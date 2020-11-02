 Skip to content
(NPR)   Federal judge to Texas Republicans: "No, you cannot has 127,000 votes invalidated. Not yours." Not a repeat from yesterday   (npr.org) divider line
FleshMonkey [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Onward, to the 5th Circuit!

shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a pleasant turn of events! This judge was said to be notoriously conservative, too.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xaxor
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Suck it Repubs.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How about a repeat from just an hour ago?
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ruled on standing, not the underlying claim.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Maybe there is a limit.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Texas is gonna turn light red biatches!!!!
 
Gonz
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You don't have the votes standing!
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
My grandfather used to say, "If voting did anything, they would make it illegal."

What a starry-eyed optimist.
 
Jacobin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's see what the Fifth Circuit Court of appeals does with logic and the law not to mention his 6 to 3 court
Not counting on anything until January
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: This is a pleasant turn of events! This judge was said to be notoriously conservative, too.


How can a judge be any more conservative than the Texas Supreme Court?

These guys are really desperate, aren't they?
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
it has to be obvious to even the casual observer that these assholes are desperate for a win and they know their only chance is to cheat like hell. This will be a shiatshow (not unlike the last 4 years) and will end horribly. Thanks Trump, you POS
 
gaspode
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Ruled on standing, not the underlying claim.


That's a way of chickening out. He apparently also said that if he HAD allowed standing he still would not have thrown the votes out.

Even a hard R judge is not that insane.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
swankywanky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OMG, they got the Fed judge to agree

Winston Wolfe hasn't grabbed the keys to the NSX, but he did glance over to make sure they were hanging up near the door
 
godxam
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
even republican judges know you can't pull this shiat.  the guy that brought this Hotze is far right religious fanatic MD - against masks and vaccines.  probably thinks the earth is flat.  he is a significant douche bag.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I am hopeful that Republican judges appointed in a different regime will decide they want to stay on the right side of history.  They have families and grandchildren they need to look in the eye.

Now with regard to some of the hobos and carnies Trump has appointed, not so much hope.
 
Catlenfell [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We know what the GOP is spending their money on.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If Dump loses in TX by an equal amount of votes, I'll eat my hat.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Doubt they will try and go further with appeals...eventually the lawyers will be wondering who is footing the bill.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
YEEHAW!!!
 
Target Builder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm dismissing this because you don't have standing, even if you had standing I'd dismiss it because you didn't bring this to me in a timely manner, even if you had brought it in a timely manner you don't have a case, and even if you did have a case I'd rule against you.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Executive Order coming to make Federal judges fireable as soon as he can find a crayon.
 
mkelly1082
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: [Fark user image 710x139]


Wonder if they're still on the fence about voting for Trump
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Ruled on standing, not the underlying claim.


He ruled on standing, but also addressed the underlying claim as also being BS.  On a few grounds.

All gone over in the previous thread on this where we were waiting for the announcement.

He said if they had had standing, they still would have lost.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Chapstick and kneepad stonks through the roof in off-hours trading.

/ third time's a charm
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTFA
at the county's Democratic party headquarters, and the building's locks were filled with super glue,

Be on the look out for 12 year old GOP operatives.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If Texas goes blue tomorrow........

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
truthandjustice
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Ruled on standing, not the underlying claim.


"Hansen said that if he found the plaintiffs did have standing, he would have still ruled against them, "as to the voting that has already taken place," but that he would "probably enjoin tomorrow's votes."
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Considering this judge was seen as extremely bias to Republicans this is as good an outcome as we could hope for.

And if this makes its way to SCOTUS after the election (which seems likely since the election is farking tomorrow) I don't see them throwing out votes this blatantly, it'll likely be a 5-4 decision.

Roberts and Gorsuch are awful, but they'll most likely join Kagan, Sotomayor, and Breyer.

But hey Republicans never fail to surprise me with their ability to dig deeper into the shiat. So who knows.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Target Builder: I'm dismissing this because you don't have standing, even if you had standing I'd dismiss it because you didn't bring this to me in a timely manner, even if you had brought it in a timely manner you don't have a case, and even if you did have a case I'd rule against you.


Is that what is formally called a "judicial biatch slap"?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hoarseman: Ruled on standing, not the underlying claim.


In TFA judge said that even if they had standing, he still would have thrown out the case.
And just to put a fine point on it, ordered the votes be recorded, so that even if this is appealed, there's no way the votes could be taken out.

Damn.
 
Lamberts Ho Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Appeal in 3, 2, 1...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The farkers who brought this lawsuit should be in prison for conspiracy to destroy democracy. Deport their asses to north korea.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

godxam: even republican judges know you can't pull this shiat.


"Hold my beer and watch this!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumfuzzled
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

goodncold: Doubt they will try and go further with appeals...eventually the lawyers will be wondering who is footing the bill.


It's Trump, so you know that somehow he'll figure out a way to make the taxpayers pay for it.
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If Dump loses in TX by an equal amount of votes, I'll eat my hat.


Well, I would say you are probably right, but seeing how badly Trump has farked things up you may want to keep a salt shaker handy.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sometimes I wonder what the average Republican thinks of the tactics their own party is employing on their behalf. The cynic in me is sure they're totally fine with voter fraud and manipulation as long as it benefits them. The optimist in me really, really hopes they're just ignorant and would be as appalled by this as they would if they were perpetrated by the Dems.
 
danvon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Paraphrased got David Frum, when conservatives realize that their ideas won't win elections, they will not abandon conservatism. They will abandon democracy.

The absolute chutzpah is arguing that otherwise valid ballots should be rejected simply because of the manner in which they were turned in *by the actual person voting* is stunning.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: If Dump loses in TX by an equal amount of votes, I'll eat my hat.


If he loses my more then I will eat your hat.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Republican Party knows it can't win any more national elections through legitimate means, so now it's laser-focused on antidemocratic maneuvers like court packing, extreme gerrymandering and voter suppression.
 
scalpod
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why are Republicans always so against Americans exercising their constitutionally protected right to vote?

Oh, right...

Nevermind.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shoegaze99: This is a pleasant turn of events! This judge was said to be notoriously conservative, too.


It was a W judge so it was an actual Conservative, letter of the law type judge. There is no legal standing for the TX GOP. There is no legal case for the TX GOP. Their only hope is a Trumper judge - someone who doesn't give a fark about the law, only Trump.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

goodncold: Doubt they will try and go further with appeals...eventually the lawyers will be wondering who is footing the bill.


I wouldn't doubt if these lawyers have asked themselves, "So, did anybody get paid yet?"

That's the silver bullet to stop any post-election shenanigans. Two Scoops hates paying his bills, he and his cronies have already looted the RNC's funds, and lawyers are very insistent about getting paid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The lead plaintiff for this posted this farking clusterfark of a whatever it is on Twitter:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Looks like Louie G has some competition in the Pants on Head Crazy department.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: Hoarseman: Ruled on standing, not the underlying claim.

In TFA judge said that even if they had standing, he still would have thrown out the case.
And just to put a fine point on it, ordered the votes be recorded, so that even if this is appealed, there's no way the votes could be taken out.

Damn.


Reminds me of when the conservative, Bush-appointed judge ruled against the creationists in PA some years ago. It may be rare to see a partisan judge rule against their own side, but when they do, they can be really damning and thorough.
 
