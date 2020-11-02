 Skip to content
 
(AP News)   Oregon may legalize omg rainbow spiders everywhere man hey wow WOW Jimmy HEY JIMMY   (apnews.com) divider line
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the screeching right wing hysteria.
 
pdxbarista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Decriminalization is not legalization.
/voted yes.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Scopolamine for everyone!
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oregon will be great. Drugs on every corner, pimps hustling, gambling in the streets, guns being fired at all hours of the night, prostitutes stumbling around...

Frankly, these are the only reasons why I'd like to have a home there.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cue the screeching right wing hysteria.


The most right wing trumpiest people I know are huge druggies.  Mostly pot but ultimately anything and everything.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If it worked in Portugal, it should work in Portland.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Cue the screeching right wing hysteria.


I consider myself conservative (but atheist) and I 100% support this type of legislation.
I dont use any hard drugs. I like beer and the occasional weed.
Dont use any prescriptions either.
Drugs r bad mmmkay but the war on drugs is far worse.
Legalize being human.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kudayta: [external-preview.redd.it image 534x613]


Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Decriminalization is the first step toward removing the stigma of addiction. These people need help, not prison time.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Clearly, millions of Americans need desperately to be medicated. Not even kidding. Right now, they're either self-medicating (and it isn't working) or they're not taking anything at all.

That's a problem.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
SumoJeb
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Hopefully Canada will go towards decriminalization/legalization for hard drugs in the next decade.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Define 'hard' drugs. It better be out of Alexander Shulgin's secret pharmacopoeia.
Frog skin extract just ain't working no more,
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh no. How else are cops supposed to justify beating the crap out of hobos?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Really though I would be pleased as punch just for shrooms to be legal...with plenty of information, warnings, instructions for the uninitiated.
 
