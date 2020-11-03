 Skip to content
(CNN)   Thanks to "Paws Across the Pacific" 600 dogs & cats were flown from overcrowded shelters in Hawaii to the mainland where they were met by volunteers from shelters & rescue groups just in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (cnn.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Happy Birthday, CrankyAndi!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Here's a woofday fan.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Happy birthday, CrankyAndi!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Lady Lu Lu wearing a tutu for Halloween
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Vote....... In..........
Must...... Hide..... From...... Everything........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Jack went crazy in the sheets before I made the bed this morning.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

This final picture was taken as he was pulling the comforter back over his head
 
LucklessWonder [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Here's your Zeke of the week. Though the dog is kind of in darkness. He, Goblin, and Mistress Crowley (the tuxedo cat) were all fascinated by Goblin's new turbo scratcher toy:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
lovely doggies, and kitties!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tried to bring out the details a little bit
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Two years ago this week little Sophie came over as a foster and never left.

Fark user imageView Full Size


And we have two of them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Ava(on the right) was a direct adoption though.  My wife and I are developing a reputation for fixing traumatized Chihuahuas.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

you guys are awesome! Beautiful Doggies
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Edie voted for more treats this week. She did her civic duty.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

hello Edie!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
Morning! How are you feeling today? Still feverish? I hope you got some sleep last night. (I had a dream that my ballot was tossed out because my signature didn't match - nope, no election anxiety here, heh)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

doing better today. :-) yay!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Glad to hear it!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Happy belated birfday Djelibeybi, Happy birfday CrankyAndi!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Nick had to remind Jack of the rules today...

Don't mess with my tail, kid!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nick always does a feint first.  This is a picture of said feint.  Nick slapped the bed between them, and Jack rolled over to face the other direction.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size

From my commute last night. Saw this big dog 🤣 headed out of Austin, lost sight of it around New Braunfels.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Happy birthday, CrankyAndi!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


May you find something fun to do, something that you enjoy as much as Jack enjoyed the unmade bed this morning!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


He's all sleepy after all that activity this morning
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Woofday Peeps: An Announcement!

In honor of our wonderful Furbaby Family, some of us tossed around the idea of a Holiday Card/Gift Exchange. Initially, I unintentionally complicated the hell out of things, but somebody came up with a much simpler idea that I like very, very much:

If you would like a holiday card, just email the person you would like to receive a card from!

(yeah, I was thinking of something akin to the Total Fark Secret Santa thing but, let's face it - the modmins have enough to do!)

This would require:

1.  You have an up-to-date email address in your profile
2.  You would need to email the peeps you would like to receive a card from
3.  You would need to be willing to give that person a valid mailing address

Andthat's it! (Many thanks to Diocletian's Last Cabbage!!!)

Even easier, if you are happy to mail fellow Caturday/Woofday peeps a card, you can simply say so in the threads!

Nothing else is required. If you choose, you may include a photo of your furbabies, yourself, or no photo at all. If you want to send something in addition you can, but you don't have to.

No stress. No obligation. No need to plague poor Bathia_Mapes with additional admin chores over the holiday season. Just a simple card/letter saying "Hello, fellow Caturdayer!"

What do you guize think?

I'd be happy to make a list of folks in the Woofday and Caturday threads over the next week or two to make it easier to find who wants to participate as a Sender of Cards Upon E-mail Request.

Please to do the needful and give feedback thoughts!
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

I think I missed your birthday - wasn't it recently? I'm gonna have to write these dates down so I can learn whose birthday is when!

And thanks sweetie! I made it to the half-century mark -WOO-HOO!!
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Anyone is welcome to mention their interest-- we just won't be compiling a list. The mention is simply a heads-up that you have EIP so people can include you
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My family sent the banner and most of the gang were 'thrilled' to be in photos.  I covered Dyson's parts so he didn't flash everyone
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie needs a grooming appointment soon
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

That's what I meant about a list - just a "Hey, here are the Farkers who have said they are open to being emailed to receive a card." No strings attached, just a one-stop list of peeps who are into the card thing. I just added the reminders to check your profile and make sure your email is still valid and visible to other farkers, and that (obviously) you will need to be willing to give a Card Giver a mailing addy.

Does that make sense or am I overthinking it again? I just want to make it as easy as possible for folks who want to participate in this - and requests would JUST be for receiving a card - if anyone wants to send cards, they can say so in thread or (if they don't want to feel obligated to send lots of cards, but maybe only one or two to special friends) just email someone asking if they may send a card to them.

I hope that made sense. Cutting back on caffeine has not been easy on my brain.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Just how big is Forry?   BIG.

And yes, that is my age.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

I actually got to see a Wienermobile close up at a Fred Meyer parking lot a few years ago.
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Happy Birthday to you!
You live in a zoo!
You look like a monkey
And you smell like one too!

Not really - that's just what we used to sing to each other in grade school - it's now officially a "classical song" LOL

Seriously, you look great! And I never realized Forry was that big! Have a wonderful, cuddle-filled bday sweetie! <3
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Completely overlooked that line.  🤪 You know life is insane in my neck of the woods.

38% of my attention is being directed at Jack and his second dose of dewormer. He finished his coccidia meds and is almost done with the antibiotics.
Old86 is doing stronger again.... Like they made a farkin deal with the devil to be able to stick around long enough to see the election results....
FIL is buzzing around the house in his motorized wheelchair, constantly endangering at least one pet because he can't turn to look around his back wheels before turning or backing up.... Or chill with the speed....
The wound cap came off of Jack's stump, allowing better assessment of the status of the bones
Trying to figure out how to stay informed about the election results while avoiding them like my dad....  (Hubby's worried stuff will pop off in town tonight)
Errrrrr... I feel like I'm looking at a pile of laundry that needs to be folded.... Those are the items on top, there's clearly more junk in the pike, but I can't see what the other stuff is....
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Awww! He's big boned, I see.  Nick's also big boned

No, I am NOT being euphemistic. I mean that just BIG, like Maine Coons.
Nick would try to use the doorknob when he was younger.  He easily reached it when standing on his hind feet
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Can't we all just get along :-)
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fever is only shut up about 1° instead of 3° and other than feeling like I have a small fever I don't feel sick at all so woo hoo
 
Djelibeybi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

you haz mail :-)
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Pig hopes everybuddy is having a good day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

howdy Pig, Hope you guys are having a good day as well :-)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

♥ :D
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Tootsie needs a grooming appointment soon
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

I have you beat by 8 years. :)
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Me lately:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Hi Sophie and Ava!

Thank you for rescuing these two puppers!
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Hi Edie! I think that's a proposition we can all support :-)
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Wow, Forry really is big! And happy birthday again!
 
