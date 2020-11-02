 Skip to content
 
(Twitch.tv)   7 p.m. Eastern - It's the Fark News Livestream, pre-election edition. And of course there's another hurricane   (twitch.tv) divider line
State_College_Arsonist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vote Trump.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is gonna be mostly politics in the second half of the show for a change, gonna set the stage for tomorrow night
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I am ready for election day!
 
balko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dimensio: [Fark user image 425x318]
I am ready for election day!


That reminds me, I need to buy more lemon juice.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
 Wyatt Scott was the Canadian politician with the strange ad, Drew.
 
