(NPR)   Fourth refrigerated morgue arrives in El Paso where local officials are still battling covidiots in the Texas state government to impose a lockdown   (npr.org) divider line
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't refridgerate freedom, libby libs.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cartel battles about to ramp up?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
skatedrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay scared people!

And remember to keep hitting F5 on NPR's main page to generate that sweet, sweet ad revenue and because YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL LITERALLY DIE IF YOU DON'T
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, El Paso is pretending that their ICUs are filling up with COVID patients in order to boost NPR's revenue through website clicks.

Remember: you derped it here first, people.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If by "battle" you mean "nothing will happens for several days" then I suppose sure.

Why not just employ some more medical examiners and then let the Covidiots sue later? What are the chances they will actually file complaints?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile drooling Trumpers think this is all nothing and are outraged at shutdowns that they have been prolonging by continuing to ignore the C19 rules that have been in place for almost the entire pandemic.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas: You had recieved warnings, you saw plenty of negative examples to learn from, and you had several months for preparation. It makes this failure so much more frustrating and heartbreaking. The stupid doesn't burn, it outright kills.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Refrigerated. Smart move. Keep the high risks on ice.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Texas: You had recieved warnings, you saw plenty of negative examples to learn from, and you had several months for preparation. It makes this failure so much more frustrating and heartbreaking. The stupid doesn't burn, it outright kills.


I don't think they care.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only explanation left is that these people want to get sick and die. That's the only way their actions make sense.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: You can't refridgerate freedom, libby libs.


Freedom isn't free. No there's a hefty parking fee.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I had no idea NPR received click revenue.
Show me on the financial disclosure where NPR receives click revenue, Иваочка.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rucker10: The only explanation left is that these people want to get sick and die. That's the only way their actions make sense.


It fits in with their Christofacist death cult status.  They are hoping for Armageddon.  A plague gels nicely with that.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SansNeural: ParallelUniverseParking: Texas: You had recieved warnings, you saw plenty of negative examples to learn from, and you had several months for preparation. It makes this failure so much more frustrating and heartbreaking. The stupid doesn't burn, it outright kills.

I don't think they care.


I guess everything HAS to be bigger in Texas. And if that means makeshift morgues and mass graves then so be it.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Stay scared people!

And remember to keep hitting F5 on NPR's main page to generate that sweet, sweet ad revenue and because YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL LITERALLY DIE IF YOU DON'T


Yeah. Regurgitating right wing reactionary talking points that are used to scare people into thinking this is some communist take over attempt.

The hypocrisy it burns.

Seriously the argument boils down to "the left is trying to scare you into submitting into them."

Who's using the scare tactics here?  The side who just wants people to live and take basic precautions to prevent needless deaths, no matter political affiliations?

Or the side that claims this is some deep state attempt at forcing everyone into... socialism.

Seriously take a step back.  Who sounds like they're spouting conspiracy bullshiat?

You need to reevaluate your life.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ParallelUniverseParking: Texas: You had recieved warnings, you saw plenty of negative examples to learn from, and you had several months for preparation. It makes this failure so much more frustrating and heartbreaking. The stupid doesn't burn, it outright kills.


Yep. I don't know what's wrong with those liberals in El Paso. Blue as the sky, but still experiencing a COVID spike despite their morally superior philosophy.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lockdowns are proven to work.  Just ask Europe.  It worked so well the first time, they're doing it again.
 
gunther_bumpass [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, I hope Biden wins because this will magically all go away by Wednesday.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If the "officials are battling covidiots" that proves we are at war.  We don't need refrigerator trucks, we need the corona zombies put in a mass grave and immolated to eradicate the virus.  The infected are not people any more.  They are bio terror weapons platforms.  Take the fight to the enemy, don't let them bring the fight to us good people who lock down.  Have the one of the world governments start nuking hotzones, starting with the ones that won't lock down hard.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: I had no idea NPR received click revenue.
Show me on the financial disclosure where NPR receives click revenue, Иваочка.


Is this a talking point now?  I mean, I wouldn't blame them for trying to make money in as many ways as possible since the GOP has farked their funding.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They're learning to live with it.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lockdowns are proven to work.  Just ask Europe.  It worked so well the first time, they're doing it again.


They haven't been locked down for at least 4 months?  So....  yeah?

ecdc.europa.euView Full Size


Are you trying to defeat your own argument?  They had spike at beginning of outbreak, then stopped, and now its going back up*.  So your argument is "lockdown worked and since they opened back up it is going back up."

*this spike you're trying to point out has been expected, and talked about, for months.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
99% of dead covid bodies have a refrigerator. Chexmix, lubricants.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lockdowns are proven to work.  Just ask Europe.  It worked so well the first time, they're doing it again.


Hurrrrrrrrrr i can type
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Well, I hope Biden wins because this will magically all go away by Wednesday.


It doesn't matter who wins. trump already said it'll be gone on the 4th, wait no that's not right. trump has to win for it will be gone on the 4th. Anyway he said it.
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Lockdowns are proven to work.  Just ask Europe.  It worked so well the first time, they're doing it again.


Keep rubbing your brain cells together and you may actually discover where your "gotcha" is erroneous.

Here, I'll help you with a little hint:  https://edition.cnn.com/videos/world/​2​020/07/05/london-coronavirus-lockdown-​lifted-crowds-pubs-vpx.cnn
 
vrax [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: 99% of dead covid bodies have a refrigerator. Chexmix, lubricants.


Obamarators!
 
tuxq
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I guess Biden is going to wave Hunter's magic penis at an underage family member and take away this awful virus.

/Sniffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff​ffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffffff​fffffffffffffffffffff
 
SumJackass07 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
These people voted for an Abbott and got a Costello.
/ Seriously though, have a heart people -- the fridge is full of 'em
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
There's nothing quite like Refrigerated Truck Season to drive home the fact that Covid-19 is a myth.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Covidiots should be sentenced to handle the corpses for a week each. All those anti-maskers pieces of shiat?

Handle the corpses with no masks, no gloves, nothing.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
All these rubles must have cleared the cryptocurrency bank, the right wing trolling is off the hook today.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: ParallelUniverseParking: Texas: You had recieved warnings, you saw plenty of negative examples to learn from, and you had several months for preparation. It makes this failure so much more frustrating and heartbreaking. The stupid doesn't burn, it outright kills.

Yep. I don't know what's wrong with those liberals in El Paso. Blue as the sky, but still experiencing a COVID spike despite their morally superior philosophy.


This is a pandemic, it's a biological not a political issue.

What does it matter if the area that is decimated by the coronavirus is percieved "red" or "blue"? The virus is not touched by that.  It will only be affected face masks, social distancing, quarantine and, if everything else failed and it gets dire, lockdowns.
 
tinyarena
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

skatedrifter: Stay scared people!

And remember to keep hitting F5 on NPR's main page to generate that sweet, sweet ad revenue and because YOU AND YOUR FAMILY WILL LITERALLY DIE IF YOU DON'T


Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh that's right, you'll be out of a job in two days won't you
Hey, you had a good run
well, bye
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Scenes are leaking now from El Paso! This is what they don't want you to see!!?!!#@!#@!@#eleventymaga!

vagabondsummer.comView Full Size


/amidoinitrite?
 
dittybopper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

demaL-demaL-yeH: I had no idea NPR received click revenue.
Show me on the financial disclosure where NPR receives click revenue, Иваочка.


That doesn't tell us anything.   It could be part of "Other Revenues", which makes of 7% of their total income.

I doubt they get much "click revenue" because the amount of advertising is limited on their website, but I can't believe that, say, the Nature Conservancy isn't paying them for that ad that's on their website:

Fark user imageView Full Size



And that advertising rate is almost certainly set by how many people view that page.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sgarri7777
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let me know when they run out of refrigerated trucks.  Otherwise what's the problem?
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dittybopper: demaL-demaL-yeH: I had no idea NPR received click revenue.
Show me on the financial disclosure where NPR receives click revenue, Иваочка.

That doesn't tell us anything.   It could be part of "Other Revenues", which makes of 7% of their total income.

I doubt they get much "click revenue" because the amount of advertising is limited on their website, but I can't believe that, say, the Nature Conservancy isn't paying them for that ad that's on their website:

[Fark user image image 850x456]


And that advertising rate is almost certainly set by how many people view that page.


Are you high, or just throwing FUD at the wall to see if it will stick?
1. The Nature Conservancy is a PBS sponsor.
2. The Nature Conservancy is a nonprofit.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NO NEW ITS INCREASED TESTING!
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

dittybopper: demaL-demaL-yeH: I had no idea NPR received click revenue.
Show me on the financial disclosure where NPR receives click revenue, Иваочка.

That doesn't tell us anything.   It could be part of "Other Revenues", which makes of 7% of their total income.

I doubt they get much "click revenue" because the amount of advertising is limited on their website, but I can't believe that, say, the Nature Conservancy isn't paying them for that ad that's on their website:

[Fark user image image 850x456]


And that advertising rate is almost certainly set by how many people view that page.


Theyvuse what is called native advertising.  They don't get CTR funding.  The only advertisers on their site are companies/people who have donated to them.  So a benefit of donating to NPR is you get advertising space.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Why would the whole state lockdown because of a flare up in El Paso?
https://www.worldometers.info/coronav​i​rus/usa/texas/
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dkulprit: dittybopper: demaL-demaL-yeH: I had no idea NPR received click revenue.
Show me on the financial disclosure where NPR receives click revenue, Иваочка.

That doesn't tell us anything.   It could be part of "Other Revenues", which makes of 7% of their total income.

I doubt they get much "click revenue" because the amount of advertising is limited on their website, but I can't believe that, say, the Nature Conservancy isn't paying them for that ad that's on their website:

[Fark user image image 850x456]


And that advertising rate is almost certainly set by how many people view that page.

Theyvuse what is called native advertising.  They don't get CTR funding.  The only advertisers on their site are companies/people who have donated to them.  So a benefit of donating to NPR is you get advertising space.


Shenanigans!

Bet they don't get to write off the entire donation.
Only the difference between the donation and value of advertisements they DID'NT buy.

Did I mention 'shenanigans'! farking tax accountants.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sgarri7777: Let me know when they run out of refrigerated trucks.  Otherwise what's the problem?


They can have ours . We were required to have two of them and still haven't put the first body in there in the past 6 months .
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Who run border town?
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: [Fark user image 274x184]

[Fark user image 272x185]

Who run border town?


Who try right thing get knock down by state?
 
