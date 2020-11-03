 Skip to content
(San Francisco Chronicle)   Someone forgot to tell 61,000 American children that they're "practically immune" to coronavirus. And that's just for last week alone   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Here's a dead 8th grader.

https://www.stltoday.com/news/local/m​e​tro/franklin-county-boy-is-the-first-c​hild-to-die-of-coronavirus-in-missouri​/article_8b921ede-9493-59e1-9704-43388​f8eac17.html
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anecdotally, my 12-yr-old son tested positive for covid last month. Aside from diminished sense of smell he still experiences four weeks later, he never showed any symptoms.

I'll just go ahead and assume that means I'm an expert on the matter now and that the constant stories of thousands of people every day who experience otherwise are just products of the manipulative lamestream msm media and the hoax democrat deep state trying to make trump look bad and take away my freedoms. Seems the obvious next step.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm kind of disappointed that Fark had a prominent "kids can't get it" guy that I haven't seen around for 6 months.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm kind of disappointed that Fark had a prominent "kids can't get it" guy that I haven't seen around for 6 months.


There are several.  They are still around.  Look them up under:  "Masks do nothing"
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be fair, its a shiatty article, in the sense it doesn't give you an age breakdown, and in actually trying to find that, nobody really does, and not all states clearly define what a child is. Others consider people up to 23 as children.

Where i'm going with this is if we are going to use this as an argument against in person schooling, the specific breakdown there is critical to that decision. If its heavily skewed towards the upper end of the age spectrum, say, 13+, it paints a very different story than if it was equally distributed as to what we should be doing with schools. Older kids are better equipped to self learn, don't require as much constant parental involvement, etc, as K-2 does...
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Right wingers WANT those kids to die. It's what they're all about. Killing as many Americans off as possible so they can steal their shiat and give to some already rich guy.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm gonna blame the kids cause they don't read no good anymore and when they're on their phones, they're playing Nintendo instead of listing to the news like RT and Brightbart and Fox and OANN.

Just like testing:  Fewer test = fewer positive results
If a kid reads that he's immune, he knows he's immune.  Knowledge is Powerful.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
this is sickening. not that i like kids, but i don't hate them, and not a single 1 should have to deal with the 'rona. very sad shiat. i'm going to vote with a vengeance today.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My is 66 and teaches Kindergarten. Imagine trying to keep a bunch of snot nosed 5-6 years to social distance and keep their masks on.
 
StrandedInAZ
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm a high school teacher in Arizona. My district has been allowing immunocompromised  teachers like me to teach remotely, since about half of our parents chose the same. But I'm active in the teaching community, and I'm so tired of people talking about low rates among children as a reason to reopen schools. Who the fark do they think those children are infecting?

So you don't care if my colleagues and I get sick, just as long as you don't have to have your kid at home. These are the same people going to Trump rallies and mega churches. Fark them.

We're already in a massive teacher shortage, and a bunch more decided to quit or retire because of how badly our governor and president has mishandled this. I can't schedule a day of PTO for  the election like I wanted to because we have no subs this year. I mean, I could, but I'm not willing to burden my colleagues who'd have to cover for me.

Southern AZ needs to break off and for its own state.

/vote
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Tom Waits - "I Don't Wanna Grow Up"
Youtube CWh4xHeFMIQ
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
With Trump's words and behavior, he's not against Covid. He's directing it.

I've already said it once, he isn't going anywhere.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
An old college friend of mine is now 48 and a high school math teacher.  Last week, he fainted dead away while walking, at school, and was rushed to the hospital.  Yeah, he's got the COVID.  So he's going to be on vacation for a while.
 
PapermonkeyExpress [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

duppy: [i.redd.it image 563x348]


"Infected" != mortality

It'll be interesting to see if we now will track influenza infections as well going forward.

Also, fun fact: the pandemic of 1918 was never "cured", it just mutated to different variants. This is why we have flu shots every year.  To mitigate the impact of this years 1918 variant.  so the expectation that COVID will be "cured" is low. It'll be treated and the impact mitigated. And there will always be mortality.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And that's with only 26% of kids in the country going to school in person.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I see that the day is starting out with a good dose of casedemic fear porn and lots of indignant outrage directed at political enemies over a force of nature that largely can't be controlled by humans.

It's what I've come to expect from Fark.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I see that the day is starting out with a good dose of casedemic fear porn and lots of indignant outrage directed at political enemies over a force of nature that largely can't be controlled by humans.

It's what I've come to expect from Fark.


If you don't like it, leave. We wont stop you.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I see that the day is starting out with a good dose of casedemic fear porn and lots of indignant outrage directed at political enemies over a force of nature that largely can't be controlled by humans.

It's what I've come to expect from Fark.


Does it hurt to be this obtuse?  Like, is it painful in some way?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I see that the day is starting out with a good dose of casedemic fear porn and lots of indignant outrage directed at political enemies over a force of nature that largely can't be controlled by humans.

It's what I've come to expect from Fark.


Amoral trash weighs in, says nothing, cries more. It's what I've come to expect from Fark.

Freeperville has a place for you, you're welcome to get farked and go join the terrorists.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: a force of nature that largely can't be controlled by humans.


Nothing can be done!  I guess it's progress from "it's no big deal."
 
Godscrack
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gretzkyscores: I see that the day is starting out with a good dose of casedemic fear porn and lots of indignant outrage directed at political enemies over a force of nature that largely can't be controlled by humans.

It's what I've come to expect from Fark.


And yet, here you are, every day. Like Jesus begging for more punishment.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you haven't already voted, why the fark not? Stop Hitler II in his tracks. Biden is no prize package, but at least we can say Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye to the orange would-be dictator.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RepoManTSM: My is 66 and teaches Kindergarten. Imagine trying to keep a bunch of snot nosed 5-6 years to social distance and keep their masks on.


My mom is also a teacher and, while her kids are not as young she struggles with that very thing every day.
 
Afro Wonderwagon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Boondock3806: Anecdotally, my 12-yr-old son tested positive for covid last month. Aside from diminished sense of smell he still experiences four weeks later, he never showed any symptoms.

I'll just go ahead and assume that means I'm an expert on the matter now and that the constant stories of thousands of people every day who experience otherwise are just products of the manipulative lamestream msm media and the hoax democrat deep state trying to make trump look bad and take away my freedoms. Seems the obvious next step.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: If you haven't already voted, why the fark not? Stop Hitler II in his tracks. Biden is no prize package, but at least we can say Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey, Goodbye to the orange would-be dictator.


I disagree. Biden is an honest, empathetic, capable, and experienced politician and exactly the sort of person who should be elected President in any election year.
 
