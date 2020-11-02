 Skip to content
(AZCentral)   Who's responsible for the increase in Arizona COVID-19 cases? Could it be... SATAN?   (azcentral.com) divider line
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is my opinion that the reason why Lucifer gets all the guff is that he forces all the holier-than-thous to confront their own hypocrisy and moral failings.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me? I can't shag a girl with Covid.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Me? I can't shag a girl with Covid.

[Fark user image image 217x232]


I find Lucifer a positively delightful show.

/ definitely nothing to do with the ladies on the show. Yeah, definitely. Nothing to do with Lauren German...
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Trump is, but he can't be Satan. He's not cunning enough

He's like Satan's dimwitted cousin
 
justinguarini4ever
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Considering all the Halloween parties I saw people attending on Instagram over the weekend, I'm gonna go with maybe?
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trump is, but he can't be Satan. He's not cunning enough

He's like Satan's dimwitted cousin


Dullsipher.
 
LesterB
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trump is, but he can't be Satan. He's not cunning enough

He's like Satan's dimwitted cousin


redbootsdotme.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/does not approve
//of any of this
///at least I hope he doesn't
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Trump is, but he can't be Satan. He's not cunning enough

He's like Satan's dimwitted cousin


Little Nicky?

/ that's probably a slap in the face to Sandler, which says a lot.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
On a side note: if you had a fever in hell, how would you even know?
 
You're Not Special
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

While Mr Satan was at times a questionable person, I really don't think he had the smarts to go spread COVID around.
 
