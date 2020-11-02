 Skip to content
 
(WMBF Myrtle Beach)   Car has an engine with horse and cat power   (wmbfnews.com) divider line
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PlaidJaguar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idk. Horry county kitten rescue?

I would have gone with something along the lines of a Horny County pussy rescue

That's why I have like 7 clitillion approved pinks though.
 
crinz83
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
there should be plenty of room in there. most vans have at least a 3 litter engine
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
cutecatgifs.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
img0.joyreactor.comView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Had that happen to a friend of mine.  He freaked the fark out when he started his car and instead of the normal engine sound he heard a screeching wail from the pits of hell.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Something like that happened to a tuxedo stray. Curled up to the block to get warm, got caught in the belt. Broke her hip, snipped her tail.

Of course we had to keep her after that.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
