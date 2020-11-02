 Skip to content
(Voice of San Diego)   The robots have won. San Diego can't turn off its controversial "smart streetlights"   (voiceofsandiego.org) divider line
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

/problem solved
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
But turning off the cameras would have also forced hundreds of streetlights to go dark, because the two rely on the same power supply.

It's not about streetlights it's about cameras that they can't turn off.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The problem is you can't turn off the cameras without turning off all the lights.  Did TrumpInc make this crapola?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How do they know they're not UFOs?
 
