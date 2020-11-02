 Skip to content
(Vote.org)   VOTE
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Again?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Ken S.: Again?


Yes.

Unless you already voted in the general election.

Then, please don't.

Who needs to pull a Trump this late in the game?
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 400x256]


Boondock3806 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Republican deadline has already passed, so if that's how you're registered, don't bother. Everyone else has the rest of the day.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
We are on the cusp of vote for what's right for everyone's great great great grandchildren, or drink yourself to death and hope it leads to a global extinction event.

That's how Farking important this year is.

Don't waste your vote.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When Democrats all turn out to vote, Democrats win.
This will be just as important in 2022, and every local, city, state, and national election going forward.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I voted last week, and I didn't even get a lousy t-shirt.

/Not that Trump has a chance of winning in New York.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I voted for myself and all 4 of my dead grandparents!

/jk
//I did vote, though
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pxlboy: scottydoesntknow: [Fark user image image 400x256]

[Fark user image image 425x239]


Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Today is the day we find out just how shiatty Americans and America actually are.

\not really, the election will probably be in the courts for weeks
 
strapp3r
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Who needs to pull a Trump this late in the game?


libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Kansas City is already having longer lines than anytime in recent memory.

Jackson County is doing their part, and I'm sure St Louis County will as well.

The rest of Missouri PLEASE do the right thing this year.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 minute ago  
please please please please... 

I so want to buy a newpaper tomorrow (or whenever) so that I can frame a front page headline that says "You're Fired"....
 
