 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   USA to get longer walled-off and protected border to White House than it has to Mexico   (cnn.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

443 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 4:20 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bunker biatch
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
it's going to look like one of those ones they always have to breech or blow up in the espionage action movies.
*Swoon*
he's just too macho.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Will the new stretch of White House border wall be manned by Space Force?
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
If I had better video editing skills, I would alter Ronald Reagan's speech:  "President Trump, TEAR DOWN THAT WALL"
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You know who else hid in a bunker during the ass-end of his tenure as a head of state?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hide in your bunker you p*ssy
 
DRTFA
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A wall around the White House that's hundreds of miles long?  That seems excessive.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Unless that wall puts a mile-wide perimeter around the White House, which it won't, trump* will still be able to hear the chorus of "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!" all night long.

What a maroon. His campaign should have to pay for that. There is no legitimate threat to turn the White House, the people's house, into a castle.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He finally got his wall.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Does he knows artillery goes over walls?

If the farker steals the election and becomes bunker biatch, I suspect not every military unit will say alright then.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The thing about these walls: They never keep people out; they always keep people IN.

Sucks to be that last adjutant, trapped in the tomb, like a Pharaoh's slave.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's a non scalable fence? Does that mean you cant go under or over it? Is he going to block out all sunlight and view of thw outside world? Does he not know about ladders?

Point is if enough people decide its coming down, its coming down and building it higher wont stop a pissed off citizenry.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Unless that wall puts a mile-wide perimeter around the White House, which it won't, trump* will still be able to hear the chorus of "Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, good-bye!" all night long.

What a maroon. His campaign should have to pay for that. There is no legitimate threat to turn the White House, the people's house, into a castle.


Exactly.

Nobody is going to storm the barricades.  They're just going to chant, sing, and laugh.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It will be as "non-scalable" as his border wall.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
lol@bunkerboi
 
ansius
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The inauguration ceremony is going to be hilarious.

Bunker biatch won't come.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All in all, he deserves a swift kick in the balls

- Pink Floyd
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
meme-generator.comView Full Size


Pussy Ass biatch in Chief
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [Fark user image image 425x425]
[Fark user image image 425x504]


Everyone rolled their eyes at the people who thought gay marriage would destroy the US. Well, proof is in the pictures libs!
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
images.theweek.comView Full Size
 
gaspode
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If a president can not walk down the street in the capital city on election day then the administration is a complete failure and the leader a disgrace. YOU have been running this shiat-show for 4 years, no-one else. YOU did this.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
farking waste of money, what a gotdamned pussy.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
tribunecontentagency.comView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God help that cleaning crew that has to deal with all the rage feces that gets splattered across the walls by his kicking legs.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Job creation for 'Mericans has always been his platform.

Didn't expect it to be in the building restoration trades after civil unrest.

Can't outsource building walls.  Probably better results though, if a contractor from a country with experience building walls was used.  China successfully built a wall right?
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Will Mexico pay for the Wall of Fear?  Wouldn't he be safer in some kind of Super Maximum facility, perhaps in Kansas for example?
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.