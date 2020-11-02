 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   40+ passive aggressive notes to remind you that none of the food in the fridge is yours, Debbie. Got that? NONE FOR YOU, DEBBIE   (en.buzzerilla.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

1865 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Nov 2020 at 1:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The correct answer was "Things went well until we tried to consummate.  I'm much too large."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That biatch ate my GODDAMN CLAMCAKES!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have never left a pleading sign when there have been food thieves.

I merely melted half pounds of Ex-Lax into batches of brownies, and clearly labeled the brownies with my name.
Steal my food? Not my circus, not my monkeys.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putting a note up to remind people to label their food - is that really passive-aggressive?
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MST3K- DEBBIE!
Youtube 1rQqgql7G1A

"I broke a window for you, Debbie!"
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're out of Cornflakes." - FU
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked in a shared office space for a while. There was one guy who was totally OCD, which is fine as long as you deal with it yourself. He wanted the coffee thermos scrubbed down top to bottom every pot and was pissed that nobody would do it. I think the only time people would normally do that is if some coffee was left to mold over the weekend.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
             Your Copier Tech Today is
                       BOB
th.bing.comView Full Size


  "And I hope you like jamming, too..."
 
Ghost Roach [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a tried and true solution to food theft

Egg salad sandwiches, made with copious amounts of hot sauces with "Do Not Use Undiluted" warnings. I like them, others seek medical attention.

Also works with tuna, though the colour comes out more "salmon" with the additional flavouring
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: I worked in a shared office space for a while. There was one guy who was totally OCD, which is fine as long as you deal with it yourself. He wanted the coffee thermos scrubbed down top to bottom every pot and was pissed that nobody would do it. I think the only time people would normally do that is if some coffee was left to mold over the weekend.


I'm like that with my coffeepots, but I worked at Starbucks and have seen some shiat.  Also, I wash the pot myself and brought two more pots so they don't have to wait for it to dry before putting on more coffee.

I'm not usually the type to do something just because nobody else will, but coffee is worth it for me.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Forgive me
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ghost Roach: I have a tried and true solution to food theft

Egg salad sandwiches, made with copious amounts of hot sauces with "Do Not Use Undiluted" warnings. I like them, others seek medical attention.

Also works with tuna, though the colour comes out more "salmon" with the additional flavouring


I once had a bottle of habanero sauce branded "Oh shiat!" which had a similar labeling regarding dilution. This labeling went unnoticed the first time I tried it on some hot dogs. First one went down little or no problem. Second one made me start to sweat halfway, and by the end of it, I couldn't take the third. One of the few times i couldn't take what I dished myself.

Used properly, it tasted wonderful.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Why is it some people label any note they don't like as passive-aggressive?
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Had that issue once. Brought in a lunchbox sized mouse cage and a little lock...
 
real_kibo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Leaving a snarky note isn't "passive-agressive"; it's actually agressive (but anonymously.) Passive-aggression is when bad things happen because you chose to not do anything to prevent them.

If you're about to bite into a poisoned cupcake and I just sit there and watch, that's passive-agressive.

If I leave a note saying "Guess which cupcake is the poisoned one!", that's not passive-agressive, that's just fun.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bill Stickers is innocent.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh look, another list filled with 10 year old pictures from the internet. Are we about due for another food fails/"nailed it" thread? It's been at least a week.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Years ago when my oldest son was about 13 he got a job detasseling corn. He was having a problem with other kids going back to the bus for water and drinking his thermos jug of fruit punch. So I took a magic marker and wrote on the top "DO NOT DRINK!!! CONTAINS INSECTICIDE". The fruit punch theft stopped immediately. I still have the jug and have a chuckle every time I run across it in the basement.

The power plant control room  where I worked had 2 fridges for us operators. We never had too much of a food theft problem. But when ever I had something left over, I would leave it for the next crew, with the note "Eat me". Since I retired when I stop out to visit I have been told that the "eat me" note is still being used.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Much lawyer. So concern.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 760x760]

I have never left a pleading sign when there have been food thieves.

I merely melted half pounds of Ex-Lax into batches of brownies, and clearly labeled the brownies with my name.
Steal my food? Not my circus, not my monkeys.


Guy actually did that.
Got sued AND lost the case.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
posts-cdn.kueez.netView Full Size


"I spat in it too"
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Resident Muslim: Harlee: [Fark user image image 760x760]

I have never left a pleading sign when there have been food thieves.

I merely melted half pounds of Ex-Lax into batches of brownies, and clearly labeled the brownies with my name.
Steal my food? Not my circus, not my monkeys.

Guy actually did that.
Got sued AND lost the case.


If I remember right, he was also arrested.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.