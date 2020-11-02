 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Baby Shark is now the most-watched YouTube video of all time, narrowly edging out Mechanic Mike's 20-minute DIY on changing the oil in the 1999-2003 Honda Civic   (cnn.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My bad, I actually watched this for the first time ever today... So, yeah, sorry for that one... I didn't think of the repercussions.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about Mike and The Mechanics?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope this doesn't erupt into some kind of gang-style warfare between Baby Shark and Sneezing Baby Panda.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought all the 1999-2003 Honda Civics had finally been stolen?
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be dissin' the DIY vids - I've saved an assload of money using those as guides around my house and vehicles.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect our children will be experts on China by the time they hit 3 years-old.

/some one teach me to install an adblock on my router, I'm gonna kill myself if I have to see another political ad
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most-watched video of all time? Whatever shall we do do do do do do
 
lennavan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Don't be dissin' the DIY vids - I've saved an assload of money using those as guides around my house and vehicles.


Same.  Assload of time and money.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: What about Mike and The Mechanics?


What?  You can't hear them...hear them running?
 
Vern [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: I thought all the 1999-2003 Honda Civics had finally been stolen?


Even if a car is stolen, you still have to change the oil on it.
 
Soup Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Shart is doo doo doo doo doo Baby Shart
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jade Chynoweth - "Baby Shark" | Aliya Janell Choreography
Youtube hbfl4Rhsm3w
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I got this confused with left shark
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and tired: Satanic panic
New hotness: NewportBarGuy: [Fark user image 425x170]
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what other animals think of this.  In particular, the fox.  Has anyone asked the fox?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you mean the 1996-2000 Civic, or the 2001-2005 Civic?

/feeling pedantic today
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: What about Mike and The Mechanics?

What?  You can't hear them...hear them running?


Nope. It's Silent Running.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swankywanky: Don't be dissin' the DIY vids - I've saved an assload of money using those as guides around my house and vehicles.


"I can't film and do the part you needed to see at the same time....ok, now here it is all done".
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the reason I'm even remotely sane anymore is because I made a conscious decision not to inundate my kids with this kind of nonsense. They'll get enough of it from preschool. If anyone wants a list of regular-ass music videos my 3 & 5 y/o can't get enough of...
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting access to the oil filter on those 4-banger honda sedans was quite a pain in the ass.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how out of touch I am. The last "most watched" story I read was about  Gangnam Style. I think it was a billion views.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still baffled at how videos consisting of a pair of hands opening boxes of toys have multi-million views.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey
do do do
got any grapes?
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look. No matter how you feel about the song it's still better than anything Justin Bieber ever did, and that little shiat was at the top of the list for a long time (and got rich because of it).
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcsiegs: swankywanky: Don't be dissin' the DIY vids - I've saved an assload of money using those as guides around my house and vehicles.

"I can't film and do the part you needed to see at the same time....ok, now here it is all done".


ha ha - or the lighting is so bad in some of them you can sorrrrt of guess what part is being turned clockwise??

//but some are really fantastic - these guys are great:  https://www.repairclinic.com/​
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xalres: Part of the reason I'm even remotely sane anymore is because I made a conscious decision not to inundate my kids with this kind of nonsense. They'll get enough of it from preschool. If anyone wants a list of regular-ass music videos my 3 & 5 y/o can't get enough of...


CSB:
My then two year old said "Bowie" when he wanted to see Blackstar and "Bowie bed" when he wanted to see Lazarus.
/CSB
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
V V Brown - Shark in the Water (Official Video)
Youtube 1wJxAuduE_E
1cCIGOqeDe0
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Getting access to the oil filter on those 4-banger honda sedans was quite a pain in the ass.


Dude, on the B20 engine for the 1997 - 2001 CR-V Mk 1 it's damn near impossible.

For the record, I spent the better part of the past several months of unemployment using Mechanic Mike's videos to completely, successfully rebuild the powertrain on that damned thing. Holy fark is that thing a RPITA to deal with, but at least the Nipponese engineers were smart enough to put those two lock-holes on the valve cams so you can secure them at TDC while the timing belt is off; Volkswagen never did me that favor!

/not a single one of those videos has a clean shot of the *&^%$#@! $15. camshaft position sensor seated properly.
// at least the Mk II engines moved it from BEHIND THE HARMONIC BALANCER and put it on top of the engine where it belongs.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: [Fark user image image 510x510]


D:

Once again, Fark needs a "Horrified" toggle.
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: I thought all the 1999-2003 Honda Civics had finally been stolen?


You think someone driving a stolen car is going to let the VIN get into JiffyLube's computerized system?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually have not seen it yet and I'm afraid that if I do now the fabric of my universe will be torn asunder and I will left a whimpering shell of a human.

swankywanky: Don't be dissin' the DIY vids - I've saved an assload of money using those as guides around my house and vehicles.


Truth, You can have the most esoteric question about doing something and some intrepid soul has likely made a tutorial video and it's gotten 11 views since 2002.That's what the internet should really be for.
"How do I use dried panda intestines to string a sitar instrument?"
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: fragMasterFlash: Getting access to the oil filter on those 4-banger honda sedans was quite a pain in the ass.

Dude, on the B20 engine for the 1997 - 2001 CR-V Mk 1 it's damn near impossible.

For the record, I spent the better part of the past several months of unemployment using Mechanic Mike's videos to completely, successfully rebuild the powertrain on that damned thing. Holy fark is that thing a RPITA to deal with, but at least the Nipponese engineers were smart enough to put those two lock-holes on the valve cams so you can secure them at TDC while the timing belt is off; Volkswagen never did me that favor!

/not a single one of those videos has a clean shot of the *&^%$#@! $15. camshaft position sensor seated properly.
// at least the Mk II engines moved it from BEHIND THE HARMONIC BALANCER and put it on top of the engine where it belongs.


B engines are insanely priced now. You could have sold that rebuildable B engine for _thousands_ to some ricer.

It was a great engine in it's day. But parts prices today make the K a better option.

Stupid they put Bs in junk like CR-Vs.
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I expect our children will be experts on China by the time they hit 3 years-old.


I don't know if they'll be *experts* but they'll be able to tell China from Korea.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
illinoiscaselaw.comView Full Size


Jim Trotter: Ms. Vito, what is your current profession?
Lisa: I'm an out-of-work hairdresser who watches a lot of DIY YouTube videos.
Jim Trotter: An out-of-work hairdresser who watches a lot of DIY YouTube videos. In what way does that qualify you as an expert in automobiles?
Lisa: It doesn't. Thank you. [stands up]
Judge Haller: Sit down Miss Vito.
Jim Trotter: Now, Ms. Vito, being an expert on general automotive knowledge, can you tell me... what would the correct ignition timing be on a 1955 Bel Air Chevrolet, with a 327 cubic-inch engine and a four-barrel carburetor?
Lisa: That's a bull[cough] question.
Jim Trotter: Does that mean you can't answer it?
Lisa: It's a bull[cough].question, it's impossible to answer.
Jim Trotter: Impossible because you don't know the answer!
Lisa: Nobody could answer that question!
Jim Trotter: Your Honor, I move to disqualify Ms. Vito as an expert witness!
Judge Haller: Can you answer the question?
Lisa: No, it's a trick question!
Judge Haller: Why is it a trick question?
Vinny: Watch this.
Lisa: 'Cause Chevy didn't make a 327 in '55, the 327 didn't come out till '63. And it wasn't offered in the Bel Air with a four-barrel carb till '64. However, in 1964, the correct ignition timing would be four degrees before top-dead-center.
Jim Trotter: Well... uh... she's acceptable, Your Honor.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I once changed the headlights on a 2000 Civic in the Auto Zone parking lot. That car was designed to be maintained by 12 year-old boys and their tiny hands. Took me me forever and I was filthy for it. It was my GF's car. I was so irritated that I skipped our lunch plans and dozed in and out of the afternoon NFL games.

When we finally broke up that little Civic had about 240k on her and still ran like a champ. Not so much as valve chatter. I gave it a once-over and she drove it from New Orleans to Seattle. I'm only whining about the headlight replacement, not the overall car, which was super reliable outside of basic maintenance. I'd buy one myself if I weren't a motorcycle dork. Or if I had any money during the virus. That's when I drove it, groceries for two. Otherwise I just rode to work in the rain.

Anyway, if you're in the market for a used car and have tiny hands to occasionally get under the hood, I totes recommend a Civic. This, coming from a guy who despises automatic transmissions and cars in general. If you can foot-time the automatic you can that light lil' bastard to do some fun stuff.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Do you mean the 1996-2000 Civic, or the 2001-2005 Civic?

/feeling pedantic today


I'm just salty because you got to be pedantic before me.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cubs300: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: What about Mike and The Mechanics?

What?  You can't hear them...hear them running?


I can hear them. They said it loud, they said it clear, and I can listen as well as I hear.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby Shark (metal cover by Leo Moracchioli)
Youtube POdbe-_bYbs
 
raygundan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not any sort of expert, but isn't "1999-2003" a span that covers two different generations of Civics?  Not that I expect changing the oil in them was radically different or anything.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, the mechanic how-to videos are equal in annoyance to recipe life-story preamble videos.
I think YouTube just wants to ensure the same amount of frustration is provided to each stereotypical gender.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok I unfortunately just saw Baby Shark for the first a minute ago and lasted about 30 seconds while eyeing the shotgun on the mantelpiece and considering all the mistakes in my life. I knew I'd regret it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Enigmamf: maxandgrinch: I thought all the 1999-2003 Honda Civics had finally been stolen?

You think someone driving a stolen car is going to let the VIN get into JiffyLube's computerized system?


They should be more worried about JiffyLube getting oil into the car.

Fairly high percentage of failures by forgetting to put oil in cars they're servicing make it into the news, other news, and even the JiffyLube FB page
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a 2001 Honda Prelude so we're getting a kick out of...

/So many videos
//So much help
///So thankful too
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make fun all you want, farkers, but this silly little kid's song had earned the people who uploaded it tens of millions of dollars.    I don't know about Mechanic Mike, but Scotty "Endless Money-pit" Kilmer has made an estimated $10 million off his Youtube car videos.   Even Buff Shaggy  who eats 50 year old Army rations on camera is making money.  Nice!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is peak 2020.
 
