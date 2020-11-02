 Skip to content
 
(TuneIn)   Tonight on Paul's Memory Bank (8PM ET), Clay City is trying to hire away Miss Brooks, the Queen of the Fairies is ordering ice cream for her dragon using the Cooper's milk account, and Clark deals with a ship full of mutineers   (tunein.com) divider line
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On tap for tonight

Our Miss Brooks - Clay City English Teacher - 3/27/49 - Clay City is trying to hire Miss Brooks away from Madison High.

My Favorite Husband - The Elves  - 9/2/49 - Liz and George come back from vacation and find the new neighbor's child has been getting ice cream using the Cooper's milk account.

Superman - Last of the Clipper Ships Parts 11 to 15 - 3/28 - 4/7/1941 -Superman had just stopped a mutiny by the crew of the Clara M, but Clark was convinced that he shouldn't turn the mutineers over to the authorities.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Standing by...

Sorry I missed Halloween.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The show will be delayed a couple of minutes until The Shadow is finished.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good evening!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Standing by...

Sorry I missed Halloween.


Me, too.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's official.  I'll be going to 2nd shift next Thursday, 11/12.  So next week's show will be the last one on Monday night.  Whether I take a week off as I change my routine and move to Saturday nights I'm not sure yet.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: It's official.  I'll be going to 2nd shift next Thursday, 11/12.  So next week's show will be the last one on Monday night.  Whether I take a week off as I change my routine and move to Saturday nights I'm not sure yet.


OK.
 
