 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Gravestones desecrated at Ahavas Israel Cemetery   (twitter.com) divider line
22
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Nov 2020 at 6:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark desecration of Jewish graves.

Leave the dead alone. Even I do not desecrate the graves of German or Confederate dead.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

AirForceVet: Fark desecration of Jewish graves.

Leave the dead alone. Even I do not desecrate the graves of German or Confederate dead.


I have a feeling that the same people who did this would leave flowers on German (Nazi) and Reb graves,
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: Fark desecration of Jewish graves.

Leave the dead alone. Even I do not desecrate the graves of German or Confederate dead.


There's an American Nazi leader and an enabler or three whose graves I can imagine desecrating.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Obama
 
CharliesAgoodBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm waiting for the claim that it was an antifa plant.
 
tuxq
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

CharliesAgoodBoy: I'm waiting for the claim that it was an antifa plant.


Let's see...red spray paint, damaging personal property...

Doesn't really fit the MO of the Trump base.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If only there were some way of identifying the suspects.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tuxq: CharliesAgoodBoy: I'm waiting for the claim that it was an antifa plant.

Let's see...red spray paint, damaging personal property...

Doesn't really fit the MO of the Trump base.


Rampant white supremacism is though.

Anybody know where Jeremy Corbyn was?
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tuxq: CharliesAgoodBoy: I'm waiting for the claim that it was an antifa plant.

Let's see...red spray paint, damaging personal property...

Doesn't really fit the MO of the Trump base.


Bullsh*t. The entire Grand Rapids area of Michigan consists of nothing but the DeVos family, creepy religious weirdos and Trumpanzees. Racism, cowardice and anti-Semitism are 100% EXACTLY what you people are all about.
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: tuxq: CharliesAgoodBoy: I'm waiting for the claim that it was an antifa plant.

Let's see...red spray paint, damaging personal property...

Doesn't really fit the MO of the Trump base.

Bullsh*t. The entire Grand Rapids area of Michigan consists of nothing but the DeVos family, creepy religious weirdos and Trumpanzees. Racism, cowardice and anti-Semitism are 100% EXACTLY what you people are all about.


Lol. You're talking about bigotry but say "you people." Your head is so far up your own pooper, you can eat while you eat.

If a Trump supporter did this, why the hell would they write MAGA and Trump? But more importantly, what kind of 5 year old logic would suspect a Trump supporter because that was written on a gravestone? You would have been a shiatty detective.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jesus. At least have a legitimate reason to defile a grave.

The only one I have a plan to deficate on is one Bernard F. Reiland in Illinois. And Google will explain why.
 
jimjays
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'd like to say it was probably just a some drunk adolescents; that's the sort of thing they do and what so many of these cemetery vandalism cases turn out to be. But there's a large group of people, chronological adults, we've been seeing at rallies the last few years that behave quite like drunk adolescents. Except kids have a more responsible social conscience, come to regret what they've done after the fact.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hope the people that did this get haunted by the ghosts of those people for all eternity.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't even know what to believe anymore except that Jared Kushner is a paedophile.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tuxq: If a Trump supporter did this, why the hell would they write MAGA and Trump?


You're ignoring the simple fact that most Trump supporters are dumber than a box of turds.  For example, what kind of moron damages an expensive truck to "stiggit"?

THIS kind of moron:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tuxq: Barricaded Gunman: tuxq: CharliesAgoodBoy: I'm waiting for the claim that it was an antifa plant.

Let's see...red spray paint, damaging personal property...

Doesn't really fit the MO of the Trump base.

Bullsh*t. The entire Grand Rapids area of Michigan consists of nothing but the DeVos family, creepy religious weirdos and Trumpanzees. Racism, cowardice and anti-Semitism are 100% EXACTLY what you people are all about.

Lol. You're talking about bigotry but say "you people." Your head is so far up your own pooper, you can eat while you eat.

If a Trump supporter did this, why the hell would they write MAGA and Trump? But more importantly, what kind of 5 year old logic would suspect a Trump supporter because that was written on a gravestone? You would have been a shiatty detective.


When I said "you people" I was referring specifically to racist, homophobic Trumpanzee trash, which is not a protected class.

Sorry that characterization hit home so solidly with you.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Jesus. At least have a legitimate reason to defile a grave.

The only one I have a plan to deficate on is one Bernard F. Reiland in Illinois. And Google will explain why.


Save your turds for whoever decided that German cars should use nothing but 10-point sockets.

/Then again, being German there's a chance that he would have enjoyed being pooped on
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: Axeofjudgement: Jesus. At least have a legitimate reason to defile a grave.

The only one I have a plan to deficate on is one Bernard F. Reiland in Illinois. And Google will explain why.

Save your turds for whoever decided that German cars should use nothing but 10-point sockets.

/Then again, being German there's a chance that he would have enjoyed being pooped on


I don't own German cars, but yes the one time I helped a friend with his VW I came across that BS triple square. If it was more than once in my life I could see my ire and sphincter being redirected.
 
The Envoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'll add:  whoever did this needs to be reamed out by the law.  This is pure hatred and stupidity.  Anyone who would do something like this, which is trying to reduce the humanity of others in service of greater evils to come, should be shunned by society.  It's unfortunate that a stint in the stocks followed by a one-way journey to Gitmo or Elba isn't in their future.
 
dragonchild
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

The Envoy: I'll add: whoever did this needs to be reamed out by the law.

The cops were probably in on it.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Desecrated Gravestones is the name of my Enigma-Sepultura mashup supergroup.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.