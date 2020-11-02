 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   This is the Chambers Street Subway Station. Transfer for the 1,2, 3, A, C and E trains. Stand clear of the Access-A-Ride van slamming into the entrance   (abc7ny.com) divider line
6
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 9:10 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's the best station for accessing what's left of Little Italy in Manhattan.  Mob hit?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
gstatic.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Patriot is still ok, right?
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Those Access-a-Ride drivers are assholes and terrible drivers. I've almost gotten into several accidents with them because they tend not to signal and think they have right of way in every situation.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
More like an Excel-a-Ride instead.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Also the address they list doesn't line up with what is coloquial known as the chambers street station, (or officially as far as i know). Also there is no 123-ACE transfer as far as i know even looking at the covid subway map.

In fact the demolished sign in the picture shows its not a 1 transfer. The sign makes it clear its the AC\sort of 12\pain in the ass E transfer at Church and Chambers via the passageway, which, back to my original point, isn't the Barclay street station. Its the Church and Chambers station.

I don't know why this is bothering me so much.

Anyway, damnit channel 7, get your shiat together. Bill Beutel must be rolling in his grave.

Good night, and be well.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.