(CNN)   Does anyone have an idea as to when Hurricane Eta is expected to make landfall? Any estimated time of arrival? Anyone?   (cnn.com) divider line
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Eta's center is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday afternoon, and make landfall early Tuesday, before moving inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday, according to the NHC."
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eta happens when Eta happens.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My next door neighbor is named Eta.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Idaho, Alaska.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
About 7 am judging from the graphic on CNN.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
4 Rhode islands
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I predict Hurricane Eta will drift out of Central America and hit the Tampa Bay Area in 4 days.

/Hope I'm wrong.
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I read that as Hyundai Elantra.
 
ThatSillyGoose
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
And the current models have this thing taking a hard turn north into the Gulf of Mexico.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am beginning to think this idea of naming hurricanes after Greek letters is a conspiracy.

What will happen when hurricane Lambda hits? Will it turn everybody gay? Probably. That's how hurricanes work. They are God's Judgement on Red States, which they always seem to hit in strong preference over places with lots of gays, like Rhode Island and New York.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ask President Sharpie
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
2824-2
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: 4 Rhode islands


Funny you should mention Rhode Island.

There are no coincidences.

The Gheys will get Amerika because of all these Greek letters.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
After Blackthorne threatens seppuku, but before he moves into the village to learn Japanese.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: And the current models have this thing taking a hard turn north into the Gulf of Mexico.

[Fark user image 850x586] [View Full Size image _x_]


Windy has it taking a slower track, but reaching cat 5 intensity - If it does it'll be the latest cat 5 ever.

Still on track to go right for trump's house - Fingers crossed!!
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
At laaaaaaaaaast
The storm has come along
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThatSillyGoose: And the current models have this thing taking a hard turn north into the Gulf of Mexico.

[Fark user image 850x586] [View Full Size image _x_]


270 hours out on the GFS is basically fantasyland. Hell, most of the models.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: ThatSillyGoose: And the current models have this thing taking a hard turn north into the Gulf of Mexico.

[Fark user image 850x586] [View Full Size image _x_]

270 hours out on the GFS is basically fantasyland. Hell, most of the models.


This.

And after wandering through the mountains of Nicaruaga and the Yucatán, what comes out may not have enough cohesiveness to reform.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whar Palined Parenthood? Whar?
 
dittybopper
‘’ less than a minute ago  

brantgoose: I am beginning to think this idea of naming hurricanes after Greek letters is a conspiracy.

What will happen when hurricane Lambda hits? Will it turn everybody gay? Probably. That's how hurricanes work. They are God's Judgement on Red States, which they always seem to hit in strong preference over places with lots of gays, like Rhode Island and New York.


See, when I see a lambda (λ), I think "wavelength".

As in, "Yeah, I put a 1/4 λ antenna for 6 meters on my car", or "Well, 1/2 λ on 40 meters is only about 67 feet, so you should be able to put a dipole up in your yard", that sort of thing.

I mean, if you go to the Wikipedia article, the "wavelength" definition is at the top.   The gay thing is on the bottom (NTTAWWT).

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lambda#​L​ower-case_letter_%CE%BB
 
