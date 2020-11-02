 Skip to content
 
(Bloomberg)   Sugar production company wants more people to consider the health benefits of sugar. Don't you feel better after that package of chocolate chip cookies? Here, have another   (bloomberg.com) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
/diabeetus
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
India? They still eat like 10kg per year per capita less than that average US citizen. Of course they need moar.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mills in India are eyeing increased consumption as a way to cut the nation's chronic oversupply, which stems partly from the favorable incentives provided to growers in politically powerful rural areas.

This sounds kind of familiar, but before I think about it too hard I'm going to take a big sip of some delicious corn syrup water.
...
The situation is so terrible even farking BREAD advertises when it doesn't contain it. And yes, I realize it's a stretch to call it bread.

WonderDave1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: Mills in India are eyeing increased consumption as a way to cut the nation's chronic oversupply, which stems partly from the favorable incentives provided to growers in politically powerful rural areas.

This sounds kind of familiar, but before I think about it too hard I'm going to take a big sip of some delicious corn syrup water.
...
The situation is so terrible even farking BREAD advertises when it doesn't contain it. And yes, I realize it's a stretch to call it bread.

Nobody doesn't like Sara Lee
 
wantingout
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
is this just like when the carcinogenic properties of sugar were discovered decades ago, it was suppressed and instead spun into an anti-fat campaign?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
sugar is poison. joe rogan told me.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It worked for milk. There are still huge swaths of the US that think milk is healthy.

Also: "anti-oxidants"
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: sugar is poison. joe rogan told me.


Unrefined is.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sugar works on the neurotransmitters in the brain the same way that drugs do.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Sugar works on the neurotransmitters in the brain the same way that drugs do.


Not exactly the same way, as it also kicks your pancreas, and the resulting insulin affects your blood sugar, and therefore brain, in ways that most drugs do not.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But I am gluten-free. And do you know how hard it is to find gluten-free donuts?
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
In the 1700's, the average person ate about 4 pounds of sugar a year.

Today, the average American eats over 150 pounds of sugar a year.

But hey, "healthy at every weight", riiiiiight?????
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sugar's fine in moderation. Honey gave early humans the energy to hunt and build fires to cook. Mainlining corn syrup is a crippling addiction.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm reminded by the SNL sketch of the 1950's doctor, but in this case, he's trying to crack 'Pancreas Fever'.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 322x420]

But I am gluten-free. And do you know how hard it is to find gluten-free donuts?


It says "mortality" on the ordinate, but what mortality is that?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

pup.socket: cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 322x420]

But I am gluten-free. And do you know how hard it is to find gluten-free donuts?

It says "mortality" on the ordinate, but what mortality is that?


Death by Chocolate
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've had to really get serious about carb intake if I don't want any further complications from my Type 2. Thankfully there's stevia and monkfruit as well as almond flour and coconut flour. There are recipes that are damn delicious that are low carb. Swerve brown tastes exactly like brown sugar.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Do these threads trigger the homeopathic bat signal automatically?  Or does someone have to run up to the roof each time?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: pup.socket: cryinoutloud: [Fark user image 322x420]

But I am gluten-free. And do you know how hard it is to find gluten-free donuts?

It says "mortality" on the ordinate, but what mortality is that?

Death by Chocolate


Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ecocrap.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [ecocrap.files.wordpress.com image 540x479]


Yes, this is what I feed the veggies to grow.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
DEF LEPPARD - "Pour Some Sugar On Me" (Official Music Video)
Youtube 0UIB9Y4OFPs
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When big sugar threw big tobacco under the bus, we knew nobody was getting out of here alive.

These mixed metaphors are snowballing downhill like a house on fire...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cheap_thoughts: Sugar works on the neurotransmitters in the brain the same way that drugs do.


That statement is the nutritional equivalent of "both sides are bad".
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Archies - Sugar, Sugar (Original 1969 Music Video)
Youtube h9nE2spOw_o
 
