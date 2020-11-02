 Skip to content
 
(Independent)   Survivalist bunker in Colorado goes into 'collapse' mode. "You never hope to have to use it, but it's certainly nice to have when you do and it's really just about peace of mind"   (independent.co.uk) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Y2k all over again
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Let the nutbars hunker in their bunkers and not cause trouble. They can read Mein Kampf to each other and repair their Klan outfits.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
480 square feet.  Everyone shows up at once with all their gunz.  I would pay $1200 to see that show!
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you had peace of mind you wouldn't be a bunker biatch.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, it's like a timeshare but for really stupid people.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Good. Let the nutbars hunker in their bunkers and not cause trouble. They can read Mein Kampf to each other and repair their Klan outfits.


So, like everything else that you personally do not do, disaster preparedness is another sign of Nazism.
I guess we can add that to your very, very very long list of things you don't, therefore only Nazis do.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought that this was going to be about Trump
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.


That's how I feel about going to the weed store. I enjoy weed, but it's really obnoxious being surrounded by people who like weed.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right... because the granola-eating emo kids who just want equal rights for minorities are the ones who will be dragging this country into Kosovo if "their guy" doesn't win. Sure thing.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.


You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm no nutter, but if necessary I could go without a visit to town for a couple of months without a problem.

I'm thankful for that ability right now.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

+
Fark user imageView Full Size

+
Fark user imageView Full Size

+
Fark user imageView Full Size

= empty bunker
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: Right... because the granola-eating emo kids who just want equal rights for minorities are the ones who will be dragging this country into Kosovo if "their guy" doesn't win. Sure thing.


You were in a coma all summer, I take it?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.


Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GanjSmokr: I'm no nutter, but if necessary I could go without a visit to town for a couple of months without a problem.

I'm thankful for that ability right now.


According to Jake, that means you are a Nazi. How do you feel about that?
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Wow, it's like a timeshare but for really stupid people.


Is there any other kind?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PenguinTheRed: GoodDoctorB: Right... because the granola-eating emo kids who just want equal rights for minorities are the ones who will be dragging this country into Kosovo if "their guy" doesn't win. Sure thing.

You were in a coma all summer, I take it?


You you mean when the Boogaloo boys burned down that police station? Yeah, hell on earth.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The simple fact that idiots like this believe that there will be unrest makes me 110% sure that it won't happen.  But when you live a life in constant fear, this is the end result:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, I am also very worried about my timeshare.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE BUNKER BOY - A Randy Rainbow Song Parody
Youtube 2VBevEYELQ0
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.


shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.
 
philodough [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew a family that blew $27,000 building a Y2K bunker. The dad also broke his back falling into the bunker onto the unforgiving concrete floor.

Y2K was a flop so they ended up moving a couple years after the big non-event.

If Trump's ass is kicked to the curb tomorrow, hopefully his well-armed fanatics take it like a man and settle into 4 years under Biden/Harris. Hopefully...
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.

shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.


Okay, but I said "strong, reasonable government" which the Bush II era most certainly does not represent.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: GanjSmokr: I'm no nutter, but if necessary I could go without a visit to town for a couple of months without a problem.

I'm thankful for that ability right now.

According to Jake, that means you are a Nazi. How do you feel about that?


Meh, I put very little stock into what strangers think of me.

Like to think of the exchange in Road House

Steve: Being called a cocksucker isn't personal?
Dalton: No. It's two nouns combined to elicit a prescribed response.
Steve: What if somebody calls my mama a whore?
Dalton: Is she?

/Road House
 
Abox [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess if you don't know anyone with a ranch this could come in handy but there are so many well stocked ranches in Colorado and any rural area the idea of something specific to 'survival' seems pretty silly.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.


That's what I've been saying since March, I have a 2-3 month supply of food and everything else I need to survive on-hand (up from 6 weeks in March where I didn't go out from March 14th to May 3 at which point I was basically out of animal protein). If I can't get resupplied before that runs out I no longer wish to try to eek out an existence in the post-apocalyptic hellscape that the world's become.
 
Loren
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Y2k all over again


I don't think they're being unreasonable here--the issue is civil disorder, not an actual collapse of society.  If Biden wins the trumpets are going to go ape, the only question being how much violence we are going to see.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.

shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.

Okay, but I said "strong, reasonable government" which the Bush II era most certainly does not represent.


Agreed. But any response now is only going to be handled worse that that for any area.
If the area is too blue or too minority, I expect no help at all.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Good. Let the nutbars hunker in their bunkers and not cause trouble. They can read Mein Kampf to each other and repair their Klan outfits.


And then that way when they finally come up they'll barge in just as we're finishing the last civil unrest with MORE civil unrest.

Whose side are you on, anyway?
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.

shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.

Okay, but I said "strong, reasonable government" which the Bush II era most certainly does not represent.

Agreed. But any response now is only going to be handled worse that that for any area.
If the area is too blue or too minority, I expect no help at all.


Annnnnd... what evidence do you base this off of?
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet they do this 3 or 4 times a year so they can throw a party
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rjakobi: Jake Havechek: Good. Let the nutbars hunker in their bunkers and not cause trouble. They can read Mein Kampf to each other and repair their Klan outfits.

And then that way when they finally come up they'll barge in just as we're finishing the last civil unrest with MORE civil unrest.

Whose side are you on, anyway?


His own. Because literally everyone else is a Nazi, remember?
 
PenguinTheRed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: PenguinTheRed: GoodDoctorB: Right... because the granola-eating emo kids who just want equal rights for minorities are the ones who will be dragging this country into Kosovo if "their guy" doesn't win. Sure thing.

You were in a coma all summer, I take it?

You you mean when the Boogaloo boys burned down that police station? Yeah, hell on earth.


Yes, that's right... all of the looting, violence, and acts of destruction over the summer were of course purported by right wingers infiltrating peaceful protests.  And businesses are boarding up all over the country because they are worried about rampaging Republicans.  Why don't you pop a Xanax and lie down for a while?
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

El_Dan: Wow, it's like a timeshare but for really stupid people.


So, just a timeshare?
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
don't any of these people have freaking jobs to go to?

adults cosplaying call of duty, thats what they are.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dingbats and meatheads.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subterranean COVID-sick blues? No thank you.

/look out, kid
 
puzzled
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: I bet they do this 3 or 4 times a year so they can throw a party


A COVID party!
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.

shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.

Okay, but I said "strong, reasonable government" which the Bush II era most certainly does not represent.

Agreed. But any response now is only going to be handled worse that that for any area.
If the area is too blue or too minority, I expect no help at all.

Annnnnd... what evidence do you base this off of?


I'll take 9th Ward for a thousand, Alex.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.

shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.

Okay, but I said "strong, reasonable government" which the Bush II era most certainly does not represent.

Agreed. But any response now is only going to be handled worse that that for any area.
If the area is too blue or too minority, I expect no help at all.

Annnnnd... what evidence do you base this off of?


Um, the last few years?
Look up the term "anarchist jurisdiction" and get back to me.
-
I cannot reasonably expect this administration to send and aid or help to my area.
In fact, I can only reasonably expect they will send armed goods in mineproof vehicles to make things worse.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phedex: don't any of these people have freaking jobs to go to?


They are probably using vacation time. Either that, or they are retirees.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PenguinTheRed: GoodDoctorB: PenguinTheRed: GoodDoctorB: Right... because the granola-eating emo kids who just want equal rights for minorities are the ones who will be dragging this country into Kosovo if "their guy" doesn't win. Sure thing.

You were in a coma all summer, I take it?

You you mean when the Boogaloo boys burned down that police station? Yeah, hell on earth.

Yes, that's right... all of the looting, violence, and acts of destruction over the summer were of course purported by right wingers infiltrating peaceful protests.  And businesses are boarding up all over the country because they are worried about rampaging Republicans.  Why don't you pop a Xanax and lie down for a while?


You're the one complaining about the ungodly violent hellscape that was summer America '20. I'm not sure I'm the one who needs the sleep aid.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.


socialism!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer people who retire to their bunkers to people who intimidate voters.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we lock them in?
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PenguinTheRed: GoodDoctorB: PenguinTheRed: GoodDoctorB: Right... because the granola-eating emo kids who just want equal rights for minorities are the ones who will be dragging this country into Kosovo if "their guy" doesn't win. Sure thing.

You were in a coma all summer, I take it?

You you mean when the Boogaloo boys burned down that police station? Yeah, hell on earth.

Yes, that's right... all of the looting, violence, and acts of destruction over the summer were of course purported by right wingers infiltrating peaceful protests.  And businesses are boarding up all over the country because they are worried about rampaging Republicans.  Why don't you pop a Xanax and lie down for a while?


Well, yes, that's what most of the video evidence actually showed.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: GoodDoctorB: Dryad: firefly212: While I like the idea of a bunker, the idea of living for months or years with the sort of people who would be in that kind of bunker makes me lean towards the "I'd rather be dead" category.

You don't have to hang with those people then. Find your own community, family, or church group to make a contingency plan with.
My neighborhood has a community center that can be transformed into everything including an emergency clinic, because if shiat hits the fan, nobody is coming in to check on us or supply us with healthcare.

Or, get this, we could all work together on fomenting a strong, reasonable government for ourselves so shiat doesn't just randomly hit the fan for anyone. Crazy, I know.

shiat may not randomly hit the fan for you, but after things like Katrina, don't tell me you people are going to bend over backwards to send relief to areas without the requisite number of country clubs, frogurt places, and yoga studios.

Okay, but I said "strong, reasonable government" which the Bush II era most certainly does not represent.

Agreed. But any response now is only going to be handled worse that that for any area.
If the area is too blue or too minority, I expect no help at all.

Annnnnd... what evidence do you base this off of?

Um, the last few years?
Look up the term "anarchist jurisdiction" and get back to me.
-
I cannot reasonably expect this administration to send and aid or help to my area.
In fact, I can only reasonably expect they will send armed goods in mineproof vehicles to make things worse.


You think I'm defending TRUMP as "strong, reasonable government"?! Good christ, man
 
brilett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The ranch keeps livestock and has solar power in a bid to be entirely self-sufficient."

I expected you boys to have your own coal mine. Solar power - you god damn hippies!
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Y2k all over again


Fark user imageView Full Size


Remember when the global zipper failures struck and we all suffered through mass wardrobe malfunctions?

Awful. Just, awful. [shudders]
 
