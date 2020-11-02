 Skip to content
 
(TooFab)   "Attention all Walmart shoppers, associates, and managers. My name is Shana from Cap 2, and I just want to come on here and say Henry is a racist, stinky prick"   (toofab.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
NSFW Language
Fuck You I'm Out!
Youtube WlclUwqDo3s
 
Fury Pilot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Half Baked - Fuck You!
Youtube hTOKJTRHMdw
 
Fury Pilot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Clearly Canadian: NSFW Language
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WlclUwqD​o3s]


Shakes tiny fist
 
ToughActinProlactin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good for her.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
There you have it. ALL problems are solved.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Fury Pilot: Clearly Canadian: NSFW Language
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WlclUwqD​o3s]

Shakes tiny fist


No hard feelings buddy!
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hahaha, I grew up very close to Lubbock and lived there several years. Utterly unsurprised.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I love that her mom made her say

I wasn't raised to talk like


😁💜
 
poodebunker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I am literally sitting here laughing so hard tears are streaming down my cheeks!
My favorite, "Henry is a racist stinky prick!"
Oh man oh man, my jaws and side ache!
The perverts in garden center, cashier, and sporting goods!
Epic! This girl is my latest hero 🤩

I'm getting an extra kick out of it since I work at Sams... I'm lucky though, I adore my supervisors and am treated pretty decent by 90% of my co-associates.
If I ever get the opportunity to go out with a bang like this it would be to blast the rude, inconsiderate, thieving, not one iota of proper shopping etiquette shoppers!
Ugh! So much dislike for the oddities that come in herds to leave messes and destroyed products that would make a cat-4 hurricane jealous.
I've gotta go back and read this again. I wanna laugh like that one more time 😆😆😁😁😂😂🤣🤣
 
