(BBC-US)   Terrorist attack underway in Vienna, apparently targeting a synagogue. Multiple fatalities, one shooter dead, one on the run, situation developing   (bbc.com) divider line
monophonic81 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vienna calling! They are rocking Amadeus and need der Kommissar to help get them out of the dark.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sugar Chris unavailable for comment
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Will somebody save the little sausages? They're kosher!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Good luck being scarier than COVID.  Losers.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Down under?
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess they realized that Vienna waits for them.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
An Austrian targetting Jews, unpossible.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mollari: An Austrian targetting Jews, unpossible.


Yah, no kidding
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mollari: An Austrian targetting Jews, unpossible.


What did he use, a boomerang?
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sad indeed
Ultravox - Vienna (Official Music Video)
Youtube xJeWySiuq1I
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Weird, The Mail has more info than BBC.

Seven dead and several injured in Austrian terror attack: Manhunt underway for 'multiple suspects' as gunman rampages through streets near synagogue and 'another blows himself up'
Several people are thought to have been killed in a shooting rampage across six different places in Vienna
Police are urging people to avoid public transport and the Vienna city centre as they deal with the incident
There are reports of several attackers, with one accomplice said to have 'blown themselves up' amid rampage
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Just tell me those little sausages that hobos eat out of the can are ok
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
From the Mail link above:
"A man carrying an assault rifle and believed to be the gunman who carried out the rampage in Vienna on Monday evening"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Religion is poison.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Katerchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaytkay: From the Mail link above:
"A man carrying an assault rifle and believed to be the gunman who carried out the rampage in Vienna on Monday evening"
[Fark user image 850x479]


Can't help but notice that those aren't Lederhosen he's wearing. Right, @Mollari?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ah Vienna, one of those cities where you can actually duck down a random alley and find a non-descript pub not completely overrun with tourists. Sad to see 2020 won't even leave us that unbesmirched.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Weird, The Mail has more info than BBC.


As much as I hate the Mail I'll give them credit for being very resourceful at times and having an uncanny ability to get the scoop on international stories before even the home nation even knows the score
 
genner [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: [i.pinimg.com image 552x331]


He's not president of Vienna  yet.......that's why he needs a second term.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mollari: An Austrian targetting Jews, unpossible.


I see what you were going for, but I doubt this is going to be an ethnic Austrian.
 
bigbadideasinaction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ah Vienna, one of those cities where you can actually duck down a random alley and find a non-descript pub not completely overrun with tourists. Sad to see 2020 won't even leave us that unbesmirched.


Pretty sure this won't be bringing the tourists out.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Find the non sploded terrorists, capture them, feed them the sploded terrorist (scarp xim from the walls floors and ceilings).  Then strip them naked, oil them up, and make them fight to the death in a thunderdome two at a time, with the winner either eating the loser, or starving to death.  Continue the cannibal thunderdome fights until there is one ultimate winner.  Then have it strapped to a table, and slowly dismembered and fed to itself.  Until there are no more non essential parts it can eat from itself.  Then feed the still living half terrorist to pigs.  Then feed the pigs to dogs.

All after a fair trial of course.  And stream each and every ordeal on youtube, in its entirety.  I bet terrorism goes down real quick after they know they will have to eat each other and themselves.

farking mormons.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Incoming Trump tweet expressing his condolences to the dead shooter I'm sure.
 
Reverend J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Find the non sploded terrorists, capture them, feed them the sploded terrorist (scarp xim from the walls floors and ceilings).  Then strip them naked, oil them up, and make them fight to the death in a thunderdome two at a time, with the winner either eating the loser, or starving to death.  Continue the cannibal thunderdome fights until there is one ultimate winner.  Then have it strapped to a table, and slowly dismembered and fed to itself.  Until there are no more non essential parts it can eat from itself.  Then feed the still living half terrorist to pigs.  Then feed the pigs to dogs.

All after a fair trial of course.  And stream each and every ordeal on youtube, in its entirety.  I bet terrorism goes down real quick after they know they will have to eat each other and themselves.

farking mormons.


May I suggest therapy.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Religion is poison.


Your support for the synagogue targeted is noted. Classy.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rucker10: Incoming Trump tweet expressing his condolences to the dead shooter I'm sure.


Drink!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Ah Vienna, one of those cities where you can actually duck down a random alley and find a non-descript pub not completely overrun with tourists. Sad to see 2020 won't even leave us that unbesmirched.


I love those types of pubs in Europe...even better when the bartender doesn't speak English, and I have to try my best with the local language.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Weird, The Mail has more info than BBC.

Seven dead and several injured


Yeah, I'd mentioned in a redlit thread that I was going to be very surprised if the death toll stopped at one, given that there were six shooting locations, and much of the Inner Stadt was absolutely packed with people getting out & about before the new COVID lockdown starts.

Fark. Love Vienna, one of my favorite cities to visit.
 
Todd300
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not like anything major has ever started in Austria.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FlashHarry: Religion is poison.


Some are, some aren't.

You don't see Presbyterians doing something like this.

/Say that objectively.
//Would probably catch on fire if I entered a church.
 
kuchikirukia
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are very fine people on both sides.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Thanks Christian Trumpers.

God, Guns and Guts. That's their motto.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My granddaughter is there. She has reported in as being unaffected, which is splendid.
Wien is usually a safe, peaceful city.
The world has gone farking mad.
And what makes you think that this is an appropriate time to make idiot jokes about Australia?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Godscrack: Thanks Christian Trumpers.

God, Guns and Guts. That's their motto.


What does that have to do with Austria?
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: And what makes you think that this is an appropriate time to make idiot jokes about Australia?


Welcometofark.jpg
 
Rucker10
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: FlashHarry: Religion is poison.

Some are, some aren't.

You don't see Presbyterians doing something like this.

/Say that objectively.
//Would probably catch on fire if I entered a church.


The Covenanters would like to have a word.

All religion is poison.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mr. Breeze: Tillmaster: And what makes you think that this is an appropriate time to make idiot jokes about Australia?

Welcometofark.jpg


Standard answer. Is that the best you can do?
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: fragMasterFlash: Ah Vienna, one of those cities where you can actually duck down a random alley and find a non-descript pub not completely overrun with tourists. Sad to see 2020 won't even leave us that unbesmirched.

I love those types of pubs in Europe...even better when the bartender doesn't speak English, and I have to try my best with the local language.


Unless you happen to live in that European city, you ARE one of the tourists messing up the place.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: fragMasterFlash: Ah Vienna, one of those cities where you can actually duck down a random alley and find a non-descript pub not completely overrun with tourists. Sad to see 2020 won't even leave us that unbesmirched.

I love those types of pubs in Europe...even better when the bartender doesn't speak English, and I have to try my best with the local language.


Having a single person in our group who spoke the language, with just enough Vienna accent to get the job done, was fantastic - they could score sufficient points with the (frequently brusque) staff to cover our whole group, and there were many less-prominent locations that were accessible / welcoming as a result.

It was very interesting to hear insights on local accents, though - that apparently, even folks in the Wachau just west of Vienna were so "country" that they were tough for our interpreter to understand at times.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
French President Emmanuel Macron said that Europe must not "give up" in the face of attacks.

Man it's hard for the 'Cheese Eating Surrender Monkeys' meme to die when you say stupid stuff like that.  Every other leader is a variation of "Stay strong", "Let us know what we can do to help", "We'll hunt those bastards down", etc.  Giving up didn't seem to be anywhere on the option list & yet ... here comes France suggesting that it was a thing on everyone's mind.

Six different attacks = coordinated effort & not the act of an off their meds mental patient & so 'cruel & unusual' punishment shouldn't be completely off the table, perhaps not to the extent of the Alcoholic Ambassador up above .. but public castration before being shot shouldn't be out of the question
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: Godscrack: Thanks Christian Trumpers.

God, Guns and Guts. That's their motto.

What does that have to do with Austria?


Trump is German. Pure Aryan blood.
 
Avery614
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Reverend J: AmbassadorBooze: Find the non sploded terrorists, capture them, feed them the sploded terrorist (scarp xim from the walls floors and ceilings).  Then strip them naked, oil them up, and make them fight to the death in a thunderdome two at a time, with the winner either eating the loser, or starving to death.  Continue the cannibal thunderdome fights until there is one ultimate winner.  Then have it strapped to a table, and slowly dismembered and fed to itself.  Until there are no more non essential parts it can eat from itself.  Then feed the still living half terrorist to pigs.  Then feed the pigs to dogs.

All after a fair trial of course.  And stream each and every ordeal on youtube, in its entirety.  I bet terrorism goes down real quick after they know they will have to eat each other and themselves.

farking mormons.

May I suggest therapy.


I'm just wondering what the mormons did to piss him off...
 
