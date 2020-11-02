 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox News)   Breaking News from Fox: Lil Pump has endorsed Donald Trump. Looks like it is all over. (Who in the hell is Lil Pump?)   (foxnews.com) divider line
84
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

772 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 3:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



84 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like my whole world is falling in.  First Anthony Saboto Jr.  Then Kirsty Alley.  Now Lilly Pump?  I am taking a pass on voting tomorrow and staying in bed,.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Trump prime him first? He came up with that, you know. No one said Priming the Pump before he came up with it.

/God, I miss the simple days where Trump's lies were stupid but not killing people.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/And rumor has it Kelly Clarkson BEEFS
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there a Big Pump?

/lick my Love Pump popped into my head...
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I were Trump, I wouldn't walk around talking about his Lil Pump.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THIS guy criticized Biden's tax plan:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Lil Pump was the nickname Stormy Daniels gave to Trump.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Daniel Boone's Farm: I feel like my whole world is falling in.  First Anthony Saboto Jr.  Then Kirsty Alley.  Now Lilly Pump?  I am taking a pass on voting tomorrow and staying in bed,.


Join the crowd, most of us won't be voting tomorrow.

/Voted last week.
//In person, don't trust the white supremacists to count the votes they don't like.
///Holy Trinity of Fark - if you haven't voted get the hell out of here and go vote!
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lil Pump is a support for crappy tattoos.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is truly a turning point.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mostly assholes like Trump who don't want to pay their taxes.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.  I'm really hoping we pull out of this nose dive as a nation.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Lil Pump trump's fluffer?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Is there a Big Pump?

/lick my Love Pump popped into my head...


Well, there is a Big Papa Pump:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suspect there's going to be significant turnover in rap star popularity in the next few months.

If not several drive-bys.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: I thought Lil Pump was the nickname Stormy Daniels gave to Trump.


It was something like one pump, mushroom, nut. Lil Pump, refers to the very low output, of his brain, Lil Pump, aka Short Change.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They need to get Mr Cool Ice to weigh in on things...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a57.foxnews.comView Full Size


We have a new contender for "most punchable face in the world"
 
Glitchwerks [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we just taught music in schools again, all these talentless mumble and Soundcloud rappers would disappear overnight.

They can't rap and their producers are complete novices in FL Studio.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He endorsed himself?
 
jonas opines
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Staffer: "Sir, you're down big among the negros!!"
Trump: "FIND ME RAPPERS IMMEDIATELY!1!!"
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think the that is the nickname Stormy Daniels gave to Trump
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what your mom calls your dad, subby
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Everyone stop what you're doing and rerun your electoral college models ASAP!
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So is that the new "flex" in the rap world?
Saying you make so much money that you support the republicans because you'll pay less in taxes?
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
From the picture, I'm assuming Trump and the child of upper-middle-class junkie  vote clinched.
 
docsigma
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Funny, I thought Fox News types preferred it when musicians and celebrities didn't express their political opinions.

Oh, that's only when those opinions are ones they don't like? Cool
 
Origin_of_the_Feces
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wejash: If I were Trump, I wouldn't walk around talking about his Lil Pump.


Didn't he get scooped by Stormy Daniels in that regard?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

jonas opines: Staffer: "Sir, you're down big among the negros!!"
Trump: "FIND ME RAPPERS IMMEDIATELY!1!!"


And they still only managed to dig up one of the white ones ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
DrupyDrawrs
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: THIS guy criticized Biden's tax plan:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Of course he does.....now he'll have to pay taxes.....
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Lil Pump is Trump's Secret Service code name.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't he OD on Xanax?

Oh, no, that was Lil Peep. My bad.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: THIS guy criticized Biden's tax plan:

[Fark user image 850x478]


That's some funny shiat right there.
 
Pwnzor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: THIS guy criticized Biden's tax plan:

[Fark user image 850x478]


Leave him alone!  He's a job creator!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Did Trump prime him first? He came up with that, you know. No one said Priming the Pump before he came up with it.


That's just another example of Trump playing 7th dimensional Chutes and Ladders. He laid the groundwork for the Lil Pump endorsement all the way back then by coining that phrase.
 
Trik
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Q: Who in the hell is Lil Pump?
A: Someone who got a big phat cheque.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess there is not much use for these tatooed tw*ts without their fandom, so now they all political like.
 
hervatski
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: [Fark user image image 850x566]
/And rumor has it Kelly Clarkson BEEFS


Every.....farking time that's mentioned I crack up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wondering if Dick Clark was a big balled, small peni dude.

Also wondering if he is just spinning in his grave at the thought of Lil Dude.

Spinning, at 45 rpms.
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: I thought Lil Pump was the nickname Stormy Daniels gave to Trump.


Naw, she called him Ol' One Pump
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure that will bring out the "12-year-old-still-watches-MTV" voting demographic.


/who?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]

We have a new contender for "most punchable face in the world"


He looks like a herpes virus that wished to become a lesbian.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can I change my vote, Lil Pump seems like a regular guy gal person who makes good choices and knows what's going on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"C'mon, man... Seriously? I JUST DID THAT BIT!"
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What about news from Lil Xan? Who's he indorsing?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [a57.foxnews.com image 850x478]

We have a new contender for "most punchable face in the world"


That trophy will always go to Martin. He's actually truly hurt people, not just the general sense of fashion..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Trump likes the poorly educated Harverd Dropouts.
 
Displayed 50 of 84 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.