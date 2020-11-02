 Skip to content
 
(Reuters)   Edward Snowden seeking Russian passport for, you know, reasons   (reuters.com) divider line
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I put him on the same level as the man who released the Pentagon Papers. Why do Americans hate him? Oh he is in Russia? Really? That's it?

He went there because ... here:

"The fact that Russia is not a friend of the United States, the fact that Russia doesn't have an extradition treaty with the United States, the fact that President Putin is not known to be close to President Obama, and the fact that President Putin is not known as somebody who can be pushed around, made Russia a logical place to consider," he said.

link

Ask Assange how important that is.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.


Snowden wasn't trying to flee to Russia. He was in transit through their airport on the way to Ecuador when he found out that his American passport had been revoked by the US government, preventing him from boarding the next leg of his flight. He describes this in more detail in his book.

The reason for travelling via Russia was because the Americans were putting pressure on just about everyone else to intercept any plane which might be carrying him. He didn't have a lot of options.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.


The fact that he and Greenwald only released a small fraction of what Snowden stole shows that he did what he did only to give a black eye to the US while aiding and abetting the Russians and Chinese. He likely took a lot of info that gave them a heads up on how deep up their asses the US was in their criminal rings. Not only that but the performance boost that Chinese/NK/Russian hackers suddenly had shortly after he fled indicates he likely took copies of the NSA tools that later showed up for sale on the dark web

Snowden is and will forever be a traitor.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

Snowden wasn't trying to flee to Russia. He was in transit through their airport on the way to Ecuador when he found out that his American passport had been revoked by the US government, preventing him from boarding the next leg of his flight. He describes this in more detail in his book.

The reason for travelling via Russia was because the Americans were putting pressure on just about everyone else to intercept any plane which might be carrying him. He didn't have a lot of options.


He shouldn't have fled in the first place. Not only that, but he should know why we don't have extradition treaties with either China or Russia, they're our goddamn adversaries.

He knowingly fled to our enemies with buttloads of incredibly classified information that would absolutely be of great use to both of them.

He sold out America. He's a traitor
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
DURR SNOWDENS A HEEWO  HE SURE SHOWED YOU NEOLIBBURULS DURR
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Snowden was always working for the Russians.  The whistle blower thing was just cover.
 
EL EM [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I hear he's developed a taste for kvass.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Snowden was always working for the Russians.  The whistle blower thing was just cover.


ding ding ding.  winnar.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm not saying Snowden isn't a hero, but a few weeks after he defected, Ukraine had a Russian problem.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Snowden was always working for the Russians.  The whistle blower thing was just cover.


False.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rjakobi: I'm not saying Snowden isn't a hero, but a few weeks after he defected, Ukraine had a Russian problem.


How is that related?
 
Ishkur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: Snowden was always working for the Russians. The whistle blower thing was just cover.


Jesus was an extraterrestrial.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rjakobi: I'm not saying Snowden isn't a hero, but a few weeks after he defected, Ukraine had a Russian problem.


I meant traitor.  I mean...erm...he's an idiot.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, his own country, which benefited from the exposure of the criminal activities that he did, wants to fark him over, so what else can he do?
 
pup.socket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

pup.socket: from the exposure of the criminal activities that he did,


Well, I need more covfefe.

US democracy benefited from Snowden's uncovering of government illegal activities.
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

Snowden wasn't trying to flee to Russia. He was in transit through their airport on the way to Ecuador when he found out that his American passport had been revoked by the US government, preventing him from boarding the next leg of his flight. He describes this in more detail in his book.

The reason for travelling via Russia was because the Americans were putting pressure on just about everyone else to intercept any plane which might be carrying him. He didn't have a lot of options.


I guess facing accountability for his actions wasn't an option, huh?

If he'd acted like a man, he'd be free by now. Instead, he played spy games and won spy prizes.
 
quatchi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
He made his bed and now he must lie in it.

My feeling about Snowden are pretty meh.

He should have turned himself in cos as it is Putin has no real use for him and only tolerates him as a sort of trophy but he could turn on him and his young family at any moment especially if his mild criticisms of the regime on social media ever piss anyone important off.

*shrugs*
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because he wants to be able to travel abroad on vacation on a passport that lets him in somewhere besides Mexico?

/I'll be here all week
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Anyone who shines a light on the colossal ineptitude of our "intelligence" services isn't a traitor, he's a hero.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump is running for a second presidential term against Democratic challenger Joe Biden at elections on Tuesday.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gooch: Anyone who shines a light on the colossal ineptitude of our "intelligence" services isn't a traitor, he's a hero.


It wasn't ineptitude so much as it was a direct circumnavigation of constitutional laws.
 
rjakobi [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: How is that related?


Snowden took over 90000 Department of Defense documents with him.  How many do you think had info on the Ukraine in them?

Look, I may not be the most conspiratorial inclined users on here but...come on.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.


I only care that the world is a better place now that we have more information on NSA's domestic spying than we had before.

If the US planned to persecute or prosecute him for making the world a better place, I don't blame him for wanting to avoid that.
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey guys, I need a spare US passport for my Canadian girlfriend.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Night Train to Wakanda: How is that related?

Snowden took over 90000 Department of Defense documents with him.  How many do you think had info on the Ukraine in them?

Look, I may not be the most conspiratorial inclined users on here but...come on.


Which has what to do with Ukraine?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love - including the freedom to speak his mind.

Yeah, they love all that freedom to speak your mind stuff in Russia.
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I too look forward to his return to the US some day. Then he can be buried in the floor of his cell at ADX Florence after he eventually keels over.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
coulda sworn some of y'all said he's a journalist
 
jethroe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.


Exposing the "ILLEGAL UNDER AMERICAN LAW" NSA domestic spying program.

Remember when James Clapper flat-out lied to Congress about that?  When he said "oh God no, we would never willingly spy on American citizens, that would be illegal".

Clapper not only faced ZERO legal repercussions, he's now a farking pundit on CNN.

The fact that the only person persecuted for exposing American government crimes is the person who blew the whistle on them is a hint that you do not live in a stable democracy.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Lindsay and I will remain Americans, raising our son with all the values of the America we love - including the freedom to speak his mind.

Yeah, they love all that freedom to speak your mind stuff in Russia.


We sure as hell don't love it in America.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm being naïve or maybe it's wishful thinking but I would have had more respect for him if he went to jail instead of running around the world and ending up in Mother Russia.

The whole point of being a patriot is you're willing to die for your country, and I can't see someone doing what he did as a service to his country if he's not willing to stick around and face the music.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

I only care that the world is a better place now that we have more information on NSA's domestic spying than we had before.

If the US planned to persecute or prosecute him for making the world a better place, I don't blame him for wanting to avoid that.


That's about as smert as writing "I only care that the world is a better place now that Donald John Trump got elected President".
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
somedude210:

Snowden is and will forever be a traitor.

The real traitors are those who knew about the NSA's warrantless domestic spying program and said nothing, and especially those who enabled, built, or participated in it.  They did wrong, and Snowden exposed that wrong.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: INTERTRON: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

I only care that the world is a better place now that we have more information on NSA's domestic spying than we had before.

If the US planned to persecute or prosecute him for making the world a better place, I don't blame him for wanting to avoid that.

That's about as smert as writing "I only care that the world is a better place now that Donald John Trump got elected President".


That sounds like something you would say.  He and you both hate whistleblowers of illegal activity.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

jethroe: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

Exposing the "ILLEGAL UNDER AMERICAN LAW" NSA domestic spying program.

Remember when James Clapper flat-out lied to Congress about that?  When he said "oh God no, we would never willingly spy on American citizens, that would be illegal".

Clapper not only faced ZERO legal repercussions, he's now a farking pundit on CNN.

The fact that the only person persecuted for exposing American government crimes is the person who blew the whistle on them is a hint that you do not live in a stable democracy.


To be fair to Clapper, the Congresscritter who asked him knew what the real answer was, and intentionally put him in an impossible position to either reveal highly classified information to the entire world on live TV, or to lie about it.

Besides, did you expect the Obama administration to prosecute him for perjury?  They saved their politicized prosecutions for deserving targets, like journalists.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't know if Snowden is a hero, traitor, or a guy doing the right thing and failed at it. I just know that when Manning did it, and got prison time, Obama commuted her sentence and was able to get out of prison. You can argue she should have never being in prison, and that is fair. However, Obama would have handled Snowden way differently than Trump would. This all happened in 2013. I know that entire administration investigated everything even after Snowden left. I wonder what they found that we don't know. Maybe they did find out he is a straight up traitor or not. If Snowden stayed and got charged. There was a good chance that Obama could have pardoned or commuted his sentence like he did with Manning. I am conflicted on Snowden.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Gooch: Anyone who shines a light on the colossal ineptitude of our "intelligence" services isn't a traitor, he's a hero.


Mother Night (1996) Official Trailer - Nick Nolte, Sheryl Lee Drama Movie HD
Youtube KYbXUWw61ug


In the end we all become what we pretend to be
 
ongbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

Snowden wasn't trying to flee to Russia. He was in transit through their airport on the way to Ecuador when he found out that his American passport had been revoked by the US government, preventing him from boarding the next leg of his flight. He describes this in more detail in his book.

The reason for travelling via Russia was because the Americans were putting pressure on just about everyone else to intercept any plane which might be carrying him. He didn't have a lot of options.


Yeah, if you believe that, I got a bridge to sell you.

But on a slightly related note, after this election I have a feeling we are going to see a lot of stories of Americans trying to request asylum in Russia. For the last 4 years you had all of these Nazi running around breaking laws doing what ever they want without the fear of the government prosecuting them. If Biden wins, trust me, these people will get prosecuted, and some of them are going to try to flee to Russia thinking that they would be welcome there, but they are going to be surprised when they find out that Russia doesn't take too kindly to people who say that their Nazi
 
Xzano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Snowden decided to give juicy intel to russia. Russia used Snowden. like they use any asset. They appeal to what the asset feels is important. To those w/ a sense of moral justice and an oversized ego, they play the patriot. To those that feel underutilized and generally greedy, they play the rich uncle, and would you do them a favor. To those who feel under appreciated sexually, they honey pot the fark out of them. As the Boobieser pointed out, Snowden cooperated w/ an enemy intelligence agency.

/ The rest is an exercise for the reader to work through.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Help him! Help HIM!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Snowden's a f*cking hero to liberty and anyone who's too stupid to understand that is also too stupid to keep their liberty. So it's actually a self-correcting problem.
 
drxym
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Very, very, very treasonous reasons.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Snowden is sus, blow him out of the airlock.
 
Pullmah Finga
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You left off a "t".
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
gameshowhost

Hey guys, I need a spare US passport for my Canadian girlfriend.

Hunter Biden might have one for the right price.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

jethroe: Mollari: Did Daniel Ellsberg flee to Russia after releasing the Pentagon Papers?  Did Chelsea Manning flee to Russia?

Snowden fleeing to Russia tells me that his motives in exposing the NSA domestic spying program may not have been pure.

Exposing the "ILLEGAL UNDER AMERICAN LAW" NSA domestic spying program.

Remember when James Clapper flat-out lied to Congress about that?  When he said "oh God no, we would never willingly spy on American citizens, that would be illegal".

Clapper not only faced ZERO legal repercussions, he's now a farking pundit on CNN.

The fact that the only person persecuted for exposing American government crimes is the person who blew the whistle on them is a hint that you do not live in a stable democracy.


Funny, Snowden broke American law himself by disclosing what he had sworn to protect.  Two wrongs make a right?  Ha!

Interesting article by that "bastion of Right-wing propaganda," the New Yorker, written by a total right-wing jerkwad that happens to be a legal analyst for CNN.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/daily-​c​omment/edward-snowdens-real-impact
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rjakobi: Night Train to Wakanda: How is that related?

Snowden took over 90000 Department of Defense documents with him.  How many do you think had info on the Ukraine in them?

Look, I may not be the most conspiratorial inclined users on here but...come on.


By his account (which you're free to believe or not), he did not take any classified information with him when he left Hong Kong. His objective was to hand it off to journalists, not to deliver documents to foreign intelligence services.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I put him on the same level as the man who released the Pentagon Papers. Why do Americans hate him? Oh he is in Russia? Really? That's it?

He went there because ... here:

"The fact that Russia is not a friend of the United States, the fact that Russia doesn't have an extradition treaty with the United States, the fact that President Putin is not known to be close to President Obama, and the fact that President Putin is not known as somebody who can be pushed around, made Russia a logical place to consider," he said.

link

Ask Assange how important that is.


Traitors are traitors.  Just like assange, snowden works for the soviets.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: Maybe I'm being naïve or maybe it's wishful thinking but I would have had more respect for him if he went to jail instead of running around the world and ending up in Mother Russia.

The whole point of being a patriot is you're willing to die for your country, and I can't see someone doing what he did as a service to his country if he's not willing to stick around and face the music.


I'm not a snowden fan, but I disagree completely with the argument that those who break the law to do good are honor bound to submit to punishment.

Likewise, I don't think Snowden going to Russia proves much of anything.

I think the selective release of the piles of intel, and the releasing of more intel than necessary to prove we were spying on ourselves, are the big things.
 
