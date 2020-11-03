 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS New York)   The Big Apple is now the boarded up apple   (newyork.cbslocal.com) divider line
34
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

719 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 11:35 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WTF? Who's driving this?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stability is good for markets.
Stonks only go up.
But let's not put on any awkward straddles just yet.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One of my BoE coworkers in convinced that NY is on fire right now. Like he literally thinks people are lighting fires all over the city.

Yes he reads The Post.
 
CommonName2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Land of the Free
Home of the Brave.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't forget to plug your butt-holes.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?


I work in the city and a higher up in my company sent out a message that we can all work from home tomorrow because of the anticipated unrest.

I feel like I'm pretty on top of things, but apparently rich people know something we don't.

I also wanted to respond, "dude...we've been working from home for 8 months now".
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?


Republican President Donald J Fatass, impeached.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


AT&T is boarded up including the parking garage in St. Louis.  The building I'm in is getting the plywood treatment.  The courts are nearby.
 
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?


Sensible people who watched the summer riots.  Can you really blame businesses for taking precautions?
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Land of the Free
Home of the Brave.


Wisconsin used to be...

Land of the Brie
Home of the Favre
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pizza Parlors too?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
so the big stone and steel buildings are protected by.......wood ?

find the weak link.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so the big stone and steel buildings are protected by.......wood ?

find the weak link.


Easiest target theory: your home doesn't need to be burglar-proof, just a lot more secure than your neighbors.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcos P: One of my BoE coworkers in convinced that NY is on fire right now. Like he literally thinks people are lighting fires all over the city.

Yes he reads The Post.


I can't tell you the number of tweets I've seen that justify Repubs blocking in the Biden bus, intimidating voters, and being violent because "Demoncrats and Aunty-Fa are burning down cities."
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcos P: One of my BoE coworkers in convinced that NY is on fire right now. Like he literally thinks people are lighting fires all over the city.

Yes he reads The Post.


I live in NYC and went for a stroll this morning, and it was such a nice day, my footwork might have been a little bit 'en fuego'.  Sorry, everyone.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

State_College_Arsonist: edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?

Sensible people who watched the summer riots.  Can you really blame businesses for taking precautions?


Username checks in, starts fire, checks out.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?


NYPD bussing in Buggaloos dressed in Antifa gear.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

WTP 2: so the big stone and steel buildings are protected by.......wood ?

find the weak link.


The weak link is the glass, which the plywood is protecting.  Not rocket science. . .
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Marcos P: One of my BoE coworkers in convinced that NY is on fire right now. Like he literally thinks people are lighting fires all over the city.

Yes he reads The Post.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've finally figured it out. Big lumber is behind all the unrest.

Probably global warming too.
 
archeochick [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
images.thedigitalfix.comView Full Size


The viral marketing for these movies is a little too much.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CommonName2: Land of the Free
Home of the Brave.


Land of the free tv when things don't go liberal.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I've finally figured it out. Big lumber is behind all the unrest.

Probably global warming too.


What does my nickname in college have to do with any of this?
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'll take self fulfilling prophecies for a thousand, Alex.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?

Republican President Donald J Fatass, impeached.


Still yo President.
Hillary was so close though. Must still sting, huh?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [Fark user image 850x644]

AT&T is boarded up including the parking garage in St. Louis.  The building I'm in is getting the plywood treatment.  The courts are nearby.


That pic is screaming for Blue Thunder to be shopped in it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?

Republican President Donald J Fatass, impeached.


Yes, NYC, that bastion of Trump political power.

FFS, I was  on here in March of 2017 stating that political violence was bad and shouldn't be condoned, and the Fark lefties were telling me that I was both wrong and should be attacked myself for advocating civil responsibility. Don't sit here and blame Herr Cheeto and his loons for your own actions.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bfh0417: Barricaded Gunman: edmo: WTF? Who's driving this?

Republican President Donald J Fatass, impeached.

Still yo President.
Hillary was so close though. Must still sting, huh?


LOL... I'm enjoying this day quite a bit, thanks. Enjoy your fat racist asshole while you can.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't think there will be any election night unrest.
The unrest will start if Trump loses, and decides he still wants to be president.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Police are stepping up enforcement?
So, polishing their boots, loading their clips by alternating live rounds and rubber rounds, adding spikes to their batons, tearing their names and ID numbers off their uniforms and sucking each other off before they go on a killing spree?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Happy Purge day everybody!  If you guy or gal or zal wins, burn the mother farking city you live in down in celebration.  If your guy, gal or zal loses, burn the mother farking city you live in down in protest.  If the contest is undecided, burn the motherfarking city down!  Let the media and your election officials know we must have results before dawn.  If CNN has to declare a winner with 10% of the votes counted, so be it.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
America in 2020.  If I don't get want I want I'm going to throw a fit.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Too soon.
Trumps going to draw this out to the bitter end.
We have a few weeks before the looting starts.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.