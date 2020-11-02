 Skip to content
(Great Falls Tribune)   Ways to die in Glacier Park in November: grizzly bear attack, climbing fall, avalanche, scuba diving, hypothermi--wait, back up one   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm surprised as fresh water lake diving is pretty safe for sport diving. And boring. Perhaps not taking into account the altitude of the lake, air travel to the area? A terribly dumb mistake as others appeared to have gotten in trouble.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The bends?  How deep were they?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, yeah. Some of the glaciers are in liquid form.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So, the lake is 472 feet deep at its deepest, so it is possible that it was a case of the bends. But, it is also early November in Glacier National Park. From what I remember reading those lakes are pretty cold even in the middle of summer. I wonder if her death was related to the cold water?
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

