(Yahoo)   Since nothing important is going on today make sure you celebrate national sandwich day and take a picture with your "I ate a sandwich" sticker   (finance.yahoo.com)
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This Is Not a Song, It's a Sandwich + LYRICS [Official] by PSYCHOSTICK
Youtube 0DvnOYZnlns
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That looks like plastic.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure many Republican politicians eat hot dogs...

After tapping their feet to the other patron in a truck stop bathroom stall.
 
Electriclectic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually a banh mi sounds like a good idea, thanks subby
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats not a sandwhich.

Pastrami, ham, hard salami with pepper-jack cheese, purple onion, bananna pepper rings and lettuce.  Top with a light squeeze of italian dressing.

That's a sandwich
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having tacos tonight. That's a sandwich, right?
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dagnabbit, subby, you needed to get this in earlier. I looked at the header and was so proud to have just walked away from the table where I ate a couple White Castles, albeit the store-bought cheap imitations of the real deal. You needed to get his in sooner as they're mainly talking about hot dogs. I had considered chili dogs! Your tardiness got me off on the wrong foot for the day. Sure, I'll have chili dogs for lunch now, but I'll be late to the party.
 
Shakespeare's Monkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have an Italian sub for lunch. Yay me.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Prussian_Roulette
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I'm sure many Republican politicians eat hot dogs...

After tapping their feet to the other patron in a truck stop bathroom stall.


Well, I guess since we're trying to stay topical with current events, I suggest we get people to visualize a Harris-Biden administration by posting their "I'm eating half YOUR sandwich pics"...
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I celebrated early with a Reuben for dinner last night.  I'll celebrate again I guess if I have to.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: I celebrated early with a Reuben for dinner last night.  I'll celebrate again I guess if I have to.


~20 years ago, I discovered that sauerkraut, when it's accenting a Reuben is fantastic. Within a year, I discovered that sauerkraut gave me imitation-heart-attack heart burn. [pause while you calm down and wipe the tears from your eyes]  But once a month, I can still have a little cole slaw on some pulled pork. No, no. I'm fine. I'll survive. Thanks for the kind words.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elgrancerdo: [images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c​2​.wixmp.com image 850x637]


What's that? Eddie Izzard's boobs?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and here's all the National Sandwich Day + Election Day deals.  Of course nearly all require you to use or download an app.

https://www.thrillist.com/news/nation​/​election-day-2020-food-deals-freebies

I personally got the McD's buy a large coffee/iced coffee get a free apple fritter which was pretty good.
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly another attempt by the GOP to suppress women from voting today.
 
RasIanI [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
One of the all time greats, imo
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Thin slice some leftover tri-tip, top with provolone and place briefly under broiler. put on lightly toasted sourdough with mayo/horseradish, add tomato and lettuce.
Optional: Onions, spicy brown mustard, cornichon
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Thats not a sandwhich.

Pastrami, ham, hard salami with pepper-jack cheese, purple onion, bananna pepper rings and lettuce.  Top with a light squeeze of italian dressing.

That's a sandwich


I'll take two, and a beer.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well hell, if I'd have known that I would have taken a picture of the egg sandwich I made myself this morning. It was a toasted English muffin with two fried eggs, a cheddar single and half a ham steak Was very tasty.
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Thats not a sandwhich.

Pastrami, ham, hard salami with pepper-jack cheese, purple onion, bananna pepper rings and lettuce.  Top with a light squeeze of italian dressing.

That's a sandwich

I'll take two, and a beer.


I'll take one, and two beers
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wild. Did not know about this day, but oddly enough decided to have Manwich for lunch...with waffle fries.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Now I am craving a French Dip.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unikitty: Wild. Did not know about this day, but oddly enough decided to have Manwich for lunch...with waffle fries.


Like the Secret Agent man, odds are you won't live to see tomorrow. A Manwich and waffle fries? I hope your arteries expand like a concertina.
 
