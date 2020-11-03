 Skip to content
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about you step out of their dinner plate, ya idjits?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people pay extra to be swallowed by a humpback whale.
 
dark brew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This photo is nuts

kmph.comView Full Size


A woman was killed by a great white in that same area in 2003, so I guess of all the things that can swallow you, they were lucky to have found a spitter.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whale of a tale!

Whale tale trifecta in play?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait. Kayakers wear clothes on their bottom halfs?
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Wait. Kayakers wear clothes on their bottom halfs?


In case they have to take a Zoom call?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jonah?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bfh0417
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dmacaroon: Jonah?


Came here to say that it's like that feller in the bible.
 
moku9
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So now the whales are pissed? We are soooo screwed!
 
