(CNN)   It all comes down to this. Will Donald Trump pull off another surprise and be re-elected? Or will Joe Biden defeat him and become our 46th President? Is your state relevant in the Presidential race? First polls close at 7:00 PM ET   (cnn.com) divider line
344
    More: Live  
•       •       •

344 Comments
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Penis.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Alea iacta est, biatches.

See you tomorrow night.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
My state is reliant to the extent that it will beyond any shadow of doubt cast its 55 electoral Votes--more than 20% of the amount needed to win--for Biden, but is in no way relevant to the "horse race" narrative.
 
Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
9 minutes into the calendar Election Day and I'm not blackout drunk yet. Plan is already falling apart.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Watching the event kick off in Dixville Notch. Waiting for the results, looks like it's 5-0 for Biden. So yay?

2016 - They voted for Hillary and we know how that ended...
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Is it over yet? Did we win?

I CANT TAKE THE ANXIETY!!!!!!

/see y'all in a few hours
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
We doing this already?
Alright.
I ignored polling stats until this last week, and I am happy I did. Saved myself a ton of undue stress in the lead up with the dips and dives, who gives a shiat? The only poll that matters is this one.
I voted by mail and had it ready for counting per the Colorado ballot system, took it to a ballot drop box and got confirmation emails as it was received and then validated.

"Winston Churchill once famously observed that Americans will always do the right thing, only after they have tried everything else."

Here we are, about do do the right thing, even though that quote is murky in origin.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
I wonder how many times Trump is going to tweet today.  Those poor WH toilets.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

tudorgurl: Is it over yet? Did we win?

I CANT TAKE THE ANXIETY!!!!!!

/see y'all in a few hours


We won't know until January.20th.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: [i.pinimg.com image 850x612]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlueGinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I need a distraction.

Y'all? 

Let's make some farking donuts. 

Here is what you need, tools-wise:
1. A stand mixer with a dough hook. If you don't have that, you need only rage and a bowl. 
2. A spatula. 
3. shiat to measure other shiat with.
4. A cookie cutter. Or a donut cutter. or a knife. Or a clean tuna can with bottom removed. Something to turn the dough into shapes. Round or square, that is your magic to cast.
5. Another big bowl. You are going to need it oiled, so grease that farker up.
6. Some plastic wrap and a kitchen towel. Or some kind of fabric you don't care if you get flour on.
7. A small saucepan.
8. A big dutch oven or deep frying pan or turkey fryer or heavy pot of some form to fry the delicious glorious nuggets of carbs and happiness in.
9. Some regular old bowls to make glazes in.
10. A cooling rack. I've cheated and used a clean oven rack that I just yanked out of the oven. 
11. Tongs. 
12. A rolling pin, or wine bottle, or thick dowel, or just pat it down with your hands like a hangry neanderthal. Whatever works.

Ingredients:
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1/2 cup salted butter
1/3 cup water
2 eggs
23 ounces or 5 cups all-purpose flour
1/3 cup sugar
2 packets instant or quick rise yeast (I used quick rise)
1 tsp kosher salt
Pinch of cinnamon (just a little bit, we don't want to taste 
cinnamon. We just want to add some dimension)

Take your little saucepan and add your milk, water, and butter to it. Warm it until the butter starts to melt. Turn off the heat and let the butter melt in the warm milk for a bit. Watch the golden yellow puddles of fat ooze through the milk. While that butter melts in it's hot tub, take the flour, salt, sugar, and cinnamon and mix them together well with a whisk or in the hand mixer. Add the dry yeast and mix well. 

Now take the warm milk/water/butter (it should be warm. Not hot. Warm to your finger tip. If you want to take it's temp, between 100 and 110 degrees, like a really nice bath) and stream it into the flour while mixing. It's best to do this with a stand mixer, but if you are using rage and a big bowl, you'll just mound your flower, make a depression in the top so that it looks like a volcanic caldera, pour the liquid in there, and incorporate by hand or with a big ass wooden spoon.

Now that that is mixed in, add the eggs. mix more until it becomes homogeneous. If you are using the mixer, switch to a dough hook and knead on low until the dough is smooth and elastic and starts to climb the hook in a ball. If you are going the rage-knead route, knead that shiat in the bowl until it all comes together and looks like the skin on a baby's ass. It will be kind of sticky and that is okay. You are looking for elastic and smooth, not shaggy. 

Regardless of method, if it is still shaggy you can add a little flour, a tablespoon at a time, working it in until you get that nice baby butt effect. 

Now plop that dough into the greased bowl, put plastic wrap over the top, and let that amazingness rise until it's doubled in size. This is why the bowl needs to be big. You can grease the plastic too if you fear it will touch, but I don't bother as my bowl is deeper than the lyrics of a Jason Isbell song. This part will take about an hour in a warm-ish kitchen. If it's cool, just give it a little more time. You can also just pop the bowl in the fridge and let it rise slowly overnight and rise in there. Then you can have the breakfast of champions, which I maintain is not in fact wheaties, but rather donuts and beer. 

After the dough rises, plop it onto a floured counter. Don't be a tightwad with the flour. You do not want it to look like someone spilled a kilo of booger sugar, but you do want it to be pretty well covered. Think heavy dusting, not snowdrifts. Now pat that dough into about a 1" thick slab. Make sure it's not sticking to the counter. You can use a rolling pin or a wine bottle or just pat it pretty even with your hands. This is your magic spell. Cast it however the fark you wish. 

Now cut the puppies out. I cut mine square because a) I'm too lazy to reroll scraps b) using more dough means more donuts and c) I kind of like the extra browning on the corners. 

Let them rise, covered with a kitchen towel, on their little countertop bed of flour, for 30 minutes while you heat some oil in whatever you are using to fry them in. Heavy and deep are the only requirements. I use lard because I grew up in a world where "did you eat yet" is one word and a light jacket works as a coat, but you can use whatever oil you have. But don't use good olive oil. You need a neutral, high temp oil. 

Take a few scraps and when you think the oil is ready, plop our sacrificial pioneers in, using them one at a time to test the temp. If they float up really quick, the oil is hot enough. You do not want to see them get brown faster than about a minute to a minute and a half per side. If they get brown really fast, you have the oil too hot. Find that sweet spot, using your little scrap soldiers to test it out. Then pop your donuts in. Don't crowd the pan. Let them brown on one side then flip to the other. You're looking for a nice, light to medium golden brown. As soon as they are browned, take them and put them on the cooling rack. 

Then to glaze:

Vanilla: pile of powdered sugar, vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract, and just enough milk or cream to get it to melted ice cream consistency, kind of thick but runny/

Fruit: Pureed fruit plus powdered sugar until it's thick and runny. Fresh berries make a killer glaze.

Citrus: pile of powdered sugar plus just enough citrus juice to make like melty ice cream. 

Dip those puppies in, or drizzle them. 

Toppings:

You can also glaze with ganache (chocolate plus warm cream and butter) and then coat with sprinkles, toffee bits, toasted nuts, breakfast cereal, whatever makes your little bored af heart sing.

ENJOY. That's an order.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
For those of you playing at home, the current score is 16-10 for Trump.

Fark user imageView Full Size

How much a swing this is, I'm not going to say.
 
thecactusman17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Anarchists will abort my religion.

Sounds like an REM lyric, which is reassuring at the end of the world as we know it.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

vrax: I wonder how many times Trump is going to tweet today.  Those poor WH toilets.


I would like to lead a small prayer to the god of the Internet and ask for Twitter and Facebook to have massive network issues.

Dear Jon Postel, please route Twitter and Facebook into a networked coffee machine at MIT for the next week. Thank you.

Also, while I'm asking, can you make ICANN, IANA and Network Solutions also have issues? They stopped routing the Class C you assigned me and... you know what, I should just email you the details.

Thank you for listening.

My Internic ID is xx-000 and password is xyzzy.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]


Commies will abolish Fox News is what I got.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Joe USer: vrax: I wonder how many times Trump is going to tweet today.  Those poor WH toilets.

I would like to lead a small prayer to the god of the Internet and ask for Twitter and Facebook to have massive network issues.

Dear Jon Postel, please route Twitter and Facebook into a networked coffee machine at MIT for the next week. Thank you.

Also, while I'm asking, can you make ICANN, IANA and Network Solutions also have issues? They stopped routing the Class C you assigned me and... you know what, I should just email you the details.

Thank you for listening.

My Internic ID is xx-000 and password is xyzzy.


Amen.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Alright I'm turning in. Mr. Saru, you have the conn.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

vrax: Joe USer: vrax: I wonder how many times Trump is going to tweet today.  Those poor WH toilets.

I would like to lead a small prayer to the god of the Internet and ask for Twitter and Facebook to have massive network issues.

Dear Jon Postel, please route Twitter and Facebook into a networked coffee machine at MIT for the next week. Thank you.

Also, while I'm asking, can you make ICANN, IANA and Network Solutions also have issues? They stopped routing the Class C you assigned me and... you know what, I should just email you the details.

Thank you for listening.

My Internic ID is xx-000 and password is xyzzy.

Amen.


If that doesn't work, the backup plan will be drugs. Can you zap your avatar pic?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image image 425x425]


Antifas take away Fox News.

/Oh please oh please oh please of please . . .
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
I wanted to post something epic and worthy of generations' worth of parsing and interpretation, but decided after way too much booze that the only correct post is:

Fark Trump. And Fark all the enablers that made his Farking miserable existence happen.

Just vote like your grandkids' lives depend on it.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

King Something: Penis.


This is the first of some of the most important thread in Fark's history.  I commend you for showing the venerance and amplimutitation is so deserves.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Let me start by stating my earlier prediction.  Biden: 388.  Book it.  Done.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
stillrealtous.comView Full Size


America needs to remember to follow Stone Cold's example.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Watched my two Election Eve movies. My son enjoyed the Charlie Brown one
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Aar1012: Watched my two Election Eve movies. My son enjoyed the Charlie Brown one[Fark user image 425x566]


Ah, the digibook. I wish Sony had continued the Capra digibooks for one more release, long enough to get Meet John Doe out on Blu.

In reality, Jefferson Smith would've been tossed out on his ass, probably locked up, and the scumbag politician would've laughed as he rolled around in his kickback money naked and touching his piggly little dick.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Markoff_Cheney: We doing this already?
Alright.
I ignored polling stats until this last week, and I am happy I did. Saved myself a ton of undue stress in the lead up with the dips and dives, who gives a shiat? The only poll that matters is this one.
I voted by mail and had it ready for counting per the Colorado ballot system, took it to a ballot drop box and got confirmation emails as it was received and then validated.

"Winston Churchill once famously observed that Americans will always do the right thing, only after they have tried everything else."

Here we are, about do do the right thing, even though that quote is murky in origin.


My ballot was fished out of my mailbox at 4:10 MDT on 10/14. It was in the local Dropbox at 4:38. It was all blue, of course. Against retaining every judge, of course ( got to keep them on their toes), and already knew my answers to initiatives.

The county clerk's office however, says this:

Ballot Status:
Your mail ballot was delivered to your local election official. Please note that your ballot will not be counted until Election Day. Check back at that time for an update.

I just want them to confirm my signature, so that if they don't, I can cure

There is a process here to cure after Election Day. And if I have to, I will. But how many won't?

Drives me nuts. Venting.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Aar1012: Watched my two Election Eve movies. My son enjoyed the Charlie Brown one[Fark user image image 425x566]


Smith is amazing. Introduced to it in 10th grade government class. Will never ever forget it.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I got all my work's Pennsylvania staff paid half days so they can go vote tomorrow. 

I'm not worried about my state going red but damn it I want PA to be a burial for the orange menace.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Some mystery man in Britain bet $5 million on a Trump victory. Says he consulted with Trump "insiders" LOL
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Joe USer: vrax: Joe USer: vrax: I wonder how many times Trump is going to tweet today.  Those poor WH toilets.

I would like to lead a small prayer to the god of the Internet and ask for Twitter and Facebook to have massive network issues.

Dear Jon Postel, please route Twitter and Facebook into a networked coffee machine at MIT for the next week. Thank you.

Also, while I'm asking, can you make ICANN, IANA and Network Solutions also have issues? They stopped routing the Class C you assigned me and... you know what, I should just email you the details.

Thank you for listening.

My Internic ID is xx-000 and password is xyzzy.

Amen.

If that doesn't work, the backup plan will be drugs. Can you zap your avatar pic?


Gladly!
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

BlueGinger: I need a distraction.

Y'all? 

Let's make some farking donuts. 

Here is what you need, tools-wise:
1. A stand mixer with a dough hook. If you don't have that, you need only rage and a bowl.

...

Oh good! I got that!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Remember this comic, from before the 2016 election?

Just imagine if it in any way reflected 2020 American reality.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bacon of Hope and Justice [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I wish it was over. My health can't take another 4 years of this shiat.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bacon of Hope and Justice: I wish it was over. My health can't take another 4 years of this shiat.


Just imagine how many millions of people's health can't take even another year of this asshole and the GOP ghouls.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Harris county TX closes 9 of 10 drive through voting locations.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
As a reminder the first results that come in will likely show a wide lead for Jo Jorgerson.
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x386]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Well, I'm going to take Kamala's advice and snooze, if possible. Today is going to be epic in so many ways.  May the force be with us!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
HakunaMatata [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

blastoh: [Fark user image 425x425]


Witches will eradicate the suburbs :D

Also...one last time...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.