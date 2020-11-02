 Skip to content
 
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   The hatches are continuing to be battened down   (abc7.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only protestors will be the tiny-dick brigade with their guns.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, batten them down again.
We'll teach those nasty hatches
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've plugged up my butt just in case.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The only protestors will be the tiny-dick brigade with their guns.


Hasn't been the tiny dick brigade torching sh*t all year, so why would it now?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Floyd.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an investment.  Plenty of mouth breathers out there on both sides.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bfh0417: Thanks Floyd.


Now, Andy!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Election Day is finally a national holiday and voter participation is skyrocketing.

I hope we live through it.
 
inelegy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Prediction: "protesters" will not miss a chance to act like assholes.  Election results will not matter in some locations.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Rioting: it's a California tradition.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember, both sides are bad.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: The only protestors will be the tiny-dick brigade with their guns.


Those cretins are out shutting down bridges and highways already.

Are you saying you'll certainly stay home when Georgia certifies their results without counting mailed ballots? When Arizona's legislature appoints trumper electors in spite of a few hundred thousand more votes for Biden? When Trump sends his ICE goons into PA to "quell a riot" and incidentally seizes and destroys a few Philly ballots? When Pence, the President of the Senate, declares his own victory by invalidating electors from 'contested' states and establishing a "plurality" from the curiously red collection left?

Because at a certain point I'd say they're counting on you for that.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When asked "What are the signs of a third world country?" America has been slipping down that path, step by step.

/first and foremost is no healthcare
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thenixon: edmo: The only protestors will be the tiny-dick brigade with their guns.

Those cretins are out shutting down bridges and highways already.


Any links on social media or key phrases or hashtags I can look up?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: The only protestors will be the tiny-dick brigade with their guns.


The "mushroom brigade ".
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why hasn't Biden publicly ordered the Antifa Fedaykin to refrain from burning and pillaging the suburbs, hmmmMMMmmm? Both sides are bad!
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Usually, when you hear about a country's citizens taking to boarding up their businesses and residences to prepare for the results of an election, it's usually in third world shiatholes. Usually.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was in LA when the second Rodney King verdict was about to be announced.  We were told that the earthquake supplies were substantial, and to shelter either in the hotel or come to the training class.

During the evenings leading up to the verdict, everyone was overly pleasant to each other, counting the hours before it would not be pleasant to be anywhere in the open.  It was nice.
 
Fano
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
"And hoist the mizzenmast!"
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh come the f*ck on that guillotine is just a stage prop!
 
Fano
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
My happy moment for tomorrow
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mrparks: Oh come the f*ck on that guillotine is just a stage prop!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thenixon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Thenixon: edmo: The only protestors will be the tiny-dick brigade with their guns.

Those cretins are out shutting down bridges and highways already.

Any links on social media or key phrases or hashtags I can look up?


Not that I know of. Maybe "trump train" or perhaps if you deaden your brain hard enough with huffing diesel it just comes to you.
 
shaggai
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You'd almost think that something is wrong in the land of the free and the home of the brave.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'd like to see disappointed Republicans at long last start breaking some glass in their own neighborhoods, should things turn south for them.

Home Depot needs to be taken down a notch or two.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'd like to see disappointed Republicans at long last start breaking some glass in their own neighborhoods, should things turn south for them.

Home Depot needs to be taken down a notch or two.


In a few months when the domestic abuse statistics chart I suspect this week will be significant
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: When asked "What are the signs of a third world country?" America has been slipping down that path, step by step.

/first and foremost is no healthcare


Universal healthcare...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: /first and foremost is no healthcare


Well there is healthcare for about a third of the population though Medicare and Medicaid. The mount we spend on healthcare should probably be enough for everybody
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: I've plugged up my butt just in case.


So, it's a day ending in a 'Y' then?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Watching trump supporters try to spin all this as NOT a direct result of Trump's own idiocy and hate mongering, but somehow a symptom of TDS or something is as spectacularly amusing as it is saddening.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'd like to see disappointed Republicans at long last start breaking some glass in their own neighborhoods, should things turn south for them.

Home Depot needs to be taken down a notch or two.

In a few months when the domestic abuse statistics chart I suspect this week will be significant


So long as Trump wins, none of my female relatives will receive a beating.

Pay it forward, as they say,
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn it, I thought this was going to be about Green Chile
 
ISO15693
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I just want a sane president who wants a stable world for the sake of a stable world, and not an insanely unstable world so he can profit from it.

I mean I moved to new Zealand, so I don't have to put up with crappy healthcare or covid anymore, but I still have investments in the us that I would like not to be burned down as a result of the DIm Reaper's incompetence
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISO15693: , but I still have investments in the us


LOL
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ISO15693: I moved to new Zealand, so I don't have to put up with crappy healthcare or covid, but I still have investments in the us that I would like not to be burned down


So you want your cake and to eat it too.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

What board and battens might look like...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Why hasn't Biden publicly ordered the Antifa Fedaykin to refrain from burning and pillaging the suburbs, hmmmMMMmmm? Both sides are bad!


I literally just finished re-reading Dune last night.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It was charming and quaint when trumpists bellowed the patriotic complaint about libs refusing to accept the election of their "duly elected" president and how that spooky Antifa organization is a violent danger to the public. Surely they are incapable of pulling the same crybaby, petulant behavior.

Tee hee.
 
Thats My Name too! [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've been watching the protests most nights from home (both broadcast TV live streams and the independent streamers) since it began with mass marches across the bridges into downtown Portland, and the initial protests  at the Justice Center.

I can't speak for anywhere else in the country, but 99 and 44/100ths of the problems in Portland OR have been caused by "BLM Protestors."  I put them in quotes because they do the BLM chants, say his name, etc., but the crowd seems to be mostly about de-funding/abolishing the police, and promoting general anarchy.  They spend their time taunting the police for hours on end, and ultimately throwing various objects, including frozen water bottles, rocks, cans of food, and fire bombs  at the police, fired commercial grade fireworks at the police; shining lasers and bright lights in the cops' eyes, they've set fire to various buildings (never been particularly successful, but not for a lack of effort), broken windows, thrashed the offices they've broken into, and beaten up folks that stand up to them or disagree with them.  Also one person was shot and killed, but I'm mentioning that not so much as "typical" behaviors of the protestors, but because it happened, the perp is dead, case closed.  I've seen individual people beaten and chased by crowds.

Now all this stuff has pretty much hosed downtown Portland businesses.  And it has been perpetrated entirely by what is perceived to be the BLM/Antifa group.

On the other hand, the right / Proud Boys / other conservative groups **have** staged a couple of counter-protests over the last several months.  Proud Boys held a big rally in Delta Park (green space north of town), counter protests were held in a different park near the Proud Boys one, and another elsewhere in town.  A few skirmishes (a member of the grassroots press was kicked by someone attending the Proud Boy rally, looked to be unprovoked, but unclear what happened prior to the guy getting kicked.)  There was also a major car caravan from Clackamas Town Center to and through downtown.  There were a number of confrontations between the Trumpers (conservatives? people who self identify as Proud Boys?)  At least some of the confrontations came from the BLM folks blocking the vehicles, and yelling at the occupants, who retaliated at the crowd surrounding the vehicles.  Some of the confrontations were 100% started by the folks in the vehicles.  Both sides share some blame on that day.

Bottom line for me:  In Portland, the Antifa folks (who have just announced yet another "direct action event" for downtown Portland tonight, calling for no streaming video, so the people performing criminal acts have less chance of being caught, see attached image) are ones causing the problem far more than the right / conservatives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
