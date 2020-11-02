 Skip to content
 
(Insider)   Nevada state police officer goes full storm trooper   (insider.com) divider line
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
LOL - can you imagine being f*cked up enough to be going the wrong way, getting pulled and when you roll down the window the pig looks like a damn stormtrooper?
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Politics, ACAB, Storm Trooper, etc jokes/comments aside, whoever wrote this:

Foesch "no doubt intervened and stopped a potentially deadly situation," the statement said. "The FORCE is strong in Trooper Foesch."

Needs to be shot.  Through both kneecaps.  As additional punishment anytime the give a speech or presentation, they have to open and close with this sentence.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Good for her!  Obviously, that person was a danger.

That's some funny shiat.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"These are not the Drunks you're looking for, move along."
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - can you imagine being f*cked up enough to be going the wrong way, getting pulled and when you roll down the window the pig looks like a damn stormtrooper?


Hell just run.   They can't hit a damn thing with guns, and they can't move all that fast in the armor - np
 
Kalashinator [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Obligatory

Troops ( Bad boys) stormtrooper cops
Youtube eqF_CVQ_U_I
 
shroom
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The trooper, Britta Foesch, spotted the car trying to enter a freeway in the wrong direction, the highway patrol said.

I mean, that's actually a pretty good Star Wars name.
 
phishrace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's appropriate for a cop to go full storm trooper. This was one of those cases.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The drunk guy should've said "These are not the droids you're looking for" and gotten off with a warning.
 
Keeve
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So she shot at the guy multiple times from close range but didn't hit him once?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Payback will come to haunt him when the Empire collapses.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - can you imagine being f*cked up enough to be going the wrong way, getting pulled and when you roll down the window the pig looks like a damn stormtrooper?

Hell just run.   They can't hit a damn thing with guns, and they can't move all that fast in the armor - np


If you check up on rounds expended per enemy death, the stormtrooper's accuracy is as expected.

Worse, their armor can be breached by small arms.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrparks: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Benevolent Misanthrope: LOL - can you imagine being f*cked up enough to be going the wrong way, getting pulled and when you roll down the window the pig looks like a damn stormtrooper?

Hell just run.   They can't hit a damn thing with guns, and they can't move all that fast in the armor - np

If you check up on rounds expended per enemy death, the stormtrooper's accuracy is as expected.

Worse, their armor can be breached by small arms.


You put enough rounds in the air toward a significantly-sized bunch of goons, anyone's going to have a hit count.  Put them after a single or a few people?  Gods help the poor scenery
 
