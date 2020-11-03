 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   British model threatened with being thrown off flight for lewd outfit   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
28
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is a bit much.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh look, it's an influencer who wants more followers!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a tabloid link, so she must be eye candy.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The way she's wearing that mask should have got her booted in the first place.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Oh look, it's an influencer who wants more followers!


Is "influencer" the new "attention whore"?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OldRod: BizarreMan: Oh look, it's an influencer who wants more followers!

Is "influencer" the new "attention whore"?


I believe so.
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Look at meeeeeeeee"  "Why are you looking at me?"
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
(click)

Okay, she probably paid quite a bit for those two bowling balls.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do we have dress codes for airplanes?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Atomic Jonb: Why do we have dress codes for airplanes?


Meet the guy in the middle seat next to you on your next flight.  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

offacue: Atomic Jonb: Why do we have dress codes for airplanes?

Meet the guy in the middle seat next to you on your next flight.  

[Fark user image 850x579]


I hate it when someone wears the same outfit as me.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why are airplanes now the place for performative attention whoring?

Between these "check me out" barrage balloon moores and the "ma freedumbs!" anti-maskers, you gotta plan at least another hour into your connecting flight schedules.
 
GooberMcFly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If she had just pulled her mask up over her nose like it's supposed to be worn, she would have been okay.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
why are people afraid of boobs?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

wejash: Why are airplanes now the place for performative attention whoring?


Good question. The bars the aircraft captain wears on their shoulder boards or uniform jacket sleeves are the only bling worth a damn.
 
Shryke
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: That is a bit much.


Yes.

When "individual breast size" > "head size", even I, the Lord of Breasts and Bootays, must hit the pause button.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
the plane can't take off safely carrying huge tracts of terraformed land.
 
Fano
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's a tabloid link, so she must be eye candy.


It's called a thirst trap, now
 
talkertopc
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OldRod: BizarreMan: Oh look, it's an influencer who wants more followers!

Is "influencer" the new "attention whore"?


New?
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh! I like the way her mask matches her silicone wraps.
Won't someone think about the mothers?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was so humiliated. Here are pics. And a story.

UGH.

I hate 2020 so much.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that topless is acceptable dress code for Canada.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Turn off the sound, look at the jugs.  Pretty good jugs!
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: Just a reminder that topless is acceptable dress code for Canada.


But not Air Canada
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OldRod: BizarreMan: Oh look, it's an influencer who wants more followers!

Is "influencer" the new "attention whore"?


It means being a living advertisement.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now if I would've sat there and stared the entire flight, she would've called me a pervert.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
When you need to measure your sideboob in square feet instead of square inches, I think the airline has a case.
 
imauniter [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Its ok to click guys. You can't see her teeth
 
