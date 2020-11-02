 Skip to content
 
(KTAR Phoenix)   Mom, why is the shed buzzing?   (ktar.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
freakin' phoenix bees 2020?!?!
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I seriously thought this was a kinky  shed thing.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have to admit, my first thought about what was buzzing was not bees.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dstanley: I have to admit, my first thought about what was buzzing was not bees.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Damn kids! Next they'll want to know why the bed sheets are vibrating.
 
skyotter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wasn't me, I have an alibi.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

theteacher: I seriously thought this was a kinky  shed thing.


Just because it's not *your* kink...
 
balial [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just how I like my women.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TuckFrump [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I blame Oprah.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Do those bees give milk? If so then they were boo bees.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dstanley: I have to admit, my first thought about what was buzzing was not bees.


You were lightyears away?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Don't. Don't post that picture. Ya, you know the one. That one. Just don't post it.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What does a bee say when it breaks a leg?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
