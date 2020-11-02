 Skip to content
(SILive)   Eight-point tagged buck swims from Staten Island to New Jersey, probably to find a magical amulet to save its forest from evil beavers. Disclaimer: there are no forests in Staten Island because vampires cut them all into nsfw topiaries   (silive.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...Several pics of the deer standing in the same spot.  It looks like he was waiting for his balls to get out of the bay.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
he's lucky he didn't get Kill Van Kull'd
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't forget the bunny, it's one of his best.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name of that deer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame Pete Davidson.
 
Group W Bench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thirty point buck still unavailable for comment.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Group W Bench: Thirty point buck still unavailable for comment.


Damn, haven't heard that one in years.  Completely forgot about it; drowned out by 1st Day of Deer Season and Happy Dog Named Zippo.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, that looks like a 9 point to me, unless it's an optical illusion looks like 4 on the right and 5 on the left
 
oopsboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ok, subby has me interested.

does someone have a link to referenced topiaries?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

oopsboom: ok, subby has me interested.

does someone have a link to referenced topiaries?


You need to watch What We Do In The Shadows.

It's in my top ten sitcoms of all time I think.
 
kindms
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm here for the Bi-annual Vampire orgy
 
