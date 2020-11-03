 Skip to content
 
(Washington Post)   Nothing -- not the governor, not the hurricane, not COVID-19 -- was going to stop the Flora-Bama bar from gathering thousands of rednecks, hillbillies, and all-around yokels together for its annual mullet toss and bikini contest   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked this article better when I was imagining that a "mullet toss" was like a dwarf toss, except you were tossing people with mullets.

I also liked it better before I saw the photograph of the bikini contest.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And stop demanding we give you respect.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sluts for Jesus or Sluts of Trump?  You decide.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: Sluts for Jesus or Sluts of Trump?  You decide.


They already voted for Trump, so no contest.
 
undernova
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Money will change hands, no matter how many corpses it has to walk on to do so.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I know they're outside, but this is the problem with "mask optional" policies: Not a single farking person is distancing (6 feet+) OR wearing a mask. Not one of the hundreds I could see.  This is why public policy cannot be left to individuals.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: And stop demanding we give you respect.


hahahahaha, you think they give a f#ck what you think of them . . . hahahahaha
 
Petey4335
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I liked this article better when I was imagining that a "mullet toss" was like a dwarf toss, except you were tossing people with mullets.

I also liked it better before I saw the photograph of the bikini contest.


Well, never thought I'd say this before:

Thank you, paywall.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



I only clicked on that link so I could get directions away from that link.
That judge is really questioning her life choice.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just average Americans saying FU to Covid and living their lives & having fun. Even with the threat, still better than hiding in your basement.
 
undernova
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: edmo: And stop demanding we give you respect.

hahahahaha, you think they give a f#ck what you think of them . . . hahahahaha


Little Neros, sawing away over their respective Romes.

Such intelligence, much deplorable.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Um..yeah...that toss was like a month ago and you just got around to noticing it, WaPo?  Are Southerners so repulsive to you that you have to wait until the dust is settled to condemn them?

I'm sorry, I know there are plenty of things going wrong in the country, but the Mullet Toss wasn't one of them.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
In my late teens and early twenties, I had a martial arts teacher that preached living your best life.  It really instilled in me the idea of living everyday as if it was your last.  That didn't mean trying to cram in as much as possible, but living with a level of quality that left you satisfied with how you interacted with the world.

I think that if I caught COVID-19 and my mind was fading due to oxygen deprivation, I would look back on how I caught it at a fish-toss/amateur bikini show and feel worse than if I died ignoring my job, my friends, and family to make this one last post on Fark.

/*patriotic choking noises*
 
godxam
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This thread does not deliver.

1/5
 
undernova
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Um..yeah...that toss was like a month ago and you just got around to noticing it, WaPo?  Are Southerners so repulsive to you that you have to wait until the dust is settled to condemn them?

I'm sorry, I know there are plenty of things going wrong in the country, but the Mullet Toss wasn't one of them.


You don't really know how pandemic coverage works, do you?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Just average Americans saying FU to Covid and living their lives & having fun. Even with the threat, still better than hiding in your basement.


Until they're on their deathbed crying that they should have listened that this isn't a joke...  That's when I shrug my shoulders and move on with my life of "hiding in the basement".
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

undernova: You don't really know how pandemic coverage works, do you?


I don't.

I'm just wondering why it took Paywalls-R-Us so long to cover this when no one gave a damn when we ORIGINALLY posted a link to it a few weeks ago.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Apparently, this virus has not affected these people in any way since the pandemic started. Looks more like they're celebrating the fact the virus was not designed to target white Caucasians.
Someone in power keeps re-affirming this to them.
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Just way below-average Americans saying FU to Covid and living their lives & having fun. Even with the threat, still better than hiding in your basement.


Ftfm

Average? You know that article had pictures, right?
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I liked this article better when I was imagining that a "mullet toss" was like a dwarf toss, except you were tossing people with mullets.

I also liked it better before I saw the photograph of the bikini contest.


I was figuring red necks were tossed by their mullets,
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: edmo: And stop demanding we give you respect.

hahahahaha, you think they give a f#ck what you think of them . . . hahahahaha


Good point. If they had any self-awareness, shame, or dignity we would not be seeing them in the news.
 
UtopianDevil [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

weirdneighbour: Pocket Ninja: I liked this article better when I was imagining that a "mullet toss" was like a dwarf toss, except you were tossing people with mullets.

I also liked it better before I saw the photograph of the bikini contest.

I was figuring red necks were tossed by their mullets,



I thought it would be a bunch of redneck women 'tossing' their mullet back over the shoulders with a come-hither look.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

deadsanta: I know they're outside, but this is the problem with "mask optional" policies: Not a single farking person is distancing (6 feet+) OR wearing a mask. Not one of the hundreds I could see.  This is why public policy cannot be left to individuals.


Just call it a protest.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x566]


I don't think much of this season's Real Doll collection.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JFK Shot First: Just average Americans saying FU to Covid and living their lives & having fun. Even with the threat, still better than hiding in your basement.


My 89 year old mother is in the hospital with covid. I'm an average American saying FU to you and all the other apes who can't control themselves. You're the reason we won't be rid of this virus for years.
 
TheGreenMonkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just want to say that smoked mullet is delicious.
 
stinkynuts [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"But why da heads not in da sand?!"
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 183x275]

[3.bp.blogspot.com image 850x566]



#2 appears to be the only one without ink or a weird tan.

Maybe she's new to the area.
 
hammettman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't know why I clicked, curiosity maybe, but I clicked.  And was blocked by paywall.

Thank you.
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: deadsanta: I know they're outside, but this is the problem with "mask optional" policies: Not a single farking person is distancing (6 feet+) OR wearing a mask. Not one of the hundreds I could see.  This is why public policy cannot be left to individuals.

Just call it a protest.


More like a ho-test. Amirite?
 
undernova
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

rjakobi: undernova: You don't really know how pandemic coverage works, do you?

I don't.

I'm just wondering why it took Paywalls-R-Us so long to cover this when no one gave a damn when we ORIGINALLY posted a link to it a few weeks ago.


*shrugs* Touché. I'd attribute it mostly to the time they wanted to take to analyze the event in contrast to local/national policy and trends. Didn't strike me as something to concern myself with, but I'm certainly aware of my confirmation bias when it comes to stuff like this.
 
