTFA:  Fejzulai had been jailed in April 2019 for trying to join Islamic State but he was granted early release in December under juvenile law because he was under 19-years-old at the time of his offending.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hate to be that judge right about now.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What a freakin asshole. Glad he was shot.

Unusual to be in Vienna, the Austrians dont have the colonial legacy or the modern imperialism stigma that other western countries have against the Muslim world. But i guess a train ticket to france was too far?

Burn in hell, asshole! Kthnxbai.
 
Wolf892
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
At least we don't look racist. That's what's most important.
Victims of terrorism are a small price to pay for virtue signaling like that
 
lolmao500
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Joining ISIS or trying to should get you a bullet between the eyes.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Their colonies were kind of right next door. For what it's worth, the Habsburgs were generally anti-Semitic: not that that matters to this guy.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why did they blur his face?
 
HawkEyes
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A "lone wolf attack"

14 people were arrested in connection to the attack

I can haz a confused?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

What if he is in his heaven now?  Killing infidels is not a sin.
 
kore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So...the perfect age.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

He looks like a penis and they didn't want to offend the Japanese?
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I get the feeling that violent right wing religious fundamentalists don't always tell the truth in court.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NYC seen giving him a fist bump
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Not the first time:

Ultravox - Vienna (Official Music Video)
Youtube xJeWySiuq1I
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Not too sure about that.  For the better part of 300 years Austria was the bulwark against the Ottoman Turks invading the rest of Europe.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Childlike innocence. Just a total Mohammed's Boy.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Americans: You should have hung that boy while you had a chance!
Same Americans: Now I'm going to go shoot me some liberals!
 
rewind2846
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some countries and their societies consider 21 to be the age of majority in all matters, and not a disjointed system like the united states where 14 year old children are sent to prison for life for capital crimes, 18 year old people can vote and be drafted into the military to die in wars, but people can't buy beer until they are 21.

Pick an age and stick with it. Their laws reflect this.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oh cmon you really think Mahmoud Jihadi wants to go shoot up austria because they resisted the siege of vienna back in 1500what ever? would imagine his grievances as an ISIS sympathizer are more current.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

What if he is in heaven and got 72 vegans?
 
Wolf892
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

What if God were one of us? Just a stranger on a bus?
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He a good boy
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

You might be surprised.  Certainly would make it a potentially valid target.  The Austria-Ottoman wars only ended around 1800.  They're still quite pissed about things that happened farther back and lasted a shorter time than that.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

rewind2846: Some countries and their societies consider 21 to be the age of majority in all matters, and not a disjointed system like the united states where 14 year old children are sent to prison for life for capital crimes, 18 year old people can vote and be drafted into the military to die in wars, but people can't buy beer until they are 21.

Pick an age and stick with it. Their laws reflect this.


The age to vote, drink, be subject to military draft, get sent to prison, buy a gun, etc, should all be the same.  What that age should be is open for debate.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, sub, that's what countries do when their criminal justice systems are based on rehabilitation rather than warehousing the mentally ill. Shockingly they have almost nonexistent violent crime rates compared to us.

That is until they let the superstitious religious yahoos in.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Displaying the practical limits of psychology. Assumptions about the mechanical nature of the psyche seem a lot like trying to guess the snake you've grabbed in a burlap sack full of snakes.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Is ISIS still pissed at the Shia for something that happened 1200 years ago?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wait. Who are you trying to shift the blame to?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

What about watching ultra porn?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Yeah.  21 used to be the voting age too, but they dropped it to 18 in the early 70s because of the argument that if they can go die in Vietnam, then they should be able to vote too.  Though the early pushes came during WWII by the same reasoning.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

It looks more like he had no choice, it was the law.  Happens in every country where obviously guilty people get off on technicalities.

shiat, even miranda was a technicality.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Omar Kadr overheard saying "WTF?!"
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So ambitious for a juvenile.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Still less dangerous than a pissed off 12 year old girl.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
how do they say "boys will be boys" in german?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 minute ago  

As I stated earlier, all those "adult" things should be the same.  If you want to raise or lower the voting age, the draft age should also be raised or lowered.  Same for the drinking age.  If you are old enough to fight in a war, you damn well are old enough to drink.  You've earned that right.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Except for the whole Hapsburg-Ottoman wars that were pretty much nonstop since the 1400s, with the Balkans being burned constantly by both sides.  Apparently he was from North Macedonia?
 
HailRobonia
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The Jews the?
 
