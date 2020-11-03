 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine)   Columbia, SC's hate crime law is mostly used to lock up black men for mouthing off to police   (reason.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Call 911 and ask the cops to come arrest somebody for calling you a bad word. Good luck.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Obvious tag? This is South Carolina, after all.
 
Fano
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well of course it is
 
Lifeless
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Where's the Obvious tag? This is South Carolina, after all.


Can't agree more, SC cops have a reputation throughout the south for being the most aggressive and racist.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
lol Reason
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's because if you're female, mouthing off the police usually gets you out of a tricky situation.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: lol Reason


How DARE you insult Reason.  Reason is composed of clear-minded libertarians.  They aren't bond to the Republicrats or the Democans.  They evaluate each option fairly and with an open-mind.  Then they choose the Republican one.  But they're totally not Republicans because weed, bro!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Pigs are gonna pig.

F*ck the cops.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The state mental health effort in South Carolina is not as unique as it wants to be.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
No duh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People outraged at the absence of a law cause hastily written law to be passed.  Outraged people outraged when it's not applied the way they wanted it to be.  Shocking.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Reports say he used unidentified racial slurs toward the officer, who is White

I expect Fark's koncerned kultural klub to mention that this marks the end of the American era, just like when AP said that they're going to start capitalizing "Black." Truly, the SJWs have won and we'll all be forced to marry ducks. I named mine Scoot.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
just beKKKause
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
A simple rule, "if a law can be abused, it will be abused."  Trusting the government to do the right thing is a guarantee for disaster.
 
Corvus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Contrary to the imaginations of those who do not understand the First Amendment, it is unconstitutional for the government to outlaw hateful expression on its own. Hate crime laws pass muster because they criminalize speech that maligns a specific protected category-race, sex, sexual orientation, etc.-while a crime is being
committed. It is not illegal to use a racial slur, but under a hate crime law, using a racial slur while committing vandalism, assault, or robbery could result in additional charges.

You mean people like you guys who say hate crime laws infringe in "free speech".  Because I understand how they work and it's the RIGHT not the left that is the group who says it stops free speech.

Make threats to someone or try to bribe someone and see how much you can't make "free speech" illegal.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Just put an addendum on the law that excludes Black men from being prosecuted under the law. Easy Peasy
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should we be calling it "mouthing off"?  I thought the accepted term was "being uppity"?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A simple rule, "if a law can be abused, it will be abused."  Trusting the government to do the right thing is a guarantee for disaster.


Well sh*t, that just leaves me all out of options. Citizens have proven time and time again they can't be trusted, so what do?
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: People outraged at the absence of a law cause hastily written law to be passed.  Outraged people outraged when it's not applied the way they wanted it to be.  Shocking.


And in this article Reason pretends that the police haven't been locking up blacks and homeless on Trumped up charges since George I.  The exact charges might vary, the cops don't.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: People outraged at the absence of a law cause hastily written law to be passed.  Outraged people outraged when it's not applied the way they wanted it to be.  Shocking.


I feel like I point this out in every thread where people are getting so excited by the thought of outlawing whatever they happen to define as hate speech.  I mean, no shiat, man...it's going to work both ways
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Reports say he used unidentified racial slurs toward the officer, who is White

I expect Fark's koncerned kultural klub to mention that this marks the end of the American era, just like when AP said that they're going to start capitalizing "Black." Truly, the SJWs have won and we'll all be forced to marry ducks. I named mine Scoot.


I'm against it. Capitalizing white is just as stupid as capitalizing black. If we're supposed to have a less racist society in the future, capitalizing our differences to make them even more important is not helpful.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The very fine people commenting at "libertarian" Reason are exactly what I expected.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: Jeebus Saves: People outraged at the absence of a law cause hastily written law to be passed.  Outraged people outraged when it's not applied the way they wanted it to be.  Shocking.

And in this article Reason pretends that the police haven't been locking up blacks and homeless on Trumped up charges since George I.  The exact charges might vary, the cops don't.


If anyone should take away anything from this, it's that we shouldn't be giving police more laws to use against people.  I'm tired of hearing people clamoring for more laws because they don't feel that someone is being punished enough, only to hear those same people screech about our skewed justice system and laws that disproportionately affect minorities.  Those people are disingenuous pieces of shiat.  They don't care about equality or justice, they just care about people they don't like being punished.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheYeti: I mean, no shiat, man...it's going to work both ways


Both sides are bad - American Racial Discrimination Edition.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

grumpfuff: OgreMagi: A simple rule, "if a law can be abused, it will be abused."  Trusting the government to do the right thing is a guarantee for disaster.

Well sh*t, that just leaves me all out of options. Citizens have proven time and time again they can't be trusted, so what do?


It's great that you're seeing the light. We should repeal all laws because people are going to break them anyway.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Clearly what we just need are free market solutions! If we let  some blacks and queers get murdered While ignoring the rationale behind it, the rest of them will be fine.

To continue this Ted talk, if we only had a few children being molested the rest would be fine. We could even incentivize the parents to participate in these programs for the good of society without government requirements.

/a modest proposal if you will m
// American libertarianism- "I'm a republican but I don't want to be associated with their name"
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: A simple rule, "if a law can be abused, it will be abused."  Trusting the government to do the right thing is a guarantee for disaster.


I bet more government will solve the problem.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't believe all of the hate crimes in this thread.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The "obvious tag" is in jail after using the term "pig."
 
ryant123
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

yet_another_wumpus: And in this article Reason pretends that the police haven't been locking up blacks and homeless on Trumped up charges since George I.


They shiat on everything about police all the time. It's one of their things now.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
South Park warned us.
 
