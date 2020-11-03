 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   Any other Farkers working the polls today? Subby just arrived with his coffee and mask, will be here all day   (fark.com) divider line
46
    More: Ironic  
•       •       •

136 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 03 Nov 2020 at 8:54 AM (16 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for you, subby! Thanks for helping out. Do you mind letting us know where you're working today?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for that subby.
I tried to, but my precinct is full. The 'old guard' all retired and a whole new slate of poll workers here.

After I was told they didn't need more, I asked if I could at least be there and walk the elderly to the door. I was told I can't do that, since I won't be an official poll worker.

oh well, I tried.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good job subby.

/I'm just working the shaft today.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is dumping mail-in ballots into a river considered  working the polls?

Uh, asking for my friend, George Soros.
 
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to hire strippers. They have experience working the polls.. well poles.
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great work subby!
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hubris Boy: Good for you, subby! Thanks for helping out. Do you mind letting us know where you're working today?


I'm in a sleepy south STL exurban on the IL side. Single precinct polling place, not too busy. I expect no shenanigans.

But yesterday there was a mini Trump rally outside our HQ blocking the doors for a couple hours. My teenage daughters wanted to help call folks later this afternoon from the HQ. I dont think will be taking them there today. I'll bring my list of unvoted voters home and have them call from there.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rattrap007: They need to hire strippers. They have experience working the polls.. well poles.


Years ago, the IL Lt Gov pushed a tax on anyone paying to enter a strip club (to benefit domestic violence). It was immediately dubbed the Pole Tax and it passed.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife is a poll worker for the first time this year. I dropped her off at 5 AM. I have to work at my regular job so I wasn't able to sign up.

We are not in a swing state but there is a very competitive House race.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Just saw the thread about the North Dakota jerk. Stay safe, all of you people supporting democracy.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You know who else liked to "work" the Poles?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Subby, I salute you. Stay safe---and not just from COVID-19.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

freddyV: Thanks for that subby.
I tried to, but my precinct is full. The 'old guard' all retired and a whole new slate of poll workers here.

After I was told they didn't need more, I asked if I could at least be there and walk the elderly to the door. I was told I can't do that, since I won't be an official poll worker.

oh well, I tried.


I really hope you tapped your fingertips together slowly as you asked about walking the elderly to their cars. With a barely hidden smirk.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess today will be one of those days.
 
spottymax [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Godspeed, subby!!
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Huzzah for subby and every other single poll worker out there.

Hip Hop Hooray!
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
stay as safe as you can, subs!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good for you subby!
I thought about volunteering, but MrStation has underlying conditions, so I held back.  And good thing too because my state is currently going to sh*t.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: Good for you, subby! Thanks for helping out. Do you mind letting us know where you're working today?


My wife is setup to go help later, and I am helping get people to/from the polls right now. I'll probably be doing that all day, if I'm lucky.
 
largedon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Considering the line that was at our polling place this morning, probably going to be a long day.  May the a-holes be few and far between for you and all the poll workers.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thanks Subby, and to all poll workers everywhere.

/I'd like to volunteer, but I'm too vulnerable to be out there.
 
nogames2k4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sent an email to volunteer in NJ. Did not even get a response. My guess is they were full up.

Thank you everyone for your service.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danny_kay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
good luck from a German colleague <3
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: Hubris Boy: Good for you, subby! Thanks for helping out. Do you mind letting us know where you're working today?

I'm in a sleepy south STL exurban on the IL side. Single precinct polling place, not too busy. I expect no shenanigans.

But yesterday there was a mini Trump rally outside our HQ blocking the doors for a couple hours. My teenage daughters wanted to help call folks later this afternoon from the HQ. I dont think will be taking them there today. I'll bring my list of unvoted voters home and have them call from there.


Be safe. I think you have my number, if you need help. We're in O'Fallon, now, but we can get to you quickly.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Thank you, subby! I signed up but ultimately wasn't needed. Much support to all working on those front lines today. Stay safe!
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: Hubris Boy: Good for you, subby! Thanks for helping out. Do you mind letting us know where you're working today?

I'm in a sleepy south STL exurban on the IL side. Single precinct polling place, not too busy. I expect no shenanigans.

But yesterday there was a mini Trump rally outside our HQ blocking the doors for a couple hours. My teenage daughters wanted to help call folks later this afternoon from the HQ. I dont think will be taking them there today. I'll bring my list of unvoted voters home and have them call from there.


Did it prevent people from voting for those hours?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

largedon: Considering the line that was at our polling place this morning, probably going to be a long day.  May the a-holes be few and far between for you and all the poll workers.


If your polling place has long lines,  send them pizza!
https://polls.pizza/

Or,  drop them a donation so they can feed those stuck in long lines...
 
SleepySheaBear
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Rooting for you subby, hope you don't have to deal with MAGAt nonsense
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A Farker working the poles:

i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
two towns over [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Right on subby! I'd be there too except...

Hello from Vancouver BC (yes I voted).
 
joker420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We have volunteers here to protect voters from the left's violence.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Cut that out, subby.  Why can't you just leave them alone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
when I lived where I had t vote in person the poll volunteers were all old women who were very sweet. I would thank them for their service.
now I am in a mail only state. I miss the old ladies. but still, thanks. the volunteers make it work.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Stay safe and stay sane subby.

Sending you and all Americans best wishes on democracy day.

As every time, you have to make a big decision that will affect not just your lives but the entire planet. It's both a blessing and a curse, and the price you pay for holding yourselves out as the beacon of liberty, justice and prosperity.

Try not to fark it up, and if you do, don't let there be too much unnecessary bloodshed. Let the only violence be from the Secret Service kicking Donny up the arse and out of the White House at midday on 20 January.
 
Skarekrough [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My shift starts at 2 today.  I volunteered to work the second shift because they said it might go late and I tend to be up late anyway.

First time doing this.  Never really thought about doing it before but felt compelled after hearing about so many older poll workers opting out due to COVID.  I figure I'm young and healthy I can afford to put myself potentially in harms way.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have confidence that this website will be filled with educated and objective posts today.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image image 360x252]


*shakes tiny fist with 'I Voted' sticker on it*
 
Cythraul
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
God bless you, subby.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

RasIanI: TelemonianAjax: Hubris Boy: Good for you, subby! Thanks for helping out. Do you mind letting us know where you're working today?

I'm in a sleepy south STL exurban on the IL side. Single precinct polling place, not too busy. I expect no shenanigans.

But yesterday there was a mini Trump rally outside our HQ blocking the doors for a couple hours. My teenage daughters wanted to help call folks later this afternoon from the HQ. I dont think will be taking them there today. I'll bring my list of unvoted voters home and have them call from there.

Did it prevent people from voting for those hours?


No, it is the Dems organization HQ. A place for volunteers to drop/grab signs and stuff and get some soda. It's just a known place to yell at Democrats. What I worry about are the publicized protests for tomorrow - lots of known places to find groups of "them."
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Skarekrough: My shift starts at 2 today.  I volunteered to work the second shift because they said it might go late and I tend to be up late anyway.

First time doing this.  Never really thought about doing it before but felt compelled after hearing about so many older poll workers opting out due to COVID.  I figure I'm young and healthy I can afford to put myself potentially in harms way.


Thank you.
Be safe.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My parents have worked the polls where they live for several years now but have stated this will probably be the last year. The long hours are very hard on them as they are both closing in on 80.

Hearing some of their stories, and none of which are really that bad, I have plenty of respect for the folks that do put in the hours to work the polls.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

joker420: We have volunteers here to protect voters from the left's violence.


They arent protecting anyone.
They are intimidating voters in a pathetic attempt to sway the election for Trump
The GOP and Trump incite and glorify political violence.
Blood is on their hands already.
The GOP are un-American shiat-stains poisoned by lies and hate.
Quit lying.
Your lies are as pathetic and obvious as the lies Trump spews every time he opens his ignorant gob.
Radical RW Domestic Terrorism is the enemy here.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thanks stubby!

I worked the polls on Super Tuesday, it was an education for sure.

They didn't need me this time around because we went mail-in here.  They needed fewer staffed locations
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.