(C|Net)   Since you're reading this, it appears Giant Meteor has no chance of winning the election today   (cnet.com) divider line
Busta Clown Shoes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
youdon'tsay.jpg
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
A nice shooting star. That explains it: we can't have anything nice.
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good. Shooting stars are always bad omens.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lucky, disasters are ranked choice voting. I guess it's my second choice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great, I wasted my vote. Super volcano had to much corporate money.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I heard it's forming an exploratory committee for 2024 depending on how 2020 pans out.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Darn! I already voted for the meteor.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor wasn't even on the ballot here, and I wasn't going to throw away my vote with a write-in.
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The polls aren't closed yet!
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I was looking forward to the meteor about as much as I do Cthulhu's coming.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

genner: The polls aren't closed yet!


As evidenced by Jaime Harrison pounding my inbox every 15 minutes.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: genner: The polls aren't closed yet!

As evidenced by Jaime Harrison pounding my inbox every 15 minutes.


Isn't that a Chuck Tingle story?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor would have gotten its name right:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sprgrss
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How close did it actually come to Earth?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
DAMMIT GIANT METEOR! YOU HAD ONE JOB!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How are the Lizard People polling?
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
oh. no. because-this-was-something-I-was-actua​lly-worried-about, frowny face.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Called it - It was either Biden or Asteroid. Win-win.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
God dammit Drew where's the farking swear jar?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I put the damn sign in my yard, I though that did something
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll give it a chance yet.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: genner: The polls aren't closed yet!

As evidenced by Jaime Harrison pounding my inbox every 15 minutes.


Fark, personal erotica site, etc...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
It's not over until the fat Kamacite sings
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Not like a rock the size of a refrigerator would have done much. Definitely doesn't qualify as "Giant."
 
Hevach
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sprgrss: How close did it actually come to Earth?


We actually don't know. It's very tiny and we haven't actually been able to find it since it's initial observation arc in 2018. We're pretty sure it didn't hit because we think it's big enough to set off detectors... But the uncertainty in it's size means it might have hit and we just didn't detect anything.

The uncertainty in it's orbit meant it could have been almost anywhere in a quarter AU radius of us.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"Although my path now leads me towards focusing on my family," Giant Meteor said somberly to an audience of NASA & JPL staff, "The people of Earth still have hope to accomplish what we've all set out to achieve; complete global annihilation. I have full faith that President Trump will do a superb job. My team will do all we can to ensure a clear and amicable transition."
 
dbaggins
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Giant Meteor's lawyers are just getting started. It is important to stop counting ballots Right Now or Giant Meteor Americans will be disenfranchised  It has to happen now before scientists use their telescopes.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Once again, I am disenfranchised.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
(singing) When you wish upon a----BOOOOOOOM.
 
