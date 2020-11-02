 Skip to content
 
(Some Guy)   Anti maskers: I can't wear a mask because it causes a drop in blood oxygen levels. Science: STFU   (jamanetwork.com) divider line
Sid Vicious' Corpse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wore a mask to the grocery store this evening and I died in your arms tonight. It must have been something you said.
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.


And woodworkers. And autobody workers. And ninjas. Etc.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pup.socket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.


If you don't have to lug around 50kg of fat while you breathe through it, maybe you're safe. But think about the whales.
 
anfrind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you struggle to breathe while wearing a mask, you might need to brush your teeth more frequently.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You're never going to be able to use science against them why waste the time, money and effort?
 
rogue49
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Many ignore science
About 40% of the population.

I know that's math, but that means a LOT of people.

Just remember, dumb & crazy people get to vote too.
Not that this is you...just remember.
We know that's hard.
 
olorin604
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

anfrind: If you struggle to breathe while wearing a mask, you might need to brush your teeth more frequently.


I burped into a mask after eating sauerkraut ribs earlier this year and thought the anti-maskers might have a pretty valid point for a few minutes.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What else causes a drop in blood oxygen levels? Oh yeah. A farkING CONTAGIOUS RESPIRATORY DISEASE!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Because professional asbestos and mold remediators die like flies every year.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They think masks were invented six months ago.
 
Bear_of_Arkona
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The ones that upset me the most are those claiming to be nurses or doctors that feel it infringes upon their freedums. Or they say 'well it is over hyped as our hospital never saw those huge numbers' like do they not pay attention or actively trying to get people killed and if so let me know the hospital so I can avoid it.
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.


I thought you were going to post a comment about those 10000 doctors and nurses who wore masks then got sick anyway. It's a good thing you didn't point that out. Questioning the salvation provided by masks is blasphemy.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just remember, masks != vaccine.

But hey, If you need the psychological crutch of wearing one to feel safe, you do you.
 
thesharkman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

olorin604: anfrind: If you struggle to breathe while wearing a mask, you might need to brush your teeth more frequently.

I burped into a mask after eating sauerkraut ribs earlier this year and thought the anti-maskers might have a pretty valid point for a few minutes.


Eating peanut butter before masking isn't always recommended.
 
scalpod
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey, while we're at it -  is there anything else science has to say about this whole situation and who would listen to it?

Just think of it this way. When all's said and done, there'll be more of *your* kind" lt in the world and that's all anyone really cares about. At least that's what we'll tell you as you slip away...

'Night, night!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.


Also.
I'm fat. Old. Ex doper. Used to smoke. Still do CBD.
And yet I can wear 3 paper mask and two cloth mask.
So. Yeah. You can breath, ppl
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Most of those that I see not wearing a mask where it's expected are POC, so I try not to get too bent out of shape over it.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

teto85: [Fark user image image 400x318]


While this is true, it also proves that the left can't meme.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Shostie: I wore a mask to the grocery store this evening and I died in your arms tonight. It must have been something you said.


It was Ev'ry Time We Say Goodbye.
 
Best Princess Celestia
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

pup.socket: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.

If you don't have to lug around 50kg of fat while you breathe through it, maybe you're safe. But think about the whales.


I can vouch for up to 120kg, we can' breathe just fine with them on.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bfh0417: teto85: [Fark user image image 400x318]

While this is true, it also proves that the left can't meme.


True, the "right" is known for being funny.
All the top comedians are right-wing fascists.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OrangeSnapper: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.

I thought you were going to post a comment about those 10000 doctors and nurses who wore masks then got sick anyway. It's a good thing you didn't point that out. Questioning the salvation provided by masks is blasphemy.


You mean the doctors and nurses who work 12-hour shifts 7 days a week with inadequate PPE (that means gowns and masks)? Yeah, they die because dildos like you are supporting that bloated orange dipshiat who withheld PPE from them for his own purposes while COVID patients overload an already underfunded medical system. GTFO.
 
ssa5
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I do not know what is more shocking; This pandemic and how it has changed the world over, or just how god awfully childish and idiotic adults have become.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: bfh0417: teto85: [Fark user image image 400x318]

While this is true, it also proves that the left can't meme.

True, the "right" is known for being funny.
All the top comedians are right-wing fascists.


Did I mention comedians?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thesharkman: olorin604: anfrind: If you struggle to breathe while wearing a mask, you might need to brush your teeth more frequently.

I burped into a mask after eating sauerkraut ribs earlier this year and thought the anti-maskers might have a pretty valid point for a few minutes.

Eating peanut butter before masking isn't always recommended.


I once made the mistake of putting on my mask immediately after eating spicy Thai food.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

OrangeSnapper: Sid Vicious' Corpse: Did you hear about those 10,000 doctors and nurses that collapsed and died from oxygen deprivation from wearing masks all day?

Neither did I.

I thought you were going to post a comment about those 10000 doctors and nurses who wore masks then got sick anyway. It's a good thing you didn't point that out. Questioning the salvation provided by masks is blasphemy.


Intelligent Americans: *looks directly at idiot pastors who keep shunning masks while getting themselves and/or their congregations infected*
 
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Thats not the mask
 
